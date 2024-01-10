Hip hip! Everything you need to know about Clavie night in Burghead

The Burning of the Clavie in Burghead is a spectacular sight that enthrals both Brochers and visitors alike.

For lifelong residents of the Moray town it is an almost sacred centuries-old ritual they have grown up with.

And for those who have moved to the community and tourists, it’s a fascinating tradition that is steeped in mystery.

The Press and Journal has prepared all the information you need to enjoy this year’s Burning of the Clavie in Burghead.

Where and when does the Burning of the Clavie start?

It’s always on January 11, which means this year the big night is Thursday.

The only exception is when the 11th falls on a Sunday. Brochers aren’t able to hold their excitement back a day, so in those years it moves forward to the 10th.

The Clavie is traditionally lit by peat. The event has barely been touched by the passage of time. They didn’t use matches centuries ago, so they don’t use matches now.

There wasn’t much health and safety back then either, but today the Clavie crew organisers work closely with the police, council and fire service to ensure the fiery tradition can continue safely.

If you want to see the Clavie begin its journey through Burghead then make sure you’re on Granary Street, near the junction with Brander Street, shortly before 6pm.

After that, try and keep up with it as it makes its way through the town. Make sure you don’t get in its way though. It doesn’t stop, for obvious fiery reasons.

What will the weather be in Burghead this year?

Considering it’s mid-January on a peninsula reaching out into the Moray Firth at night, it looks about as good as can be expected.

Met Office forecasts for Burghead show that Clavie night will be cloudy and dry with a temperature of 4C at 6pm.

Winds are expected to be about 5mph, meaning it will be a cool and reasonably calm night in the town, at least as far as the weather goes.

Famously, the event is never cancelled because of the weather. The only time it has not gone ahead since the Second World War was in 2021 due to Covid.

The advice from locals is always to wrap up warm and wear clothes you don’t mind reeking of smoke for a while.

Ancient origins for Clavie night

The origins of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead date back centuries, far longer than living memory or even written records will go.

The significance of the January 11 date comes from what was the beginning of the new year in the former Julian calendar that was used in Scotland.

When the current Gregorian calendar was adopted in the 18th Century, it moved the country forward 11 days.

After some initial resistance, the rest of Scotland moved with the times and has since been bringing in the bells on what is now Hogmanay.

However, defiant Brochers stood firm with their own traditions and have continued bringing in their own new year on what is now January 11.

The Clavie itself is a large wooden barrel which can weigh over 15 stone when fully laden with tar at the beginning of the night.

After being carried through the town it is hoisted to Doorie Hill on the headland, where it is burned amidst constant cheers of “hip hip” until there is nothing left.

The site was once home to a large Pictish fort and it is believed its significance may have had some part in the origins and traditions of Clavie night.

However, the exact nature of those have been lost to time.

Fire festivals are not uncommon in the north-east at new year with Stonehaven’s fire balls on Hogmanay drawing thousands to the coast.

