78 cattle from 19 herds battle for honours in Black Beauty Bonanza

Aberdeen-Angus cattle from near and far shone under the Black Beauty Bonanza show spotlight at Thainstone Exchange, near Inverurie.

North East Aberdeen-Angus Club held its 25th show of calves and yearlings.

Andrew Hodge, of Rulesmains, Duns, had the difficult task of choosing the winners.

‘Excellent showcase’ for Aberdeen-Angus

“The quality was absolutely outstanding throughout all the classes,” Andrew told us.

He added: “This was an excellent showcase for the breed.”

In the heifer calf section Andrew selected Tonley Princess A144, from Neil Wattie’s Tonley herd, near Alford, as his champion.

The April 2024-born animal is sired by Shadwell Black Magic X281 and out of Tonley Princess U585.

Reserve heifer calf was Deveron Lady A970, born in March this year.

Bred by Hamish Sclater, of Denhead, Turriff, she is sired by Rawburn Braw Lad R041 and out of Deveron Lady U612.

Oxfordshire-based breeders Richard Hassell and Rachel Wyllie, of Brailes Livestock, scooped the top prize for yearling heifers.

Third time lucky for Idvies Eliza

Their March 2023-born Idvies Eliza Z150, sired by Duncanziemere Jacobite W374 and out of Idvies Elstrome W934, was named champion in the section.

She was second in her class at the Royal Highland Show earlier this year.

And she was also runner-up in her class at the Aberdeen-Angus Summer National, held during The Border Union Show, in Kelso, in July.

Ferrari-sired yearling heifer reserve

Reserve yearling heifer at the Black Beauty Bonanza was Newton Eyre Z134.

She is from Ray Gardiner, of Newton Smiddy, Skene.

Born in February 2023, she is sired by Idvies Ferrari S752 and out of Newton Muchalls Eyrie W083.

Who’s top of the bull calves?

Bull calf champion – born in April 2024 – was Massies Patriot A008, from Graeme Massie, of Blelack Farm, near Aboyne.

The sire here is Blelack Equinox X115, whith Newfield Premium X189 the dam.

Lindertis Atlas A277, from Graeme and Paul Allan, and bred by Tom Hopkinson, won bull calf reserve.

The March 2024-born bull is sired by Rawburn Jingo Eric T595 and out of Lindertis Annabel W577

Yearling bull champion was July 2023-born Tonley Endpart Z105, from Neil Wattie’s herd.

He is sired by Duncanziemere Jetstream V322 and out of Tonley Elma P108.

Reserve yearling bull was Hamish Sclater’s Deveron Elliott Z923, born in March 2023.

Sired by Rawburn Braw Lad R041, he is out of Deveron Estorella T588.

The judge picked Massies Patriot A008 and Idvies Eliza Z150 as overall champion calf and yearling respectively.

Meanwhile, Ray Gardiner’s Newton Edgar A153 and Newton Prince Caledonia A156 won the champion pair of calves prize.

Taking the award for champion pair of yearlings were Perkhill Cherry Blossom Z385 and Perkhill Black Knight Z386, from Alex and Philippa Davie, of Lumphanan, near Banchory.

North East Aberdeen-Angus Club chairman Graeme Miller said: “The Black Beauty Bonanza continues to be a spectacle, thanks to both committed enthusiasts from the club and participants from further afield who are willing to bring out their young stock.”

The Black Beauty Bonanza has gone from strength to strength over the last 25 years.” Graeme Miller, North East Aberdeen-Angus Club

This gives spectators an “ideal opportunity” to view the latest potential breeding female lines and stockbulls who will “no doubt have bright futures”, Graeme added.

He continued: “The Black Beauty Bonanza has gone from strength to strength over the last 25 years and has become one of the premier shows of Aberdeen-Angus cattle.”

This year’s event attracted an entry of 78 cattle from 19 different herds.

Judge’s ‘wealth of experience’

Paying tribute in the show catalogue to the man picking all the winners, Graeme said: “Andrew has a wealth of judging experience, and we are very grateful that he has come here to judge for us today.”

He added: “A special thanks must go to all the exhibitors and stockpersons.

“Without them we would not have a show.

“Also, a special thanks must go to all the sponsors for their generous and continued support.”

Showmanship and stockmanship competitions were judged by Nicola Howie, who has been involved with Aberdeen-Angus cattle from a young age with her parents’ Cairnton herd at Lumphanan.

Nicola recently started her own herd under the Ladyluck prefix and registered her first calf earlier this year.

Show class results

Heifer calves born January 3-February 1 2024: 1 Burnside Barbara, PH Hepburn 2 Ballindalloch Gina, Ballindalloch Home Farms 3 Deveron Elize, Hamish Sclater 4 Newton Evora, Ray Gardiner 5 Orbliston Jury Elise, AM Shepherd 6 Glenlivet Princess, D&R Durno & Sons.

Heifer calves born February 29-March 26 2024: 1 Deveron Lady, Hamish Sclater 2 Ballindalloch Faye, Ballindalloch Home Farm 3 Brotherton Passion, Brotherton Estate 4 Cardenwell Peggy, Graham Willox 5 Brotherton Pole Star, Brotherton Estate 6 Westbank Eilish, Fiona Wilcox 7 Auchincrieve Edwinasa, C&E McCombie

Heifer calves born March 27-May 3 2024: 1 Tonley Princess, Neil Wattie 2 Auchincrieve Etna, C&E McCombie 3 Achincrieve Lady Ingot, C&E McCombie 4 Logie Pam, AJR Farms 5 Logie Pride, AJR Farms 6 Newton Eyre, Ray Gardiner

Yearling heifers born January 25-November 11 2023: 1 Idvies Elisa, Braille’s Livestock 2 Newton Eyrie, Ray Gardiner 3 Perkhill Cherry Blossom, Alex & Philippe Davie 4 Cairnton Blackbird, K&M Howie 5 Cairnton Eyrie, K&M Howie 6 Westbank Proud, Fiona Willox

Bull calves born January 1-February 14 2024: 1 Newton Edgar, Ray Gardiner 2 Tonley Vettel, Neil Wattie 3 Cardenwell Ivan, Graham Willox 4 Deveron Liebherr, Hamish Sclater 5 Orbliston Prince Columbus, AM Shepherd

Bull calves born February 21-March 7 2024: 1 Auchincrieve Ethnic, C&E McCombie 2 Deveron Emperor, Hamish Sclater 3 Auchincrieve European, C&E McCombie 4 Logie Lord Heath, AJR Farms 5 Westbound Proud Ian, Fiona Willox 6 Cardenwell Geordie, Graham Willox

Bull calves born March 10-March 22 2024: 1 Lindertis Atlas, Graeme Massie & Paul Allan 2 Newton Prince Caledonia, Ray Gardiner 3 Auchincrieve Equaliser, C&E McCombie 4 Brotherton Jagger Eric, Brotherton Estates 5 Brotherton Loki, Brotherton Estates 6 Brotherton Phantom, Brotherton Estates

Bull calves born March 25-April 9 2024: 1 Tynet Bond, H&C Thomson 2 Ballindalloch Excel, Ballindalloch Home Farms 3 Auchencrieve Lord Impeccable, C&E McCombie 4 Retanach Elbar, J&A Strathdee

Bull calves born April 10-May 23 2024: 1 Massies Patriot, Graeme Massie 2 TynetLord Havana, H&C Thomson 3 Burnside Julian Eric, P Hepburn 4 Orbliston Eagle, AM Shepherd 5 Cairnton Krack Master, K&M Howie

Yearling bulls born March 9-August 19 2023: 1 Tonley Endpart, Neil Wattie 2 Deveron Elliott, Hamish Sclater 3 Tonley Earthquake, Neil Wattie 4 Auchincrieve Lord Immense, C&E McCombie 5 Perkhill Black Knight, A&P Davie 6 78 Retanach Prosper, J&A Strathdee

Top awards