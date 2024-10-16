5 amazing cocktails you can enjoy for just £5 this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is back, but what sort of drinks are on offer – and how much do they cost?

The week of cocktail deals offers customers with Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristbands money off at various pubs, bars and restaurants in the city.

There are also some food deals – and even £3 bowling – on offer.

Here is a look at some of the drinks available for just £5 until October 23…

The Noose and Monkey’s Monkey Garden

The well-known Rosemount Viaduct pub is serving this colourful cocktail for £5.

The Monkey Garden cocktail combines Tanqueray gin, apple juice, lime juice, elderflower syrup, tabasco, vegan foamer and a slither of cucumber.

No.10 Bar and Restaurant’s Flower Sour

In Aberdeen’s West End you can find another venue serving up an affordable cocktails during the event.

The No.10 Bar and Restaurant will be serving up the Flower Sour cocktail for £5.

This drink is a mix of black cherry gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, egg white and gomme (syrup).

Under the Hammer’s Purrfect Serve

During the week of deals, you’ll be able to enjoy the Purrfect Serve cocktail for £5 at Under the Hammer.

This cocktail is a fruity combination of Aberdeenshire’s House Of Elrick Old Tom Gin, Scottish honey syrup, passionfruit purée and lemon juice.

Soul Bar’s Sheep Dog

This quirky drink is an alcoholic spin on the American favourite PB and J.

A sandwich which combines salty and sweet peanut butter and jam is now a £5 cocktail at Soul Bar, Aberdeen.

The cocktail combines Sheep Dog peanut butter whisky, strawberry liqueur, milk, strawberry puree, gomme (syrup), and has a salt rim on the glass.

Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen’s The Maison Spritz

Last but not least, this pretty in pink cocktail is available for £5 at Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen.

The Maison Spritz is a sweet blend of Lillet Rosé wine, apple juice, “fizz” and is topped with a strawberry.

Which £5 cocktail will you try?

There are other fun deals on offer for those with cocktail week wristbands.

These include 3 for 2 bar snacks all day Tuesday to Thursday at The Tippling House, and £3 bowling between 6-10pm at Codonas.

Other venues involved in Aberdeen Cocktail Week include: