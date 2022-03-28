When and where to watch new show filmed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s major trauma centre will feature in tonight’s latest Channel 4 docuseries – following clinical staff as they demonstrate the life-saving work they do in the most remote locations.

Rescue: Extreme Medics spotlights the Scottish Trauma Network, a network that works collaboratively with hospitals across Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Film crews tagged along to capture how hospitals are brought directly to hillsides when patients aren’t able to make it to the emergency room on time.

The north and north-east’s geography comprises of mountains and rural countryside and there are many oil rigs out at sea.

And unlike previous medical series that have focused on hospitals in inner cities, rural Scotland can pose complications when trying to get to an injured patient – and we see just how in this new series.

Cyclist, 51, injured in Aberdeenshire collision

The first episode will feature 51-year-old cyclist Craig, who collided head-on with a digger bucket in Aberdeenshire.

ARI’s trauma team assemble to treat him, including Dr Jasmine Medhora, a registrar, who previously worked in London.

Craig’s case brings a whole new set of challenges as she tries to get to grips with the unique rural incidents that the team in Aberdeen are faced with.

Man trapped under quad bike on Skye

We will watch the story of Euan Linsday, who was trapped under a 650kg all-terrain vehicle in a remote part of Skye.

A trauma team based in Glasgow are tasked by helicopter to retrieve him following a distressing call.

“I’m underneath my quad bike and I’ve lost my arm,” Euan is heard telling the handler.

With Euan losing consciousness while speaking to the 999 call handler, the retrieval team face the daunting task of locating the patient before it’s too late.

Arriving by helicopter from Glasgow, the trauma team worked alongside the Coastguard, Fire and Rescue Service and RLNI in order to free Euan and bring him back to the Major Trauma Centre in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

How can I watch?

You can watch the first episode tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 or All 4.

New episodes will air weekly.