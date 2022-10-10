Restaurant Review: River House Restaurant in Inverness serves up an evening of sensational seafood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everyone has that one restaurant they can’t walk past without saying “we really need to eat there”.

For us, until very recently, that was River House Restaurant in Inverness.

Being a proud (half) Shetlander, I have always been a huge fan of seafood. I would like to think this love is one of the better things I have also instilled in my boyfriend these last few years.

Don’t get me wrong, Aidan has always liked fish, but would lean more towards meat in a restaurant environment.

Now though, he’s eating scallops left, right and centre, skimming over ham and heading straight for hake. I’m so proud.

On one surprisingly sunny Friday in September, we strolled along the River Ness hand in hand, ready to finally see if the venue on Greig Street lived up to our expectations.

River House Restaurant

Perfectly situated on the banks of the water, River House Restaurant invites you in from the outside.

It’s worth mentioning that I booked for a Friday night around two weeks in advance and could only get a table at 5pm or 9pm. I don’t see this as a bad thing, more of a sign that tables are in high demand – but if you really want a specific time you should bear this in mind.

We were welcomed into the restaurant and shown to our table with a smile. This attentiveness continued throughout the meal.

It became obvious quite quickly that our main server was very new to the job, but he filled his gaps in knowledge with honest questions and the most polite manners.

This didn’t dampen our experience in the slightest. Everyone has to start somewhere, and both Aidan and I know how it feels to start out in hospitality.

The restaurant is small, with fewer than 20 tables curling around an open kitchen and bar area, but this gives it a more cosy feel rather than a cramped one.

A juxtaposition of vintage and modern styles in the decor doesn’t feel busy like you might expect, but instead well thought out and homey.

Despite being fully booked for the night by the time we were there, arrivals were staggered so it never felt like there were too many people or that the staff were rushed off their feet.

This added to the relaxed atmosphere and made for an incredibly pleasant evening.

The food

River House’s website brands itself as “quality seafood in the heart of Inverness”.

From the moment we were handed the menus, we knew we were in for both a treat and some very difficult decisions.

Aidan likes to kick off a meal with some picky bits, so we opted for bread with olive oil and balsamic and some olives (£5.70). I am not a fan of olives but he said they were the best he has ever had, and I can vouch for the fact he has had many.

The bread was fresh and still warm to the touch, and you could tell both the olive oil and balsamic were of a very high quality.

I was the designated driver for the evening so was thrilled to see the vast range of mocktails they had on offer – especially a non-alcoholic version of my favourite, a negroni (£5.50). Though it didn’t taste all that much like the real thing, it was still delicious and I am keen to try and replicate it myself.

Aidan isn’t a big drinker so was also spoilt for choice, opting for a grapefruit ginger spritz (£5) which he loved.

Coming back to the Shetland thing again, it does mean I have been spoiled with the freshest seafood – we’re talking from sea to stomach within the hour.

While this can lead to dissatisfaction when eating at some seafood restaurants, it also means I really do appreciate it when places do it right.

River House is, luckily, one of the places that does.

For starter, Aidan went for scallops on toasted sourdough bread, served with spicy ‘nduja sausage, aioli and sun-dried tomatoes (£15.50). Other than thinking the bread was a little thick, he had no complaints and demolished the dish in minutes.

I skipped on a starter but shamelessly nabbed a scallop from Aidan’s plate, so can confirm they were cooked to perfection.

When there are mussels on the menu I struggle to select anything else.

I chose a classic mariniere sauce and it was one of the best I’ve had. Many shy away from the wine and taste mostly of cream, but the River House’s version packed a punch in the best way. The mussels themselves were fresh and plump, served with sourdough bread which was perfect for soaking up every last bit of delicious sauce.

Knowing I would want to leave space for dessert, I had a small portion (£10.25) and added a side of seaweed fries (£4.65). The fries were delicious, the ones with the most seasoning were a tad salty but that was to be expected with the seaweed.

Aidan’s halibut (£28.95) was a beautiful big fillet of fish, served atop smoked salmon crushed potatoes with chargrilled asparagus and hollandaise sauce.

It was beautifully presented (I’m a sucker for an edible flower) and he was very happy with the portion size, which is rare for a man with as big an appetite.

On our next visit – because we will definitely be back – I have my eyes firmly set on their seafood platter.

I was more than glad about my choice of a smaller main course because the dessert menu was wow.

After much deliberation, I had cannoli which came in three different flavours: lemon, chocolate hazelnut and pistachio (£7.50). Each was perfectly crisp with a silky smooth filling. If I didn’t have a belly full of mussels I could have eaten about 50.

The lemon tart was Aidan’s dessert of choice (£7.50). He thought the cream served with it was a little over-whipped, but he loved the balance between sweet and sharp lemon.

The verdict

There is always a worry when you anticipate eating somewhere for so long that the reality of it can’t be anything but an anticlimax.

River House Restaurant did more than meet our expectations, it soared above them.

I can’t say it wasn’t pricey, the final bill is more than we would usually pay for a meal out, but for a special occasion it was worth it and we wouldn’t delay another visit.

Whether you are the biggest seafood fan or someone who is still trying to explore it more, there will be something on the menu that draws you in.

It has jumped very quickly to the top of my list of Inverness restaurants I will recommend to people without fail.

Lauren Robertson is part of The Press and Journal’s Live News Team and lives in Inverness.

She is one of our staff reviewers and runs her own lifestyle Instagram account Highland Highlights which showcases things to do in Inverness and the surrounding area.

Information

Address: River House Restaurant, 1 Greig Street, Inverness IV3 5PT

T: 01463 222033

W: riverhouseinverness.co.uk

Price: £90.55 for nibbles, one starter, two mains and a side, two desserts and two mocktails. A service charge wasn’t added to the bill.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5