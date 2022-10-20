Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deeside and upper Donside health redesign scrapped after public outcry

By James Wyllie
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 4:39 pm
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
There were fears that Aboyne Hospital could be closed amid the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Plans to “redesign” health and social care in parts of Aberdeenshire have been scrapped following a major consultation.

Last year, bosses asked the public for their views on the current situation in Deeside and upper Donside.

This prompted fears that some facilities – including those temporarily closed at the onset of the pandemic – could be shut for good in the process.

A new document has revealed more than 1,000 members of the public and staff have had their say.

And, in turn, project leaders say there is “no identified need” for major changes.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’

Through survey responses and public meetings, bosses were told the public want more recognition of transport concerns and more investment in local services.

Additionally, staff are keen for more affordable housing and extra efforts to help patients self-manage their conditions.

Geva Blackett says the response to the proposed Aberdeenshire health redesign has been 'pretty unanimous'. Image: Geva Blackett
Geva Blackett says the response has been 'pretty unanimous'. Image: Geva Blackett

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett said: “The response to the assessment seems to have been pretty unanimous – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“It certainly appears on the face of it that the community at large has been listened to.”

What happens next?

The initial plan was to hold six weeks of consultations, including workshops, to determine the best way forward.

But after analysing the responses so far, chiefs say this is now “unnecessary”.

Instead, they’re going to spin up a number of working groups to see how the existing health and social care services can be improved.

This will be reported to Aberdeenshire’s integrated joint board (IJB) in December.

Message heard ‘loud and clear’

Last week it was announced Aboyne Community Hospital will reopen at the end of the month after staffing shortages forced it shut for two months.

Similar issues have struck Glen O’Dee in Banchory in recent weeks.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alex Burnett said it was “no surprise” to see such a strong response from locals in response to the proposed health redesign.

MSP Alexander Burnett has spoken about the Aberdeenshire health redesign in Upper Deeside and Donside
Alexander Burnett said views have been heard 'loud and clear'. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“While we may not know the specifics of what’s been said (or) by who, one message has obviously been heard, loud and clear.

“People want the likes of Aboyne, Glen O’Dee and Insch to remain the well-used, much loved community hospitals they are.

“Challenges remain — we will need proper staff numbers to run refreshed, updated wards.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented