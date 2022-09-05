Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory-headquartered telecommunication specialist CFN Solutions is reporting record turnover following contract wins worth more than £100,000.

CFN Solutions, which also has an office in Inverness, said more than 50% of its growth was down to clients partnerships formed throughout the year.

The business provides a range of products and services including office telephone systems, Wi-Fi solutions, mobile phones and more.

But new agreements with IT service providers, utility brokers and professional service companies have allowed the organisation to build its client base.

Clients across the country

In response to the recent contract wins, CFN, which has been operating for more than 10 years, plans a recruitment drive which will see its current team of four increase to six.

Two new roles are being created at both the Banchory and Inverness locations in anticipation of further growth for the remainder of the year.

CFN company director Ian MacIntosh said: “Recent contract wins valued at over £100,000 have been a big boost to business and we’ve now got Scottish customers stretching from Wick to Glasgow and have even secured a number of new clients south of the border.

“This increase in business is a combination of the new agreements we’ve put in place and some great work by our sales team who are really driving growth.”

Father and son agency launch

Mr MacIntosh has also recently launched a new specialist digital analytics marketing agency with his son Cameron.

It is hoped Adaptive Insights will offer a fresh approach to search engine optimisation (SEO) and web improvement services.

Bringing 14 years of experience in digital marketing with him, Mr MacIntosh will work side-by-side with Cameron, 24, an accountant with extensive experience in data analytics.

The firm opened last month with two members of staff, a content specialist and lead UX designer, already being recruited with plans underway to further grow the business.