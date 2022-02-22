Inverness addictions counselling stops taking new clients amid £100,000 funding fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Inverness addictions counselling stops taking new clients amid £100,000 funding fears

By James Wyllie
February 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Addictions Counselling Inverness has hit out at NHS Highland over a lack of communication about funding.
A north counselling service has been forced to strip back its offering, claiming funding pleas are being “entirely ignored” by NHS Highland.

Addictions Counselling Inverness (ACI) says the health board is its main funding partner, but has been left in the dark with “no knowledge whatsoever” on if it will receive any cash past the end of March.

The charity, which has been operating for almost 40 years, says a £102,000 grant from NHS Highland would keep it afloat for the next 12 months.

But, with six weeks to go until the end of the financial year, ACI says its future beyond the end of March remains completely uncertain.

‘£300,000 funding hole’

Addictions Counselling Inverness saw 237 clients over the course of 2021, estimating the value of free counselling offered at more than £300,000.

Chairman David Cameron says the organisation offers great value for money, at a time when services are needed more than ever.

David Cameron, chairman of Addictions Counselling Inverness.
In a letter to the NHS Highland board, he wrote: “The failure to support the charity going forward appears to pose at least a £300,000 hole in the health care of the Highlands – while saving only £430 per client helped by the charity.

“I’m not sure how the loss of the free counselling services offered by our charity will be counted in the social cost to our communities, policing costs and other GP and health care services in the Highlands.”

‘No other option’

Mr Cameron said charity bosses have been “open and accessible” for funding discussions with NHS Highland, but have received “no meaningful engagement” in return.

As a result, he says the organisation has been left “with no option other than to take the decision to suspend our service offer to new clients.”

The charity’s board has scheduled an emergency meeting for two weeks’ time, calling for a response from the health board to allow it to take “appropriate corporate decisions” about its future.

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: “NHS Highland works closely with a range of partners board-wide to develop our addiction services.

“We are actively working with partners to improve and enhance the provision of future services.”

