Portsoy Church pastor opens up about life with MND

By Chris Cromar
July 26, 2022, 7:43 pm
Colin Murray is a pastor at Portsoy Church.
A pastor from Portsoy in Aberdeenshire is sharing his story to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) and to help raise funds for the MND Scotland charity.

Colin Murray, who is 59 and married his wife Bridget earlier this year, received an MND diagnosis in March 2022.

Colin Murray was diagnosed with MND in March. Supplied by MND Scotland.

MND is a rapidly progressing terminal illness which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles and can cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink, or breathe unaided, with the average life expectancy being just 18 months from diagnosis.

Prior to getting his diagnosis, Mr Murray was the owner of a painting and decorating business for over 35 years, but was unable to continue working shortly after the the condition was confirmed.

‘My family and friends could not have been more supportive’

Speaking on his diagnosis, he said: “After the initial shock my family and friends could not have been more supportive. I don’t underestimate the impact MND can have on my wife, friends and family members. My walking is now restricted and I walk with the aid of a staff.

“I am limited with the use of my hands and have recently been forced to stop driving. MND is unremitting and exhausting due to the progressive nature of the disease and the chronic lack of treatment or cure so far.”

Although he had to retire from painting and decorating, Mr Murray is still able to serve as a pastor at Portsoy Church, something which he has been able to continue to do thanks to the help and support of the kirk’s community.

‘I am not angry or bitter’

Mr Murray said: “Being forced to retire from my decorating business has left me sad in some respects, even a bit frustrated but I am not angry or bitter, I have enjoyed good health until fairly recently and I thank God for that.

“I am not kidding myself that this won’t be anything but a tough and at times harrowing journey ahead, but l will do everything l possibly can to ensure that l live my life to the max despite the grim medical prognosis for MND.”

He has been supported by MND Scotland, who have helped him with finances, while he also attends a weekly Zoom meeting involving other MND sufferers.

Following the support he has received from the charity, he has arranged a coffee morning to raise funds for them in the Portsoy Church Centre, which will take place at 10am on July 30.

[[title]]