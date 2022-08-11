Portsoy pastor: Potential MND breakthrough ‘giving hope to hundreds’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Portsoy pastor living with MND has praised “exciting” new research that shows a blood pressure drug could slow down the condition.

Researchers believe terazosin could help patients with motor neurone disease after studying the effects on zebrafish.

The condition affects cells called motor neurons which carry instructions from the brain to the muscles.

As they stop working over time, it causes difficulties moving, swallowing and breathing.

The average life expectancy for MND is just 18 months from diagnosis, and it’s estimated to affect around 400 Scots at any given time.

MND: How can terazosin help?

Studies at Edinburgh and Oxford universities looked at terazosin’s effect on zebrafish, mice and stem cells models.

The medication is normally used to treat high blood pressure and enlarged prostates.

But researchers found it also helped to protect the energy levels of motor neurones, improving survival and delaying the progression of paralysis.

They’re now inviting patients for a feasibility study, which could pave the way for a full clinical trial further down the line.

‘We do not have time to wait’

Colin Murray, 59, spoke to us last month after being diagnosed with MND in March.

He’s already had to give up driving and his painting and decorating business, but can still serve as pastor of Portsoy Church.

He said: “Exciting developments with an existing drug like terazosin give hope to hundreds of people like me.

“All of us who have been diagnosed with MND are desperate to see results from research.

“We who live every day with MND do not have time to wait, nor do those who are diagnosed today or tomorrow.

“Time is of the essence, so news like this can offer genuine hope and encouragement in the relentless battle to treat and eventually find a cure for such a cruel and debilitating disease.”

‘It’s safe for humans, so could move quickly to the clinic’

Dr Jane Haley, director of research for MND Scotland, is “delighted” at the drug’s potential.

She added: “The results of this study show us that terazosin, a drug currently used to treat enlarged prostates and high blood pressure, may be able to protect motor neurons.

And Edinburgh University researcher Dr Helena Chaytow added: “Our work shows that terazosin is protective of motor neuron cell death in multiple models of MND, making it an exciting new potential therapy.

“The benefit of working with terazosin is that it is already prescribed for a different health condition, so we know that it is safe for humans and could quickly move to the clinic.”

