Kayleigh’s Wee Stars: North-east charity supporting terminally ill children aims to raise £100k in 2022

Scores of families with terminally ill children have been helped by north-east charity Kayleigh’s Wee Stars – which wants to do even more in 2022.

The Oldmeldrum organisation was launched 10 years ago by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner in memory of their two-year-old daughter.

Kayleigh had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable brain tumour, and died just six months later.

The couple stopped working to make her last months as special and memorable as possible, and now help other children and families in similar positions.

Their charity provides grants for specialist equipment, family holidays and to ease financial burdens for parents taking time off work to spend with their child.

Lofty goal for 2022

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars receives an average of six applications every month, with the charity “striving” to support as many people as possible.

But with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, its ability to raise the necessary cash has been heavily curtailed.

This year it is relaunching its flagship fundraiser, the Barra 10K, with entries open ahead of the event on May 28.

It is also setting an ambitious target to generate £100,000 for families in need by the end of the year.

It’s been helped on its way towards this sum already with donations from local businesses, organisations and individuals including Kellands School, Crimond Pharmacy, and Rebecca Watt.

Fiona Heinonen, who was appointed as the charity’s first chief executive in November, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the large donations we’ve received so far and can’t thank them enough for their kindness.

“Allowing us to ensure families don’t have financial worries, when they are going through an incredibly tough time, is absolutely what drives us.”

Dozens helped every year

Since it was launched, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars has raised over £1 million towards.

And in the last two years alone, grants totalling almost £150,000 have been shared by 92 families.

Kayleigh’s father Jonathan Cordiner, who co-founded the charity, said: “We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received recently from both business and individuals.

“Without them we wouldn’t have survived the last two years.

“Now it’s time for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars to ensure we’re here for the long term, and we’re excited for the return of our flagship event and hope to sell out the tickets to maximise funding.

“We look forward to welcoming previous and new runners to the event, and we’re proud to bring them into our family of dedicated supporters.”

In addition to the Barra 10K, the charity is also seeking entrants to its fundraising teams for cycling event Ride the North and its own Kayleigh’s Wee Stars bike ride later in the year.

