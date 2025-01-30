Niece and aunt open new St Cyrus food truck with £2 per cup deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Niece and aunt open new St Cyrus food truck with £2 per cup deposit return scheme

The new zero waste coffee and food truck opened on Saturday January 18.

Nicci Bruyere and her niece Charlotte Walker have opened a new coffee truck, Nicsnax. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Nicci Bruyere, originally from New Zealand, has opened a St Cyrus food truck serving coffees and cakes.

Nicsnax can be found at St Cyrus beach, beside the Old Fishing Station.

Nicci, alongside her niece, Charlotte Walker, is offering a waste-free hot drink to folk enjoying a walk along the beach.

On their opening weekend, the duo served around 100 coffees.

These are all served in cups that they rent out to customers in their own mini deposit return scheme.

“We’re very heavy on zero customer waste,” says Nicci.

“We turned people away over the weekend because they didn’t like that we didn’t have takeaway cups.

“I’d say 95% of people have really supported it, and we’ve had some really good feedback on social media and to our face.

“But you’re always going to have a couple of people who require more convincing.”

Nicsnax: What can you get at St Cyrus food truck?

Nicci told The Press and Journal she is “still on cloud nine” after their successful opening weekend.

“Everybody is delighted, because there’s nothing else down here,” she says.

Charlotte Walker and her aunt, Nicci Bruyere, at Nicsnax. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“My son came home from school, and he said that his science teacher had mentioned a new food truck that had opened up.

“And he was able to say that’s his mum.

“That makes me very proud.”

Her 19-year-old niece, Charlotte, adds: “It’s been quite exciting to see people’s reactions when they walk past.

“They have been stopping dead in their tracks.”

Some bakes from Nicsnax food truck. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The food truck serves hot drinks like tea, plus coffee from Arbroath-based roastery Sacred Grounds, as well as chocolate and strawberry milk.

Their bakes, supplied by Gannets in Laurencekirk, include traybakes like a Mars bar slice, with vegan and gluten-free options.

How does the ‘rent and return’ scheme work?

The “rent and return” scheme at Nicsnax is used for all of their packaging, Nicci tells me.

The cups cost £2, as do the tins for cakes. Customers get the money back when they return the packaging.

And those who come with their own cup can enjoy a 5% off their coffee at the St Cyrus spot.

“We have no serviettes, we have muslin cloths,” adds Nicci.

“We don’t give receipts, we email these to customers.

“And we have metal teaspoons that we wash.”

Nicci prepares a coffee at the St Cyrus beach truck. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Nicci, who has a background in IT, is developing an app that would handle the scheme.

This would mean that customers don’t have to pay a deposit, but only pay a transaction fee if they don’t return the cup.

“I think we all need to start making small changes wherever we can,” she adds.

“We plan to work with some local schools, to see if we can get some of their artwork up about picking up litter, and get them visiting.

“So hopefully this kind of rent and return scheme becomes more mainstream.”

Conversation