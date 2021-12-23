Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen psychologist with global following designs new 2022 calendar for mental health charity

By Charlotte Thomson
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Dr Emma Hepburn with some of the illustrations from the new calendar.
Dr Emma Hepburn with some of the illustrations from the new calendar.

Psychologist Emma Hepburn has been busy helping people around the globe stay calm during the pandemic.

Her colourful illustrations on Instagram have been teaching people how to achieve happiness and how to cope with difficult emotions.

Now she has designed a calendar for Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) to help raise money for the charity.

And the images most popular with her 127,000 Instagram followers will also decorate the counselling rooms of the charity’s new office.

We are just a small local charity, and to receive this kind of support from someone like Emma who has a global following, is just incredible.

Graeme Kinghorn, chief executive of Mental Health Aberdeen.

‘I hope the calendars help people’

“It’s been really exciting to work on the calendar and see it come together to raise money to support people locally,” Emma said.

“The last two years have been challenging for mental health and it’s vital to ensure that people can access the help they need when they need it.

The calendar uses 12 of Emma’s colourful illustrations.

“However, I also hope that the calendar itself can help support people’s mental health, as they can use the illustrations throughout the year to think about strategies for looking after their wellbeing on a daily basis.”

Emma started sharing her drawings on social media after realising how much they helped break down complex information on how the brain works to her clients.

The Aberdeen mum has also written a free book to help people who’ve been struggling to cope during the Covid-19 crisis.

Emma’s illustrations helps break down information on psychology.

The first run of calendars have been printed this week. They cost £10 each, which includes the postage, and can be ordered from the charity.

All the proceeds from sales will go towards the free adult and child counselling services run by Mental Health Aberdeen across the north-east.

The charity recently moved into new premises on Union Street, in the heart of the city.

‘The number of people who urgently need our help continues to rise’

Chief executive Graeme Kinghorn said: “We are hugely grateful to Emma for the gift of 12 of her illustrations to use in both our first fundraising calendar, and also to hang on the wall as prints around our new offices.

“We use Emma’s designs on our social media channels to give professional advice and comfort to our followers, so when Emma suggested working on a calendar together, we were completely blown away.

“We are just a small local charity, and to receive this kind of support from someone like Emma who has a global following, is just incredible.

“The number of people who urgently need our help continues to rise, and the ongoing uncertainty as a result of Covid-19 is amplifying this, so we are extremely grateful to everyone who helps us raise awareness of the work we do.”

There’s only so much we can hold in our capacity cup.

The charity also worked with Mearns & Gill and design business XIC to create the calendars, which can be purchased by emailing fundraiser@mhaberdeen.org.uk

It plans to post as many as it can by the end of December 23, and will continue selling them in January.

MHA’s counselling services are closed from December 23 to January 5, but 24-hour help can be accessed by calling Samaritans on 116 123, or Childline on 0800 1111.

