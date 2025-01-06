Ask A Local: Shoe shop owner Steven Bruce’s top 5 reasons to love Inverurie life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask A Local: Shoe shop owner Steven Bruce’s top 5 reasons to love Inverurie life

Inverurie feels like a "safe" place to live, according to dad Steven Bruce.

Dale and Steven Bruce, owners of WM Bruce shoe shop in Inverurie. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Steven Bruce, who runs WM Bruce shoe shop in Inverurie with his wife, Dale, has lived in Inverurie all his life.

While other high streets are failing, Inverurie is a bustling hub of activity in Aberdeenshire.

Steven took over the Market Place institution 25 years ago. Here he shares his five favourite reasons he loves about living in Inverurie with his family.

1. Great shops like Attic, Sinclairs Jewellers and more

“We have got plenty of shops,” says Steven.

“Obviously I’m biased,” he laughs, “but the shops in Inverurie are really good. I do all of my shopping here as much as I can.

“Some of my favourites are Attic and Sinclairs Jewellers, both of them I’m in quite a lot.

“And I hire my kilts and stuff like that from Mitchell Scott.”

Steven says people in Inverurie should be striving to shop locally “wherever they can”.

The Inverurie Reindeer Parade Gallery was a very popular event in December 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’m not surprised to hear Steven praise Bid (Business Improvement District) and Inverurie Events.

Steven says they organise many great events in the Aberdeenshire town, including the recent Inverurie Reindeer Parade.

“And the Inverurie Farmers Market is really good, it makes the town centre really busy,” he says.

“It’s a way for the community to come together.

“Everyone really mucks in and helps out.

“You go to some places now and there’s not a lot going on.

“It’s a shame. Lots of places are just dead.

“You walk down Union Street in Aberdeen and it’s just such a shame, there’s nothing there.”

2. Inverurie feels ‘safe’ for dad Steven Bruce

Another favourite thing about Inverurie for 47-year-old dad of two Steven is that it “feels safe”.

“I know there’s crime everywhere,” he says, “but I’ve got two kids, 16 and 14, and you feel quite safe if you’re out and about. During the day and even the night-time.

Steven’s wife Dale, with their children Joel and Alexa Bruce on a climb up Bennachie. Image: Steven Bruce Date; Unknown

“And I think that is because of the community spirit.

“Loads of people know loads of people, you know?

“So Inverurie feels like a really safe place to live in.”

3. Sports are accessible for young people in Inverurie

Steven also praises the facilities available for children and teenagers in Inverurie, especially in relation to sports.

“We’ve got a new academy which has got a swimming pool,” he says.

“There’s Colony Park Football Club which both of my kids are involved with. And I think that is quite a good thing.

The members of Colony Park FC in Inverurie. Image: Steven Bruce.

“I think there are over 600 kids involved with that as well. And that is both boys and girls.

“So that is a huge thing in the community, and it involves adults and volunteers.

“The Garioch Sports Centre is also very good, it’s a great facility as well.

“All ages can get involved and all capabilities too.”

4. Inverurie spoilt for choice with food and drink

Inverurie has several pubs and restaurants, many of which Steven enjoys to frequent.

“I like going to all of our restaurants,” laughs Steven.

“We’re quite fortunate with good restaurants in Inverurie.

“I really like Fennel – it’s lovely.

A starter from Rajpoot Indian Restaurant in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

“There’s the Rajpoot Indian Restaurant. And a new young couple has just opened a tapas bar, Siesta.

“And I really like the Ardennan House Hotel as well.

“Those are just some of the places I really like.

Steven enjoys a meal at Siesta tapas restaurant in Inverurie. Image: Steven Bruce

“The restaurants have food at reasonable prices too. They don’t have silly prices but they’re not too cheap either.

“Because there are a few places, it’s great to get that choice too.”

5. ‘Countryside is on your doorstep’ in Inverurie, says Steven Bruce

And Inverurie is in an ideal position, says Steven, just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeenshire’s beautiful countryside.

He says: “We are very fortunate that we are only a five minute drive from the likes of Bennachie.

Steven Bruce enjoys a cycle near Inverurie with his daughter, Alexa. Image: Steven Bruce.

“The countryside is right on our doorstep.

“I do really like that, especially in the summer. Going out cycling and within a few minutes, you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere.”

What do you love about where you live? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation