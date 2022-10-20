Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to “redesign” health and social care in parts of Aberdeenshire have been scrapped following a major consultation.

Last year, bosses asked the public for their views on the current situation in Deeside and upper Donside.

This prompted fears that some facilities – including those temporarily closed at the onset of the pandemic – could be shut for good in the process.

A new document has revealed more than 1,000 members of the public and staff have had their say.

And, in turn, project leaders say there is “no identified need” for major changes.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’

Through survey responses and public meetings, bosses were told the public want more recognition of transport concerns and more investment in local services.

Additionally, staff are keen for more affordable housing and extra efforts to help patients self-manage their conditions.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett said: “The response to the assessment seems to have been pretty unanimous – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“It certainly appears on the face of it that the community at large has been listened to.”

What happens next?

The initial plan was to hold six weeks of consultations, including workshops, to determine the best way forward.

But after analysing the responses so far, chiefs say this is now “unnecessary”.

Instead, they’re going to spin up a number of working groups to see how the existing health and social care services can be improved.

This will be reported to Aberdeenshire’s integrated joint board (IJB) in December.

Message heard ‘loud and clear’

Last week it was announced Aboyne Community Hospital will reopen at the end of the month after staffing shortages forced it shut for two months.

Similar issues have struck Glen O’Dee in Banchory in recent weeks.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alex Burnett said it was “no surprise” to see such a strong response from locals in response to the proposed health redesign.

“While we may not know the specifics of what’s been said (or) by who, one message has obviously been heard, loud and clear.

“People want the likes of Aboyne, Glen O’Dee and Insch to remain the well-used, much loved community hospitals they are.

“Challenges remain — we will need proper staff numbers to run refreshed, updated wards.”