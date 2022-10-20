Sean Butcher eager to help Fraserburgh take Stranraer scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Sean Butcher eager to help Fraserburgh take Stranraer scalp

By Callum Law
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:52 pm
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.

After breaking his Scottish Cup goal duck Sean Butcher is aiming to help Fraserburgh slay Stranraer.

The Broch will face SPFL opposition at Bellslea on Saturday in the second round.

Butcher, who joined the Breedon Highland League champions in the summer of 2018, hadn’t scored in the Scottish Cup until this season’s round one victory against Civil Service Strollers.

Now the 28-year-old striker wants to play his part in taking a Scottish League scalp.

Butcher said: “My goal in the last round was the first I’ve scored in the Scottish Cup so if I’m selected against Stranraer hopefully I can add to that tally.

“One goal in five seasons in the Scottish Cup isn’t good enough really so hopefully I can kick on.

“If I could get in among the goals against Stranraer to help us get through I’d be delighted with that.

“Already this season I’ve scored against Kilmarnock and Montrose in the League Cup so hopefully I can do something similar against Stranraer.

“Since I’ve been at Fraserburgh we haven’t managed to take the scalp of a Scottish League team and get through to the latter rounds.

“That’s something I’d like to do along with winning the Highland League Cup which we haven’t managed either.”

Dreams of glamour tie

Everyone at Fraserburgh is well aware of the magic of the Scottish Cup.

In the 2017-18 season the Buchan outfit reached round four and landed a plum tie against Rangers.

That was before Butcher joined the club but he aspires to experience something similar.

He added: “Everyone at Fraserburgh knows what can happen in the Scottish Cup after the Rangers game.

“Since then we’ve probably underachieved slightly in the competition so to get through and have that opportunity would be great.

“I signed the season after the club played Rangers so that gives me extra motivation to try to be involved in a tie like that.

“It’s something I’d like to experience against the likes of Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen.

“Hopefully we can get a result on Saturday and get a step closer to that.”

Broch supporter turnout

Butcher believes home advantage increases Fraserburgh’s chances of causing an upset against a Stranraer side sitting seventh in League Two.

He expects a big turnout of Broch supporters and hopes they can spur Mark Cowie’s side on to victory.

Butcher said: “Home advantage is massive in the Scottish Cup. I don’t imagine many, if any, of their players will have been to Bellslea before.

“When they see how tight pitch is and how the crowd can get behind us I think it will be difficult for them.

“You also have the conditions, the pitch is in great shape and the ground staff do a great job, but some days you can have all four seasons in one day at Bellslea.

“The wind can play a big part as well if it gets up.

“The crowd usually turns up in big numbers, the town gets behind us and I think we’ll give it a good go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff's Scottish Cup clash
Highland League Weekly Feature including Sam Bashua and Horace Ormsby
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's Horace Ormsby and Sam Bashua on their moves…
Highland League Weekly Feature with Kris Hunter
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Kris Hunter previews the second round of the Scottish…
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Grady McGrath believes Scottish Cup tie is a great test for Brechin
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Formartine's Johnny Crawford looks to continue fine form in Scottish Cup
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Buckie supporter-turned-player Marcus Goodall up for the cup
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Grant Campbell determined to grow futsal in the north-east
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Highland League leaders Brechin City ease to Keith victory; Buckie maintain pressure with 4-2…

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
3
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Night-time intruder guilty of terrifying sex attack in Peterhead mum’s home
4
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
5
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
6
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
7
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…
8
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Police from across Scotland deployed to Shetland as ‘major incident’ declared after phone lines…
9
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
10
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Buckie’s old lemonade factory could fizz into new life

More from Press and Journal

Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Liz Truss resigns to become shortest-serving prime minister
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
Man charged with conning Inverurie man out of more than £10,000
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
Soaring eergy prices - which bosses were forced to match leap by leap - were the final straw for Stoneywood Mill before administrators were called in. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
'It's a shambles': Confusion after Stoneywood Mill workers get sent letter rejecting redundancy pay…
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Sean Butcher is hoping to add to his Scottish Cup goal tally against Stranraer.
The Voice of the North: A general election is the only way to stop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented