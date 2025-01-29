6 family-run cafes in Moray that you should support this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 family-run cafes in Moray that you should support this year

As we enjoy the first month of 2025, I have put together a guide of Aberdeenshire family-run cafes you should make sure to visit this year.

Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman who run Dufftown cafe Sidings Cafe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

It’s important to support local cafes and restaurants, especially at this time of year. So here are some family-run cafes in Moray you should visit.

Family-run businesses always pour their heart and soul into their food and service.

Which of these Moray cafes is your favourite?

Fika

Brogan Ireland-Fair and his mum, Naomi, work together at Fika cafe in Forres.

The Tolbooth Street cafe serves up a great brew from Cairngorm Coffee, plus a range of tasty bakes and sandwiches.

Brogan Ireland-Fair and Naomi at Fika, Forres. Image: Fika Date; Unknown

Working together as a family unit works well for the duo, who motivate one another at busy times.

The coffees are particularly popular, as are the cinnamon rolls which they serve on a Friday.

Address: 13 Tolbooth St, Forres IV36 1PH

Norah’s

Recently opened Norah’s Café & Wine Bar is run by Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn.

The stylish eatery is named after Nathan’s daughter, Norah.

The cafe offers a range of mouth-watering pastries, bread, focaccia sandwiches and more.

Nathan Davies, Ashlyn Johnson and Norah Park outside Norahs. Image: Norahs.

The most popular items on the menu include their filled raspberry or vanilla croissants, and their NYC sandwiches.

Address: 143 High St, Elgin IV30 1DS

Sidings Cafe

This quirky Moray cafe inside former railway carriages is run by couple Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman.

The entire place screams vintage, with old railway photos on the walls, and plenty of vintage furniture and accessories.

Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman who run quirky Moray cafe Sidings Cafe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The menu is all about simple and classic food.

This includes popular afternoon tea, sandwiches, quiche, soups, salads, baked potatoes and cakes.

Address: Dufftown, Keith AB55 4BB

Scribbles

Scribbles is another family-run café and restaurant in Moray.

The eatery on Elgin’s High Street is run by Faith Houlding and her family.

Her daughter Rachel works as the restaurant supervisor, and her 17-year-old twin boys Jack and Luke are also part of the team.

The family team at Scribbles Elgin stand in the Moray cafe smiling at the camera.
The family team at Scribbles in Elgin. Image: Scribbles.

Jack works behind the deli counter, while Luke works as KP and pizza chef.

Faith’s husband John also helps out, though he has another full-time job.

Some of the favourite items on the menu include the sticky chilli chicken and the Scribbles Supreme pizza.

Address: 152-154 High St, Elgin IV30 1BD

The Olive Tree Kitchen

Gill and Weller de Oliveira run The Olive Tree Kitchen together, also on Elgin’s High Street.

It’s just the two of them running the café, and the duo cook everything from scratch.

Though you can’t sit in in their takeaway, they have so much delicious food you can enjoy on the go.

Husband and wife Gill and Weller who run The Olive Tree Kitchen in Forres together. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The menu includes hot soup, paninis, brownies, pastries and more.

And if you don’t feel like cooking, you can also get your hands on one of their homecooked freezer meals for you to enjoy at home.

Address: 45 High St, Forres IV36 1PB

Manna

Last but not least, this small cafe is all about healthy eating.

Mikaela Roberton runs Manna with her partner, Mark.

Manna in Elgin. Image: Manna

The menu includes freshly-made bagels, pittas and sourdough bread, as well as smoothies and fruit juice.

You can also enjoy a cake or a traybake here.

Address: 5 Batchen St, Elgin IV30 1BH

What is your favourite family-run cafe in Moray and why?

