Aberdeen foodies gift guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Aberdeen foodies gift guide

With Christmas approaching there is no better time to start buying your gifts and claim some pretty impressive dining deals in Aberdeen.

In partnership with itison
Waitress carrying plate of food.
There are plenty of dining deals in Aberdeen this Christmas.

The countdown to Christmas is on and we’ve pulled together our favourite dining deals in Aberdeen for the food and drink lovers in your life – all up to 60% off  on itison.

Moonfish Café

Plate of food, dining deals in Aberdeen.
Dine like a champion at Moonfish Café.

Headed up by Masterchef finalist Brian McLeish, Moonfish Café in the popular Merchant Quarter has two AA rosettes and a Michelin recommendation under its belt, whilst The Guardian’s food critic Jay Raynor described the restaurant as a ‘certain kind of magic’.  It’s guaranteed to be a hit with fine dining lovers this Christmas.

Save up to 60% off a two or four course lunch for two at Moonfish Café including a glass of fizz.

Mackies 19.2

Claim your super cool deal at Mackies.

If you’re looking for a Secret Santa gift or stocking filler for someone with a sweet tooth, Mackie’s 19.2 on Marischal Square has just the thing for you with its amazing ice cream flights.

Mackies 19.2 is the first ever ice cream parlour from Mackies and is a fun and vibrant spot to hang out with rave reviews online – don’t miss its ever-flowing chocolate tap.

Save up to 55% on ice cream flights for one or two at Mackies 19.2.

Amarone

There’s plenty to indulge in at Amarone.

Another dining deal in Aberdeen can be found in a beloved local gem on Union St. Amarone offers an unforgettable blend of beautiful décor, amazing Italian cuisine and a buzzing and friendly atmosphere that makes it perfect for any occasion.

Save up to 46% on three courses for two including three cocktails each at Amarone.

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

With AA rosettes for culinary excellence, it’s an experience like no other.

A visit to celebrity chef Kevin Dalgleish’s restaurant Amuse is always an experience to look forward to. Since opening it’s already been awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence and was recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023. Expect fantastic fine dining in a warm, friendly and relaxed space – this is definitely one of the must places to go in the city.

Save up to 36% on a two or three course lunch for two at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish including a glass of Cremant or Peach Bellini aperitif each.

Chop Grill & Bar

Don’t miss your chance to dine at Chop Grill & Bar this festive season.

For the BBQ lover on your Christmas list this year, a gift voucher for the Chop Grill & Bar within the Sandman Signature Hotel on St Andrew Street is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s got a brilliant atmosphere, amazing cocktails and specialises burgers, ribs and steaks cooked to perfection.

Save up to 49% on two courses for two at the Chop Grill & Bar Aberdeen.

Café Andaluz

tapas
Experience a taste of Spain this festive season.

If a trip to Spain is out of the budget, a trip to Café Andaluz is the next best thing! Enjoy amazing Spanish tapas, sangria and sunny holiday vibes all year round – the perfect antidote to the January blues. Located just off Union St, this Aberdeen fav always has a bustling atmosphere and is a sure fire hit for your Christmas gift list. Ole!

Save up to 44% off a Spanish feast for two from Café Andaluz including bread & Olives, five tapas to share, a dessert each and a glass of Sangria each.

Echt Tandoori

Curry and rice
Treat yourself to some well deserved comfort food!

Sometimes there’s just no beating a good curry and Wild Ginger’s sister venue, Echt Tandoori in Westhill is undoubtedly one of the best around. Loved by locals, you can always guarantee a great night and a great meal with plenty of traditional favs and more modern dishes to choose from.

Save up to 42% on two courses each with rice and naan to share for two at Echt Tandoori.

Ninety Nine Bar and Kitchen

Green food on a plate.
Add a touch of luxury to your festive dining at Ninety Nine Bar and Kitchen.

This amazing neighbourhood bar and pizza joint is a great hangout spot thanks to its laid- back atmosphere and amazing Mediterranean-inspired menu which is all freshly prepared in-house. They do a killer brunch that we highly recommend.

Save up to 44% on brunch for two at Ninety Nine Bar & Kitchen with the option to include a mimosa each.

Tippling House

Small plates of food on a table.
Try some delectable dining along with some classy cocktails.

Treat someone you love to a night on the town with a visit to The Tippling House – a chic late night cellar bar serving boutique spirits, hand crafted cocktalis, fine Scottish ales and delicious bar snacks and small plates.  This is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves a good cocktail.

Save up to 44% on bar snacks or small plates to share for two with a cocktail each.

itison is Scotland’s best loved daily deals platform with over a thousand amazing offers including dining deals in Aberdeen and other exclusive experiences for the best places to go and things do around country. Sign up free at itison.

Conversation