Ask A Local: Shoe shop owner Steven Bruce’s top 5 reasons to love Inverurie life

Steven Bruce, who runs WM Bruce shoe shop in Inverurie with his wife, Dale, has lived in Inverurie all his life.

While other high streets are failing, Inverurie is a bustling hub of activity in Aberdeenshire.

Steven took over the Market Place institution 25 years ago. Here he shares his five favourite reasons he loves about living in Inverurie with his family.

1. Great shops like Attic, Sinclairs Jewellers and more

“We have got plenty of shops,” says Steven.

“Obviously I’m biased,” he laughs, “but the shops in Inverurie are really good. I do all of my shopping here as much as I can.

“Some of my favourites are Attic and Sinclairs Jewellers, both of them I’m in quite a lot.

“And I hire my kilts and stuff like that from Mitchell Scott.”

Steven says people in Inverurie should be striving to shop locally “wherever they can”.

I’m not surprised to hear Steven praise Bid (Business Improvement District) and Inverurie Events.

Steven says they organise many great events in the Aberdeenshire town, including the recent Inverurie Reindeer Parade.

“And the Inverurie Farmers Market is really good, it makes the town centre really busy,” he says.

“It’s a way for the community to come together.

“Everyone really mucks in and helps out.

“You go to some places now and there’s not a lot going on.

“It’s a shame. Lots of places are just dead.

“You walk down Union Street in Aberdeen and it’s just such a shame, there’s nothing there.”

2. Inverurie feels ‘safe’ for dad Steven Bruce

Another favourite thing about Inverurie for 47-year-old dad of two Steven is that it “feels safe”.

“I know there’s crime everywhere,” he says, “but I’ve got two kids, 16 and 14, and you feel quite safe if you’re out and about. During the day and even the night-time.

“And I think that is because of the community spirit.

“Loads of people know loads of people, you know?

“So Inverurie feels like a really safe place to live in.”

3. Sports are accessible for young people in Inverurie

Steven also praises the facilities available for children and teenagers in Inverurie, especially in relation to sports.

“We’ve got a new academy which has got a swimming pool,” he says.

“There’s Colony Park Football Club which both of my kids are involved with. And I think that is quite a good thing.

“I think there are over 600 kids involved with that as well. And that is both boys and girls.

“So that is a huge thing in the community, and it involves adults and volunteers.

“The Garioch Sports Centre is also very good, it’s a great facility as well.

“All ages can get involved and all capabilities too.”

4. Inverurie spoilt for choice with food and drink

Inverurie has several pubs and restaurants, many of which Steven enjoys to frequent.

“I like going to all of our restaurants,” laughs Steven.

“We’re quite fortunate with good restaurants in Inverurie.

“I really like Fennel – it’s lovely.

“There’s the Rajpoot Indian Restaurant. And a new young couple has just opened a tapas bar, Siesta.

“And I really like the Ardennan House Hotel as well.

“Those are just some of the places I really like.

“The restaurants have food at reasonable prices too. They don’t have silly prices but they’re not too cheap either.

“Because there are a few places, it’s great to get that choice too.”

5. ‘Countryside is on your doorstep’ in Inverurie, says Steven Bruce

And Inverurie is in an ideal position, says Steven, just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeenshire’s beautiful countryside.

He says: “We are very fortunate that we are only a five minute drive from the likes of Bennachie.

“The countryside is right on our doorstep.

“I do really like that, especially in the summer. Going out cycling and within a few minutes, you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

What do you love about where you live? Let us know in the comments below.