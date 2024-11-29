Behind the scenes at the Inverurie farm selling 3,000 turkeys a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Behind the scenes at the Inverurie farm selling 3,000 turkeys a year

Craig Michie runs Barra Bronzes near Inverurie, bringing turkeys to your table in time for Christmas - or thanksgiving.

Craig Michie, who runs Barra Bronzes with his family near Inverurie, and his free-range turkeys. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Craig Michie, who runs Barra Bronzes with his family near Inverurie, and his free-range turkeys. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

When it comes to Christmas Day, it’s no surprise that Craig Michie of Barra Bronzes “doesn’t have the energy” to cook his own turkey.

That’s because he works 16-hour days in the lead up to Christmas, and sells around 3,000 turkeys each year.

“It’s a bit too much,” the 42-year-old laughs.

“Everything is just madness up until the 24th.

“Then I try to catch my breath.

“I always sleep well on Christmas Eve.

“Christmas Day is just trying to recover from the chaos.”

Some of the turkeys at Barra Bronzes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The whole month of December is busy for Craig and his family, but it’s from around the 14th when the pressure ramps up.

“It’s quite a high intensity period of the year, with quite a lot of pressure,” he adds.

“I try not to get stressed out, but it’s difficult.

“What keeps me motivated is the thought of sitting down and having the turkey on Christmas Day, and then being able to sleep on the sofa and just relax with the family after it’s all done.”

Craig will get up at four in the morning to get a head start on the day before orders and calls start coming in.

His day involves getting the turkeys fresh straw, mixing up their homemade feed of barley, wheat and oats, taking orders and more.

What makes Craig’s Barra Bronzes turkeys different?

Craig believes his “artisan” turkeys are better than anything you could buy in a supermarket.

“You can’t really get meat like that in the shop,” he says.

“It’s something special for that one time of the year.”

A carved Barra Bronze turkey. Image: Barra Bronzes.

So what is it that sets the birds apart?

“The age of the turkey makes all the difference,” says Craig.

“The fact that it’s 26 weeks old, in comparison to the standard supermarket turkey which is only 12 weeks.

“It doesn’t have time to grow slowly, and give you that real full flavour.”

The turkeys are also game hung and dry plucked, which Craig says enhances the flavour.

The turkeys are allowed to roam freely on the farm and forage for fruit and insects, though they are also provided with the feed mixture by Craig and his family.

“I think it’s really important to be mindful of what you’re eating,” he adds, “and whether that animal has been ethically produced.

The free-range turkeys from Barra Bronzes, near Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The key with turkeys is space and ventilation.

“After turkeys have been brooded under heat for a few weeks, when you open the shed door for the first time, they make this distinct clucking noise.

“That’s when they see the grass and start pecking it.

“It’s that sound they make when they’re really content, so that’s the noise you really like to hear with them.”

Conversation