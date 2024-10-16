5 amazing cocktails you can enjoy for just £5 this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 amazing cocktails you can enjoy for just £5 this Aberdeen Cocktail Week

The week of drinks deals runs from October 16 to October 23.

Maison Spritz cocktail, created by Gavin Sharp, is one of the many drinks available during Aberdeen Cocktail Week. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
By Joanna Bremner

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is back, but what sort of drinks are on offer – and how much do they cost?

The week of cocktail deals offers customers with Aberdeen Cocktail Week wristbands money off at various pubs, bars and restaurants in the city.

There are also some food deals – and even £3 bowling – on offer.

Here is a look at some of the drinks available for just £5 until October 23…

The Noose and Monkey’s Monkey Garden

The well-known Rosemount Viaduct pub is serving this colourful cocktail for £5.

The Monkey Garden cocktail combines Tanqueray gin, apple juice, lime juice, elderflower syrup, tabasco, vegan foamer and a slither of cucumber.

The Monkey Garden cocktail, created by Mark Messer. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

No.10 Bar and Restaurant’s Flower Sour

In Aberdeen’s West End you can find another venue serving up an affordable cocktails during the event.

The No.10 Bar and Restaurant will be serving up the Flower Sour cocktail for £5.

This drink is a mix of black cherry gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, egg white and gomme (syrup).

The Flower Sour cocktail, created by Tom Rutherford. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Under the Hammer’s Purrfect Serve

During the week of deals, you’ll be able to enjoy the Purrfect Serve cocktail for £5 at Under the Hammer.

This cocktail is a fruity combination of Aberdeenshire’s House Of Elrick Old Tom Gin, Scottish honey syrup, passionfruit purée and lemon juice.

Purrfect Serve, created by Lisa MacLeod at Under the Hammer. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Soul Bar’s Sheep Dog

This quirky drink is an alcoholic spin on the American favourite PB and J.

A sandwich which combines salty and sweet peanut butter and jam is now a £5 cocktail at Soul Bar, Aberdeen.

The cocktail combines Sheep Dog peanut butter whisky, strawberry liqueur, milk, strawberry puree, gomme (syrup), and has a salt rim on the glass.

PB and J cocktail at Soul, created by Rhys Brumfield. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen’s The Maison Spritz

Last but not least, this pretty in pink cocktail is available for £5 at Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen.

The Maison Spritz is a sweet blend of Lillet Rosé wine, apple juice, “fizz” and is topped with a strawberry.

Maison Spritz cocktail at Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen, created by Gavin Sharp. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Which £5 cocktail will you try?

There are other fun deals on offer for those with cocktail week wristbands.

These include 3 for 2 bar snacks all day Tuesday to Thursday at The Tippling House, and £3 bowling between 6-10pm at Codonas.

Other venues involved in Aberdeen Cocktail Week include:

  • Revolution
  • The Esslemont
  • BrewDog Aberdeen
  • Dusk
  • Malmaison
  • The Firepit
  • The Tilted Wig
  • The Albyn

