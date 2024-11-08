Orry Shand, National Chef of the Year winner from Ellon, was told he ‘wouldn’t last two weeks’ in his first kitchen job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orry Shand, National Chef of the Year winner from Ellon, was told he ‘wouldn’t last two weeks’ in his first kitchen job

Orry Shand grew up in Ellon and at 34, is one of the few Scots to have won the prestigious accolade.

Orry Shand, executive chef at Entier Ltd, and winner of the National Chef of the Year competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Orry Shand, executive chef at Entier Ltd, and winner of the National Chef of the Year competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Chef Orry Shand has come a long way since his first job in the kitchen, peeling potatoes in a local hotel back when he was 14.

The 34-year-old, who works as an executive chef with Entier catering company, now trains the next generation of young talent, and leads private dining events.

But he only started out on this career path by chance, when his mum told him he “had to get a part-time job”.

Orry started at Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, immediately helping out in the kitchen.

His taste for the “hustle and bustle” of the industry clearly stuck – despite some negative voices.

“I didn’t have many expectations at that age,” Orry recalls.

“I always remember, when I started at The Udny Arms, there was this chef who said: ‘I don’t think that guy is gonna last two weeks’.

“It’s quite funny in that sense.”

Orry Shand, the National Chef of the Year winner. Image: National Chef of the Year/Hospitality Media.

In October, the north-east chef took part in the National Chef of the Year competition from the Craft Guild of Chefs, and came first place.

His North Sea turbot starter, loin of lamb main and Valrhona chocolate ganache dessert blew the judges away.

Orry now inspires other young chefs

Orry’s first role back at Udny Arms Hotel involved peeling vegetables, cleaning mussels – and it was while doing those tasks that he developed a taste for the kitchen.

“It gave me a feel for the kitchen camaraderie,” he says.

“I liked the hustle and bustle of the environment, and the banter in the kitchen.”

Orry Shand, National Chef of the Year winner with ‘Fresh Olive’, Kai Mackie. Image: Entier Ltd.

Now, he leads the Fresh Olive apprenticeship programme at Entier, helping other young people hone their skills in the kitchen.

“It’s definitely satisfying,” he says.

“Because sometimes you’re taking someone straight out of school who can barely hold a knife, and then at the end of three years, they’re quite an accomplished cook.”

Planning the secret sauce for Orry’s success

Orry drove ten and a half hours from Aberdeen to London with all his equipment and food in order to compete in the National Chef of the Year competition.

But this wasn’t a stressful journey for the 34-year-old who had planned and practised his dishes dozens of times.

“Probably a month before the competition, I was in here [the kitchen] every single day off, preparing for it,” says Orry.

“Even before I put in my entry, I worked on my dishes to make sure I was really happy with them.

Orry Shand prepares dishes during the National Chef of the Year competition in London. Image: National Chef of the Year/Hospitality Media.

“If you practice and you know you can achieve it in that time, then that will give you confidence.

“If you go into something unrehearsed, you’re going to be less confident.

“Not that I was oozing confidence, but I quietly went about my business, thinking: I’ve practised and I know I can do this.”

The lamb dish which Orry cooked for the National Chef of the Year competition. Image: National Chef of the Year/Hospitality Media.

“Everything went to plan, and on time,” says Orry.

“I wasn’t really nervous for the awards dinner.

“And that wasn’t because I thought that I was going to win, but because I thought I had done everything I set out to do to the best of my ability and I was happy with it.

“So if I didn’t win, it would be because I was beaten by someone better, and I couldn’t have done any more.”

