Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city’s bar scene – here’s how you can get involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city’s bar scene – here’s how you can get involved

A full list of the venues offering £5 cocktails for the event.

Bartender making cocktail
ShapeShifters, Arcadia and The Albyn are among the 31 venues taking part in Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2024. Image: ShapeShifters.
By Ellie Milne

Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a celebration of the city’s bar scene – and the talent it has produced.

Many of those who started out behind the bars of Aberdeen are now working at top spots in some of the UK’s biggest cities.

Others have stayed in the north-east and are continuing to produce hand-crafted cocktails from award-winning venues.

Now in its third year, Aberdeen Cocktail Week will once again shine a light on local talent and give people the opportunity to taste some delicious signature drinks.

Even if a cocktail is your go-to on a night out, there will definitely be something new for you to try at one of the 31 venues taking part.

And, if you are a complete cocktail novice, Aberdeen Cocktail Week is the perfect opportunity to find your new favourite tipple.

Bartender making cocktail
Guests can sample a range of cocktails during the week-long event. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Sneak preview of city’s cocktail celebration

The Press and Journal was recently invited to enjoy a sneak preview of what this year’s event will have to offer.

All of the venues taking part have been tasked with creating drinks which “showcase their talents, express their creativity and wow guests” – and they certainly did not disappoint.

We started our evening at The Albyn where bar manager Andy Stewart spoke passionately about the industry and the talent produced in Aberdeen.

With more than two decades of experience, he has helped train up some of the city’s best bartenders who have gone on to work at some of the world’s best bars.

The Hadron Colada is on offer at The Albyn during Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Those who visit the Albyn Place bar during the festival will be able to try his creation, The Hadron Colada – a refreshing twist on the classic Pina Colada made with Tanduay Silver Rum, Malibu Rum, pineapple syrup and lactic acid.

Monty’s Wine Shop and Bar, which opened its doors earlier this year, is taking part for the very first time and has created four cocktails for the event.

We were able to preview A PPE which will appeal to wine lovers.

The Pineau de Charente – made by adding unfermented grape juice to cognac – is definitely worth tasting on its own before its topped up with sparkling wine.

Interior of Monty's Cocktail Bar
Monty’s Wine Bar is taking part in Aberdeen Cocktail Week for the first time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Something for everyone during cocktail week

Whether you prefer to enjoy your cocktails in a quiet bar or somewhere with added entertainment, the team behind the event have thought of everything.

Founder of Cocktail Events UK and Aberdeen Cocktail Week, Gregor Sey, said: “We’ve worked hard these past few years to shine a light on the amazing bar and hospitality talent in Aberdeen.

“The festival is a great platform for venues to show off their creativity and for individuals to think innovatively about how they’d like to deliver incredible drinks.

“The city is home to some outstanding talent and we’ve seen bartenders go on to achieve great things in London and across the world after training in Aberdeen, so we’re delighted to bring an event like this to the public.”

Gregor Sey holding a cocktail
Gregor Sey launched Aberdeen Cocktail Week in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Two local bartenders from ShapeShifters have created the four special drinks on their menu, including non-alcoholic options, which they invited us behind the bar to try to recreate.

Luckily for guests, all the cocktails will be made by the pros during the festival.

Our last stop was Arcadia on Union Street where the Dance Dance Revolution on offer – salted caramel vodka, Kahlua coffee liquer, Baileys and espresso – was the perfect cocktail to end the night.

How can you get involved with Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2024?

Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2024 starts on Wednesday, October 16 and will run until Wednesday, October 23.

If you want to get involved – and try as many signature cocktails as possible – you will have to purchase a wristband from the event website.

Three cocktails
Cocktails available from Ninety-Nine on Back Wynd. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Different options for those 18 and over are priced between £6 and £12 with discounts for students and Blue Light card holders.

The wristband will give you unlimited access to the exclusive cocktail menus at all 31 locations – with drinks supporting local producers priced at £5 or £6.

What venues are taking part?

  • Arcadia Bar and Games
  • Bartenders Lounge
  • BrewDog Castlegate
  • BrewDog Aberdeen
  • BrewDog Union Square
  • Codonas
  • College Bar
  • Common Sense Coffee House and Bar
  • Dusk
  • Malmaison
  • Monty’s Wine Bar
  • McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale
  • Ninety-Nine
  • No. 10 Bar & Restaurant
  • Orchid
  • Revolution
  • ShapeShifters
  • Siberia Bar & Hotel
  • Soul
  • Tarragon on the Terrace
  • The Albyn
  • The Craftsman Company
  • The Esslemont
  • The Firepit
  • The Ivy Lodge
  • The Noose and Monkey
  • The Old Workshop Bar
  • The Pigs Wings
  • The Tilted Wig
  • The Tippling House
  • Under the Hammer

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Officers attended the incident at around 1pm today, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Emergency services rush to incident on Market Street in Aberdeen
A Place to Remember lollipop lady June McCombie - a well known face in Torry for decades.
A Place to Remember June McCombie: Beloved Torry lollipop lady from Walker Road School
M Tauqeer Malik snatched a top secret document from Aberdeen City Council. Picture shows council lawyer Alan Thomson and Mr Malik.
Lawyer loses cool as Aberdeen councillor pockets secret bus gate legal advice
4
Breaking news.
Disruption to rail services between Edinburgh and north-east
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man fined for punching father-in-law, 86, in dinner row
Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
Charles Sutherland was 17 when his sexual offending began. Image: Facebook.
Caithness businessman jailed for more than a decade following 'deplorable' rape of two women
CCTV is said to be needed now more than ever since Stoneywood Mill closed down.
Stoneywood House: Neighbours battle plans for CCTV at empty Aberdeen mansion
I head out to Newtonhill to find out what locals really think about the proposals to reconnect their village. Images: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Newtonhill train station: What do locals think about proposals to bring trains back to…
2
SRUC's Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.
Degree-awarding powers 'historic' moment for Scotland's Rural College

Conversation