Nicola Sturgeon is set to give an update on the latest Coronavirus situation in Scotland to parliament, and you can follow everything she says on our live blog.

She will give an update on the current Covid situation in Scotland, including the latest case numbers and hospital admissions.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a change to self-isolation and testing rules reducing the quarantine to seven days for those with two negative lateral flows.

A further cut to the isolation period will not be announced today, as confirmed by Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Sunday, he said: “We’ve literally just made the change from 10 days to seven days. I think it’d be sensible to see the impact and the effect of that.

“But, clearly, we’re always guided by the science.”

Follow everything she says live on the blog below: