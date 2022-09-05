Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins

By Kelly Wilson
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 8:26 am
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory-headquartered telecommunication specialist CFN Solutions is reporting record turnover following contract wins worth more than £100,000.

CFN Solutions, which also has an office in Inverness, said more than 50% of its growth was down to clients partnerships formed throughout the year.

The business provides a range of products and services including office telephone systems, Wi-Fi solutions, mobile phones and more.

But new agreements with IT service providers, utility brokers and professional service companies have allowed the organisation to build its client base.

Clients across the country

In response to the recent contract wins, CFN, which has been operating for more than 10 years, plans a recruitment drive which will see its current team of four increase to six.

Two new roles are being created at both the Banchory and Inverness locations in anticipation of further growth for the remainder of the year.

CFN company director Ian MacIntosh said: “Recent contract wins valued at over £100,000 have been a big boost to business and we’ve now got Scottish customers stretching from Wick to Glasgow and have even secured a number of new clients south of the border.

“This increase in business is a combination of the new agreements we’ve put in place and some great work by our sales team who are really driving growth.”

Father and son agency launch

Mr MacIntosh has also recently launched a new specialist digital analytics marketing agency with his son Cameron.

It is hoped Adaptive Insights will offer a fresh approach to search engine optimisation (SEO) and web improvement services.

Father and son Ian and Cameron MacIntosh have launched Adaptive Insights.

Bringing 14 years of experience in digital marketing with him, Mr MacIntosh will work side-by-side with Cameron, 24, an accountant with extensive experience in data analytics.

The firm opened last month with two members of staff, a content specialist and lead UX designer, already being recruited with plans underway to further grow the business.

