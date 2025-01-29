6 family-run cafes in Moray that you should support this year

It’s important to support local cafes and restaurants, especially at this time of year. So here are some family-run cafes in Moray you should visit.

Family-run businesses always pour their heart and soul into their food and service.

Which of these Moray cafes is your favourite?

Fika

Brogan Ireland-Fair and his mum, Naomi, work together at Fika cafe in Forres.

The Tolbooth Street cafe serves up a great brew from Cairngorm Coffee, plus a range of tasty bakes and sandwiches.

Working together as a family unit works well for the duo, who motivate one another at busy times.

The coffees are particularly popular, as are the cinnamon rolls which they serve on a Friday.

Address: 13 Tolbooth St, Forres IV36 1PH

Norah’s

Recently opened Norah’s Café & Wine Bar is run by Nathan Davies and his partner Ashlyn.

The stylish eatery is named after Nathan’s daughter, Norah.

The cafe offers a range of mouth-watering pastries, bread, focaccia sandwiches and more.

The most popular items on the menu include their filled raspberry or vanilla croissants, and their NYC sandwiches.

Address: 143 High St, Elgin IV30 1DS

Sidings Cafe

This quirky Moray cafe inside former railway carriages is run by couple Darren Spence and Anya Hoffman.

The entire place screams vintage, with old railway photos on the walls, and plenty of vintage furniture and accessories.

The menu is all about simple and classic food.

This includes popular afternoon tea, sandwiches, quiche, soups, salads, baked potatoes and cakes.

Address: Dufftown, Keith AB55 4BB

Scribbles

Scribbles is another family-run café and restaurant in Moray.

The eatery on Elgin’s High Street is run by Faith Houlding and her family.

Her daughter Rachel works as the restaurant supervisor, and her 17-year-old twin boys Jack and Luke are also part of the team.

Jack works behind the deli counter, while Luke works as KP and pizza chef.

Faith’s husband John also helps out, though he has another full-time job.

Some of the favourite items on the menu include the sticky chilli chicken and the Scribbles Supreme pizza.

Address: 152-154 High St, Elgin IV30 1BD

The Olive Tree Kitchen

Gill and Weller de Oliveira run The Olive Tree Kitchen together, also on Elgin’s High Street.

It’s just the two of them running the café, and the duo cook everything from scratch.

Though you can’t sit in in their takeaway, they have so much delicious food you can enjoy on the go.

The menu includes hot soup, paninis, brownies, pastries and more.

And if you don’t feel like cooking, you can also get your hands on one of their homecooked freezer meals for you to enjoy at home.

Address: 45 High St, Forres IV36 1PB

Manna

Last but not least, this small cafe is all about healthy eating.

Mikaela Roberton runs Manna with her partner, Mark.

The menu includes freshly-made bagels, pittas and sourdough bread, as well as smoothies and fruit juice.

You can also enjoy a cake or a traybake here.

Address: 5 Batchen St, Elgin IV30 1BH

What is your favourite family-run cafe in Moray and why?