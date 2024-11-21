Indian restaurant boss proud to be named best in Scotland and put ‘Aberdeen on the map’

Light of Bengal has been the go-to Indian restaurant for many Aberdonians for more than 40 years.

And the curry house in Rose Street has now won the accolade of Best Asian Restuarant in Scotland.

For owner Noor Ahmed, picking up the gong at the 2024 Curry Awards is a rewarding moment for himself and his staff.

Noor said: “We are over the moon! To be named the best in Scotland and put Aberdeen on the map for our food makes me very proud.

“When it was announced I couldn’t speak, I was in shock and I had to take a drink of water.

“My team makes all of this happen, I know them so well and they put in 100% at work.”

On what the secret to running the best Asian restaurant in Scotland is, Noor said: “Dedication. All of my staff have been here for years, giving a great service to our community.

“We constantly try to provide the best experience to the customers.

“Recently we have upgraded our interior, we have a new bar, new booths and decorations.

“I work seven days a week, as long as I’m in Aberdeen I’m constantly there.”

Light of Bengal best in Scotland

Light of Bengal has been a mainstay of Rose Street for almost 50 years, with Noor’s uncle starting the business in 1978.

When his uncle retired in 2011, Noor took over the restaurant.

This award isn’t the first that the popular curry house has received.

Noor said: “We recently won the best in north-east, so to win best in Scotland is another level!

With a menu full of delicious dishes, there’s one that customers can’t get enough of.

Noor said: “Our signature dish is the Bengal Tiger. It’s my creation with a special secret recipe.

“Whenever we recommend it to someone they always come back and order it again, people love it!”