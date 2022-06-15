‘It’s very frustrating’: Pensioner struggles to reach anyone on phone after vaccine appointment blunder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east pensioner has spoken of his frustration after spending two days trying to change a vaccination appointment on the phone.

Ian Cadger and his wife Fiona were sent dates for their pneumococcal jabs in the post last week.

Everyone over the age of 65 is offered the vaccine to help protect them against bacterial infections which can cause serious illness.

The letters sent out by Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership warned the couple were at higher risk of falling ill with it because of their age.

‘I’m very frustrated about it’

Ian, 75, and his 73-year-old wife were keen to attend vaccine appointments arranged for them at the Garioch Vaccination Centre in Inverurie for later this month.

But Ian’s date clashed with a hospital appointment – and his wife’s jab was booked in for a date that didn’t exist.

They both tried calling the helpline at the end of last week but were continually placed in a queue for up to 20 minutes before the line went dead.

“The letter said that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against infections caused by pneumococcal bacteria,” Ian, of Ellon, said.

“It can cause serious illnesses such as pneumonia and meningitis.

“I got the letter last Thursday and I immediately picked up the phone to call but we’ve been trying ever since.

“I’m very frustrated about it. I want to get the vaccination if possible but we can’t get it if we can’t rearrange it.”

The pensioners also both tried various numbers on the NHS Grampian website but could not find anyone who could help them.

‘It’s very concerning’

Fiona was given an appointment for Friday, June 25 but when she looked at the calendar realised the 25th was actually a Saturday.

It would be an hour-long round trip for the pensioners to travel to the vaccination centre from their home in Ellon.

“Mistakes can be made, I accept that, but when it’s something like this it should be accurate, especially for people over 65,” Ian says.

“We’ve tried calling various departments and they just told us that if it wasn’t in connection with coronavirus they couldn’t help us.

“I’m sure we’re not the only ones who have been trying to reach someone on this number.

“I just think it’s shocking; it’s very concerning.”

Vaccine appointments: NHS Grampian apologises

When the Press and Journal contacted NHS Grampian it emerged there have been problems with the phone line.

The health board has now contacted Ian and Fiona and arranged new appointment dates for the couple.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We had technical issues with this phoneline on Thursday and Friday of last week.

“Although information was shared on social media, we appreciate not everyone may have seen this.

“We apologise to Mr and Mrs Cadger – and to anyone else affected – and can confirm the phone line is now back in service.”

The Aberdeenshire immunisations team can be reached on 0300 128 9919.

