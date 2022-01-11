Outdoor space for Ellon Day Opportunities will have ‘positive impact’ for years to come

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new outdoor space for adults with learning difficulties has opened in Ellon.

Ellon Day Opportunities decided to create the activities area due to the negative impact lockdown had on many of its users, who live in the town and surrounding area.

With help from Ellon Rotary Club and JKR Contractors, the new versatile space will allow users to relax outdoors or take part in a variety of recreational activities.

One of the first things the group will do is plant flowers and vegetables in the spring.

Una Simpson, day services manager at the centre, said: “We at Ellon Day Opportunities are delighted with our new outdoor space.

“Our aim is to create a safe space for our service users to exercise, garden, or simply sit outdoors and enjoy a cup of tea.

Space will have a ‘positive impact’ for years to come

“We are very grateful to Ellon Rotary Club and JKR Contractors for their time and hard work throughout the completion of the project.

“We hope the plot will have a positive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of our community for years to come.”

A team of Ellon Rotarians have been helping the folks at the Ellon Day Opportunities team make some of their outdoor… Posted by Ellon Rotary Club on Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Anne Stirling, vice-chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Joint Board, added: “It is a pleasure to see the works completed at Ellon Day Opportunities.

“The new outdoor plot will no doubt be a welcome addition to the space for members of the Ellon community.

“This last year has shown us the importance of community and spending time outdoors, and I believe this space will benefit the centre in both aspects.”

Ellon Day Opportunities is based at the Ellon Resource Centre in Station Road, which is open 9am-4pm Monday-Friday. The service includes the Benchmark woodwork project and Ellon Can-Do Community Recycling.