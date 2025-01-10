Taste Test: We tried out the droolworthy dishes at Inverurie restaurant Siesta Tapas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Taste Test: We tried out the droolworthy dishes at Inverurie restaurant Siesta Tapas

Siesta Tapas on Inverurie's Market Place is warm and inviting - but how is the food?

We visited Siesta Tapas in Inverurie for a Taste Test, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
We visited Siesta Tapas in Inverurie for a Taste Test, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Siesta Tapas in Inverurie is an offering from the lovely Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez.

The duo have been running the tapas restaurant since December 2023.

Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The menu is full of variety, and including dishes like pork cheek, paella, salads, mussels and more.

I headed along with features writer Andy Morton to try some of the dishes from Inverurie’s Siesta Tapas.

The tapas dishes we tried on our visit to Siesta Tapas in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We came hungry and left thoroughly satisfied.

How were tapas favourites like patatas bravas?

We started off trying some of the tapas favourites which we all know and love.

First off, we had a taste of the Patatas bravas (£5.95).

Patatas bravas from Siesta Tapas in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The hand cut chunks of potato were crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside.

The tasty sauce was tart, salty and flavourful. I really enjoyed these, and couldn’t fault them if I tried.

Andy: 4/5

Joanna: 5/5

Next up, we tried the Paella Mixta (£7.95).

The paella of the day when we visited was packed with chicken and chorizo.

Paella Mixta. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The paella rice was cooked well, nice and soft without being overcooked, with a lot of the spicy, smoky flavour infused in the rice itself.

The paella mixta came with a lemon wedge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The chicken was just as flavourful, and very tender as well.

I would have liked the chorizo to have some crispiness to it, but that is personal preference.

Andy: 4.5/5

Joanna: 3/5

Melt in the mouth meat at Siesta Tapas, Inverurie

Pork cheek isn’t something I see on a menu often, so I was keen to try the Carrillada iberica (£9.95).

This dish consisted of pork cheeks cooked in a red wine sauce.

This one wowed us both.

Carrillada iberica or pork cheek. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Submerged in the rich, gravy-like sauce, were four sizeable chunks of deliciously tender pork cheek.

These truly were melt in the mouth. That phrase gets tossed around a lot, but honestly, this meat had such a soft texture it fell apart with the slightest nudge of my fork.

This was absolutely delicious and I would really recommend ordering this when you visit Siesta Tapas.

Andy: 4/5

Joanna: 5/5

Next up were two dishes with vegetables as the main attraction. Oscar and Natalia recommended these as they are two of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

The Trigueros con bacon (£8.90) was next on our list of tapas dishes.

Trigueros con Bacon – an asparagus dish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This consisted of fried asparagus topped with a generous amount of parmesan and bacon.

Andy is an asparagus fan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The asparagus was tender and flavourful, and the bacon was perfectly crunchy. Delicious!

Andy: 4/5

Joanna: 5/5

Mushroom haters could be converted at Siesta Tapas

The Champinon gratinado (£7.90) was, to me, like a cheesy mushroom crème brûlée, without that crispy sugar topping.

Again, this was spectacular and by far the best mushroom dish I have ever had.

Champinon gratinado – a mushroom dish – at Siesta Tapas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The mushrooms didn’t have that obnoxious rubbery texture they so often can.

Instead they were tender. The sauce itself was delicious – a creamy cheese sauce with softened spinach mixed through it.

Champinon gratinado was creamy and delicious. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was rich and salty and very more-ish. It would convert anyone who thinks they don’t like mushrooms.

Andy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Lastly, I tried the Gulas con gambas (£12.95).

Gulas con Gambas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This was a very unique dish. The gulas isn’t noodles but rather a fish paste – surimi – made to resemble baby eels.

The sizeable prawns in the gulas con gambas dish. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The prawns were big and succulent.

I’d have liked a bit more of a kick to this, but it was tasty all the same. The “eels” or gulas would definitely make a good talking point.

Joanna: 4/5

We really enjoyed our visit to Siesta Tapas.

It is absolutely on my list to visit again with friends. The staff are friendly and welcoming, and the dishes are clearly made with both passion and skill.

Check out our other Taste Tests here.

Conversation