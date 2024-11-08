Aberdeen foodies gift guide

The countdown to Christmas is on and we’ve pulled together our favourite dining deals in Aberdeen for the food and drink lovers in your life – all up to 60% off on itison.

Moonfish Café

Headed up by Masterchef finalist Brian McLeish, Moonfish Café in the popular Merchant Quarter has two AA rosettes and a Michelin recommendation under its belt, whilst The Guardian’s food critic Jay Raynor described the restaurant as a ‘certain kind of magic’. It’s guaranteed to be a hit with fine dining lovers this Christmas.

Save up to 60% off a two or four course lunch for two at Moonfish Café including a glass of fizz.

Mackies 19.2

If you’re looking for a Secret Santa gift or stocking filler for someone with a sweet tooth, Mackie’s 19.2 on Marischal Square has just the thing for you with its amazing ice cream flights.

Mackies 19.2 is the first ever ice cream parlour from Mackies and is a fun and vibrant spot to hang out with rave reviews online – don’t miss its ever-flowing chocolate tap.

Save up to 55% on ice cream flights for one or two at Mackies 19.2.

Amarone

Another dining deal in Aberdeen can be found in a beloved local gem on Union St. Amarone offers an unforgettable blend of beautiful décor, amazing Italian cuisine and a buzzing and friendly atmosphere that makes it perfect for any occasion.

Save up to 46% on three courses for two including three cocktails each at Amarone.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

A visit to celebrity chef Kevin Dalgleish’s restaurant Amuse is always an experience to look forward to. Since opening it’s already been awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence and was recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023. Expect fantastic fine dining in a warm, friendly and relaxed space – this is definitely one of the must places to go in the city.

Save up to 36% on a two or three course lunch for two at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish including a glass of Cremant or Peach Bellini aperitif each.

Chop Grill & Bar

For the BBQ lover on your Christmas list this year, a gift voucher for the Chop Grill & Bar within the Sandman Signature Hotel on St Andrew Street is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s got a brilliant atmosphere, amazing cocktails and specialises burgers, ribs and steaks cooked to perfection.

Save up to 49% on two courses for two at the Chop Grill & Bar Aberdeen.

Café Andaluz

If a trip to Spain is out of the budget, a trip to Café Andaluz is the next best thing! Enjoy amazing Spanish tapas, sangria and sunny holiday vibes all year round – the perfect antidote to the January blues. Located just off Union St, this Aberdeen fav always has a bustling atmosphere and is a sure fire hit for your Christmas gift list. Ole!

Save up to 44% off a Spanish feast for two from Café Andaluz including bread & Olives, five tapas to share, a dessert each and a glass of Sangria each.

Echt Tandoori

Sometimes there’s just no beating a good curry and Wild Ginger’s sister venue, Echt Tandoori in Westhill is undoubtedly one of the best around. Loved by locals, you can always guarantee a great night and a great meal with plenty of traditional favs and more modern dishes to choose from.

Save up to 42% on two courses each with rice and naan to share for two at Echt Tandoori.

Ninety Nine Bar and Kitchen

This amazing neighbourhood bar and pizza joint is a great hangout spot thanks to its laid- back atmosphere and amazing Mediterranean-inspired menu which is all freshly prepared in-house. They do a killer brunch that we highly recommend.

Save up to 44% on brunch for two at Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen with the option to include a mimosa each.

Tippling House

Treat someone you love to a night on the town with a visit to The Tippling House – a chic late night cellar bar serving boutique spirits, hand crafted cocktalis, fine Scottish ales and delicious bar snacks and small plates. This is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves a good cocktail.

Save up to 44% on bar snacks or small plates to share for two with a cocktail each.

