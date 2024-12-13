Beauly mum Shauna starts baking business after tragic loss of baby and dad’s cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beauly mum Shauna starts baking business after tragic loss of baby and dad’s cancer diagnosis

A "horrific year" inspired Shauna MacLeod to start up her baking business Up Tae High Dough on October 1.

Shauna MacLeod has started a baking business from her home kitchen in Beauly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

After losing her baby boy at 22 weeks old, and her father’s cancer diagnosis, Beauly mum Shauna MacLeod decided “life’s way too short” not to follow your dreams.

That’s when she decided to start her own baking business.

“I’ve always baked,” the 29-year-old tells me.

“My dad is a good baker, I kind of got it from him.

“For years people have been saying I need to sell my cakes. I’ve just never gone for it.

“But this year, we’ve had the most horrific year ever.

“We lost our baby boy, Theo. He was born in May at 22 weeks.

“Shortly after that, my dad got diagnosed with cancer.

“And I just genuinely thought life’s way too short not to do something I enjoy.”

‘He’ll be looking down and hopefully will be proud of his little family’

Shauna started Up Tae High Dough on October 1, baking sponge cakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, brownies and more from her home kitchen in Beauly.

“It was quite intimidating and daunting before I started, but it’s been really good,” says Shauna.

She also works as a social worker with the NHS.

“It’s a juggling act at the moment doing both, but it’s going really well,” she adds.

“And there’s the balancing act of motherhood on top of that.

“Some nights I’m baking till one in the morning, but I enjoy it so much.”

Up Tae High Dough's meaningful logo.
Theo, the baby who Shauna sadly lost, is an “integral part” of the business.

“The logo with the butterfly is to signify Theo,” she says.

“We always say that we’re doing everything now to make him proud as well.

“He’ll be looking down and hopefully will be proud of his little family.”

Baking has been ‘therapy’ for Beauly mum Shauna

“It has been a journey,” adds Shauna, “a difficult journey.

Baking has almost been a therapy to all of that as well – a focus and a distraction.

“I do find it quite therapeutic.”

As a child, it was baking alongside her father which started Shauna on her journey.

Up Tae High Dough's Shauna and her father Neil in her Beauly kitchen,
“I definitely enjoyed licking the spoon and eating the cake,” laughs Shauna.

“Those are some of my fondest memories.

“My dad always baked the best scones – and still does.

“We were always making pancakes together. And I think growing up around that has helped massively.”

Success of Up Tae High Dough, Beauly

Now, Shauna can’t quite believe that she is baking orders for eager Up Tae High Dough customers.

“At the start, I thought we’ll just see how it goes, maybe we’ll get a couple of orders here and there,” she says.

Shauna prepares a sponge cake. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“But the amount of orders has been overwhelming. I did not think that would be the case.”

Support from locals in Beauly has made all the difference, says Shauna.

She tells me: “The people locally have been so supportive. So that has made the business get off to a really good start.

“The best part of it for me is other people enjoying it – making other people happy.”

If you are struggling with any of the issues mentioned in this article, please contact:

Conversation