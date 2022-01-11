Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Outdoor space for Ellon Day Opportunities will have ‘positive impact’ for years to come

By Ross Hempseed
January 11, 2022, 1:51 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 3:42 pm
Service users and staff at Ellon Day Opportunities.
A new outdoor space for adults with learning difficulties has opened in Ellon.

Ellon Day Opportunities decided to create the activities area due to the negative impact lockdown had on many of its users, who live in the town and surrounding area.

With help from Ellon Rotary Club and JKR Contractors, the new versatile space will allow users to relax outdoors or take part in a variety of recreational activities.

One of the first things the group will do is plant flowers and vegetables in the spring.

Una Simpson, day services manager at the centre, said: “We at Ellon Day Opportunities are delighted with our new outdoor space.

“Our aim is to create a safe space for our service users to exercise, garden, or simply sit outdoors and enjoy a cup of tea.

“We are very grateful to Ellon Rotary Club and JKR Contractors for their time and hard work throughout the completion of the project.

“We hope the plot will have a positive impact on the mental health and wellbeing of our community for years to come.”

Anne Stirling, vice-chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s Integration Joint Board, added: “It is a pleasure to see the works completed at Ellon Day Opportunities.

“The new outdoor plot will no doubt be a welcome addition to the space for members of the Ellon community.

“This last year has shown us the importance of community and spending time outdoors, and I believe this space will benefit the centre in both aspects.”

Ellon Day Opportunities is based at the Ellon Resource Centre in Station Road, which is open 9am-4pm Monday-Friday. The service includes the Benchmark woodwork project and Ellon Can-Do Community Recycling.

