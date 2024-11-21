Indian restaurant boss proud to be named best in Scotland and put ‘Aberdeen on the map’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Indian restaurant boss proud to be named best in Scotland and put ‘Aberdeen on the map’

The venue has been serving meals in Rose Street for almost 50 years.

By Jamie Sinclair
Light of Bengal is best in Scotland: Noor and the team picked up the award in London. Image: Noor Ahmed.
Light of Bengal is best in Scotland: Noor and the team picked up the award in London. Image: Noor Ahmed.

Light of Bengal has been the go-to Indian restaurant for many Aberdonians for more than 40 years.

And the curry house in Rose Street has now won the accolade of Best Asian Restuarant in Scotland.

For owner Noor Ahmed, picking up the gong at the 2024 Curry Awards is a rewarding moment for himself and his staff.

Noor said: “We are over the moon! To be named the best in Scotland and put Aberdeen on the map for our food makes me very proud.

“When it was announced I couldn’t speak, I was in shock and I had to take a drink of water.

“My team makes all of this happen, I know them so well and they put in 100% at work.”

Light of Bengal is a favourite amongst Aberdeen restaurant goers. Image: Kath Flannery.

On what the secret to running the best Asian restaurant in Scotland is, Noor said: “Dedication. All of my staff have been here for years, giving a great service to our community.

“We constantly try to provide the best experience to the customers.

“Recently we have upgraded our interior, we have a new bar, new booths and decorations.

“I work seven days a week, as long as I’m in Aberdeen I’m constantly there.”

Light of Bengal best in Scotland

Light of Bengal has been a mainstay of Rose Street for almost 50 years, with Noor’s uncle starting the business in 1978.

When his uncle retired in 2011, Noor took over the restaurant.

This award isn’t the first that the popular curry house has received.

Noor said: “We recently won the best in north-east, so to win best in Scotland is another level!

Noor alongside his two sons Marzan and Sultan Ahmed. Image: Noor Ahmed.

With a menu full of delicious dishes, there’s one that customers can’t get enough of.

Noor said: “Our signature dish is the Bengal Tiger. It’s my creation with a special secret recipe.

“Whenever we recommend it to someone they always come back and order it again, people love it!”

Conversation