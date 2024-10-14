Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city’s bar scene – here’s how you can get involved

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city’s bar scene – and the talent it has produced.

Many of those who started out behind the bars of Aberdeen are now working at top spots in some of the UK’s biggest cities.

Others have stayed in the north-east and are continuing to produce hand-crafted cocktails from award-winning venues.

Now in its third year, Aberdeen Cocktail Week will once again shine a light on local talent and give people the opportunity to taste some delicious signature drinks.

Even if a cocktail is your go-to on a night out, there will definitely be something new for you to try at one of the 31 venues taking part.

And, if you are a complete cocktail novice, Aberdeen Cocktail Week is the perfect opportunity to find your new favourite tipple.

Sneak preview of city’s cocktail celebration

The Press and Journal was recently invited to enjoy a sneak preview of what this year’s event will have to offer.

All of the venues taking part have been tasked with creating drinks which “showcase their talents, express their creativity and wow guests” – and they certainly did not disappoint.

We started our evening at The Albyn where bar manager Andy Stewart spoke passionately about the industry and the talent produced in Aberdeen.

With more than two decades of experience, he has helped train up some of the city’s best bartenders who have gone on to work at some of the world’s best bars.

Those who visit the Albyn Place bar during the festival will be able to try his creation, The Hadron Colada – a refreshing twist on the classic Pina Colada made with Tanduay Silver Rum, Malibu Rum, pineapple syrup and lactic acid.

Monty’s Wine Shop and Bar, which opened its doors earlier this year, is taking part for the very first time and has created four cocktails for the event.

We were able to preview A PPE which will appeal to wine lovers.

The Pineau de Charente – made by adding unfermented grape juice to cognac – is definitely worth tasting on its own before its topped up with sparkling wine.

Something for everyone during cocktail week

Whether you prefer to enjoy your cocktails in a quiet bar or somewhere with added entertainment, the team behind the event have thought of everything.

Founder of Cocktail Events UK and Aberdeen Cocktail Week, Gregor Sey, said: “We’ve worked hard these past few years to shine a light on the amazing bar and hospitality talent in Aberdeen.

“The festival is a great platform for venues to show off their creativity and for individuals to think innovatively about how they’d like to deliver incredible drinks.

“The city is home to some outstanding talent and we’ve seen bartenders go on to achieve great things in London and across the world after training in Aberdeen, so we’re delighted to bring an event like this to the public.”

Two local bartenders from ShapeShifters have created the four special drinks on their menu, including non-alcoholic options, which they invited us behind the bar to try to recreate.

Luckily for guests, all the cocktails will be made by the pros during the festival.

Our last stop was Arcadia on Union Street where the Dance Dance Revolution on offer – salted caramel vodka, Kahlua coffee liquer, Baileys and espresso – was the perfect cocktail to end the night.

How can you get involved with Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2024?

Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2024 starts on Wednesday, October 16 and will run until Wednesday, October 23.

If you want to get involved – and try as many signature cocktails as possible – you will have to purchase a wristband from the event website.

Different options for those 18 and over are priced between £6 and £12 with discounts for students and Blue Light card holders.

The wristband will give you unlimited access to the exclusive cocktail menus at all 31 locations – with drinks supporting local producers priced at £5 or £6.

What venues are taking part?