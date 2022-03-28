When and where to watch new show filmed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
When and where to watch new show filmed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

By Ana Da Silva
March 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Air ambulance crews play a pivotal role in locating patients in hard to reach places in the north and north-east.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s major trauma centre will feature in tonight’s latest Channel 4 docuseries – following clinical staff as they demonstrate the life-saving work they do in the most remote locations.

Rescue: Extreme Medics spotlights the Scottish Trauma Network, a network that works collaboratively with hospitals across Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Film crews tagged along to capture how hospitals are brought directly to hillsides when patients aren’t able to make it to the emergency room on time.

The north and north-east’s geography comprises of mountains and rural countryside and there are many oil rigs out at sea.

And unlike previous medical series that have focused on hospitals in inner cities, rural Scotland can pose complications when trying to get to an injured patient – and we see just how in this new series.

Cyclist, 51, injured in Aberdeenshire collision

The first episode will feature 51-year-old cyclist Craig, who collided head-on with a digger bucket in Aberdeenshire.

ARI’s trauma team assemble to treat him, including Dr Jasmine Medhora, a registrar, who previously worked in London.

Patient Craig at ARI as part of docuseries Rescue: Extreme Medics.

Craig’s case brings a whole new set of challenges as she tries to get to grips with the unique rural incidents that the team in Aberdeen are faced with.

Man trapped under quad bike on Skye

We will watch the story of Euan Linsday, who was trapped under a 650kg all-terrain vehicle in a remote part of Skye.

A trauma team based in Glasgow are tasked by helicopter to retrieve him following a distressing call.

“I’m underneath my quad bike and I’ve lost my arm,” Euan is heard telling the handler.

Patient Euan, trapped under a quad bike on the Isle of Skye.

With Euan losing consciousness while speaking to the 999 call handler, the retrieval team face the daunting task of locating the patient before it’s too late.

Arriving by helicopter from Glasgow, the trauma team worked alongside the Coastguard, Fire and Rescue Service and RLNI in order to free Euan and bring him back to the Major Trauma Centre in Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

How can I watch?

You can watch the first episode tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 or All 4.

New episodes will air weekly.

