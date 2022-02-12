Kayleigh’s Wee Stars: North-east charity supporting terminally ill children aims to raise £100k in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars: North-east charity supporting terminally ill children aims to raise £100k in 2022

By Chloe Irvine
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Jason Cordiner and Fiona Heinonen have set a £100,000 target for Kayleigh's Wee Stars in 2022.
Scores of families with terminally ill children have been helped by north-east charity Kayleigh’s Wee Stars – which wants to do even more in 2022.

The Oldmeldrum organisation was launched 10 years ago by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner in memory of their two-year-old daughter.

Kayleigh had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable brain tumour, and died just six months later.

The couple stopped working to make her last months as special and memorable as possible, and now help other children and families in similar positions.

Their charity provides grants for specialist equipment, family holidays and to ease financial burdens for parents taking time off work to spend with their child.

Kayleigh Cordiner cuddling teddy and giving little smile for the camera
Kayleigh Cordiner pictured at home in 2012. Picture by Colin Rennie

Lofty goal for 2022

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars receives an average of six applications every month, with the charity “striving” to support as many people as possible.

But with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, its ability to raise the necessary cash has been heavily curtailed.

This year it is relaunching its flagship fundraiser, the Barra 10K, with entries open ahead of the event on May 28.

It is also setting an ambitious target to generate £100,000 for families in need by the end of the year.

Runners at the 2017 Barra 10K - one of the flagship fundraisers for Kayleigh's Wee Stars.
Runners at the 2017 Barra 10K – one of the flagship fundraisers for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.

It’s been helped on its way towards this sum already with donations from local businesses, organisations and individuals including Kellands School, Crimond Pharmacy, and Rebecca Watt.

Fiona Heinonen, who was appointed as the charity’s first chief executive in November, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the large donations we’ve received so far and can’t thank them enough for their kindness.

“Allowing us to ensure families don’t have financial worries, when they are going through an incredibly tough time, is absolutely what drives us.”

Dozens helped every year

Since it was launched, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars has raised over £1 million towards.

And in the last two years alone, grants totalling almost £150,000 have been shared by 92 families.

Kayleigh’s father Jonathan Cordiner, who co-founded the charity, said: “We’re very grateful for the support we’ve received recently from both business and individuals.

“Without them we wouldn’t have survived the last two years.

Jonathan Cordiner

“Now it’s time for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars to ensure we’re here for the long term, and we’re excited for the return of our flagship event and hope to sell out the tickets to maximise funding.

“We look forward to welcoming previous and new runners to the event, and we’re proud to bring them into our family of dedicated supporters.”

In addition to the Barra 10K, the charity is also seeking entrants to its fundraising teams for cycling event Ride the North and its own Kayleigh’s Wee Stars bike ride later in the year.

