Rescue attempts under way after whale stranded at Balmedie beach

Rescue attempts are under way after a whale became stranded at Balmedie beach in Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning.

Teams from frontline marine mammal response organisation British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) are currently at the scene to assess the situation.

Aberdeen Coastguard confirmed that the stranded mammal was reported to them at around 8am at the beach, which is located around nine miles north of Aberdeen.

A coastguard spokesman told The Press and Journal: “They (BDMLR) are attending and will decide what shall be done with it, we are purely attending for safety cover purposes.”

A BDMLR area co-ordinator said: “BDMLR are dealing with the rescue with help of the coastguard. We ask all members of the public to stay clear at this time.”

