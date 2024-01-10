Hip hip! Everything you need to know about Clavie night in Burghead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Hip hip! Everything you need to know about Clavie night in Burghead

When and where it starts, what the weather will be like, what it's all about: All your questions about Clavie night answered.

David Mackay By David Mackay

The Burning of the Clavie in Burghead is a spectacular sight that enthrals both Brochers and visitors alike.

For lifelong residents of the Moray town it is an almost sacred centuries-old ritual they have grown up with.

And for those who have moved to the community and tourists, it’s a fascinating tradition that is steeped in mystery.

The Press and Journal has prepared all the information you need to enjoy this year’s Burning of the Clavie in Burghead.

People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
The spectacle of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead attracts big crowds to the community. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Where and when does the Burning of the Clavie start?

It’s always on January 11, which means this year the big night is Thursday.

The only exception is when the 11th falls on a Sunday. Brochers aren’t able to hold their excitement back a day, so in those years it moves forward to the 10th.

The Clavie is traditionally lit by peat. The event has barely been touched by the passage of time. They didn’t use matches centuries ago, so they don’t use matches now.

There wasn’t much health and safety back then either, but today the Clavie crew organisers work closely with the police, council and fire service to ensure the fiery tradition can continue safely.

Clavie burning with Harbour inn behind.
It is said to bring good luck to receive a stave from inside the Clavie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If you want to see the Clavie begin its journey through Burghead then make sure you’re on Granary Street, near the junction with Brander Street, shortly before 6pm.

After that, try and keep up with it as it makes its way through the town. Make sure you don’t get in its way though. It doesn’t stop, for obvious fiery reasons.

What will the weather be in Burghead this year?

Considering it’s mid-January on a peninsula reaching out into the Moray Firth at night, it looks about as good as can be expected.

Met Office forecasts for Burghead show that Clavie night will be cloudy and dry with a temperature of 4C at 6pm.

Clavie carried through Burghead with crowd behind.
Thousands follow the Clavie on Burghead’s narrow streets as it makes its way through the town. Image: Jasperimage

Winds are expected to be about 5mph, meaning it will be a cool and reasonably calm night in the town, at least as far as the weather goes.

Famously, the event is never cancelled because of the weather. The only time it has not gone ahead since the Second World War was in 2021 due to Covid.

The advice from locals is always to wrap up warm and wear clothes you don’t mind reeking of smoke for a while.

Ancient origins for Clavie night

The origins of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead date back centuries, far longer than living memory or even written records will go.

The significance of the January 11 date comes from what was the beginning of the new year in the former Julian calendar that was used in Scotland.

When the current Gregorian calendar was adopted in the 18th Century, it moved the country forward 11 days.

Burning Clavie viewed from foot of hill.
The fiery climax of Clavie night in Burghead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After some initial resistance, the rest of Scotland moved with the times and has since been bringing in the bells on what is now Hogmanay.

However, defiant Brochers stood firm with their own traditions and have continued bringing in their own new year on what is now January 11.

The Clavie itself is a large wooden barrel which can weigh over 15 stone when fully laden with tar at the beginning of the night.

After being carried through the town it is hoisted to Doorie Hill on the headland, where it is burned amidst constant cheers of “hip hip” until there is nothing left.

Clavie being burned in Burghead.
The Clavie is burned until there is nothing left. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The site was once home to a large Pictish fort and it is believed its significance may have had some part in the origins and traditions of Clavie night.

However, the exact nature of those have been lost to time.

Fire festivals are not uncommon in the north-east at new year with Stonehaven’s fire balls on Hogmanay drawing thousands to the coast.

Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Shingle barrier at Portgordon Harbour with village behind.
Phillip White, the new chief executive at Gordon & MacPhail, and Benromach Distillery.
A98 Rathven Junction
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Multiple cars parked on pavement on Elgin High Street.
Poundland building in Elgin surrounded by scaffolding.
Post Thumbnail
Drummuir Castle pictured.
A96 at Blackhillock.
Conversation