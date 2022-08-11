Portsoy pastor: Potential MND breakthrough ‘giving hope to hundreds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portsoy pastor: Potential MND breakthrough ‘giving hope to hundreds’

By Chloe Irvine
August 11, 2022, 11:47 am
Colin Murray
Portsoy pastor calls potential new MND drug 'exciting' as he has 'no time to wait'

A Portsoy pastor living with MND has praised “exciting” new research that shows a blood pressure drug could slow down the condition.

Researchers believe terazosin could help patients with motor neurone disease after studying the effects on zebrafish.

The condition affects cells called motor neurons which carry instructions from the brain to the muscles.

As they stop working over time, it causes difficulties moving, swallowing and breathing.

The average life expectancy for MND is just 18 months from diagnosis, and it’s estimated to affect around 400 Scots at any given time.

MND: How can terazosin help?

Studies at Edinburgh and Oxford universities looked at terazosin’s effect on zebrafish, mice and stem cells models.

The medication is normally used to treat high blood pressure and enlarged prostates.

Zebrafish
Zebrafish

But researchers found it also helped to protect the energy levels of motor neurones, improving survival and delaying the progression of paralysis.

They’re now inviting patients for a feasibility study, which could pave the way for a full clinical trial further down the line.

‘We do not have time to wait’

Colin Murray, 59, spoke to us last month after being diagnosed with MND in March.

He’s already had to give up driving and his painting and decorating business, but can still serve as pastor of Portsoy Church.

He said: “Exciting developments with an existing drug like terazosin give hope to hundreds of people like me.

Colin Murray with wife Bridget and a friend.

“All of us who have been diagnosed with MND are desperate to see results from research.

“We who live every day with MND do not have time to wait, nor do those who are diagnosed today or tomorrow.

“Time is of the essence, so news like this can offer genuine hope and encouragement in the relentless battle to treat and eventually find a cure for such a cruel and debilitating disease.”

‘It’s safe for humans, so could move quickly to the clinic’

Dr Jane Haley, director of research for MND Scotland, is “delighted” at the drug’s potential.

She added: “The results of this study show us that terazosin, a drug currently used to treat enlarged prostates and high blood pressure, may be able to protect motor neurons.

And Edinburgh University researcher Dr Helena Chaytow added: “Our work shows that terazosin is protective of motor neuron cell death in multiple models of MND, making it an exciting new potential therapy.

“The benefit of working with terazosin is that it is already prescribed for a different health condition, so we know that it is safe for humans and could quickly move to the clinic.”

