Craft Spirit Show with ‘unlimited tasting samples’ coming to P&J Live this month

The Craft Spirit Show takes place over the weekend of November 15, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By Joanna Bremner
The Craft Spirit Show is coming to P&J Live in November. Image: Anthony Childers / P&J Live.
The Craft Spirit Show is coming to P&J Live in November. Image: Anthony Childers / P&J Live.

The Craft Spirit Show is returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen this month, offering a glimpse behind the curtain of the distilling world.

The event involves “immersive” drinks workshops as well as masterclasses with the experts who make the products you can enjoy.

Mike Stuart, founder of Inverurie-based Foghouse Gin, is one of the many craft distillers attending.

“It’s our busiest show of the year,” he says.

“It’s effectively a night out – or afternoon out – for people.”

There will be more than 300 craft spirits on offer, including vodka, rum and gin.

Aberdeen Craft Spirit Show ‘effectively a night out’

This year, Mike will be attending The Craft Spirit Show for the fourth time.

He adds: “Most drinks festivals are all about the bottle sales.

“Whereas this one, people can use it as a night out.

“It’s fun and relaxed, and there’s less pressure to buy.

“It’s like a big bar, where people can try out drinks.”

Mike Stuart, Foghouse Gin founder. Image: Mike Stuart/Foghouse Gin.

Mike, 41, also says that attendees enjoy getting to meet the people behind the drinks, many of whom are local.

“Customers like to support local,” he says.

“The majority of the people behind the stalls are the creators. They are the minds behind what they’re pouring.

A stall at a previous Craft Spirit Show. Image: Anthony Childers / P&J Live

“It’s good to chat to the people who actually make the drinks.

“It makes you feel more of an affinity with the product, rather than hearing a second or third hand story from a bartender.”

Key info: 

  • The Craft Spirit Show will take place on Friday November 15 at 6pm, Saturday November 16 at 12pm and 6pm, and Sunday November 17 at 12pm.
  • The tickets are priced at £15, plus fees, and only over 18s may attend.
  • Tickets can be booked online.

