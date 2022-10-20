Sean Butcher eager to help Fraserburgh take Stranraer scalp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After breaking his Scottish Cup goal duck Sean Butcher is aiming to help Fraserburgh slay Stranraer.

The Broch will face SPFL opposition at Bellslea on Saturday in the second round.

Butcher, who joined the Breedon Highland League champions in the summer of 2018, hadn’t scored in the Scottish Cup until this season’s round one victory against Civil Service Strollers.

Now the 28-year-old striker wants to play his part in taking a Scottish League scalp.

Butcher said: “My goal in the last round was the first I’ve scored in the Scottish Cup so if I’m selected against Stranraer hopefully I can add to that tally.

“One goal in five seasons in the Scottish Cup isn’t good enough really so hopefully I can kick on.

“If I could get in among the goals against Stranraer to help us get through I’d be delighted with that.

“Already this season I’ve scored against Kilmarnock and Montrose in the League Cup so hopefully I can do something similar against Stranraer.

“Since I’ve been at Fraserburgh we haven’t managed to take the scalp of a Scottish League team and get through to the latter rounds.

“That’s something I’d like to do along with winning the Highland League Cup which we haven’t managed either.”

Dreams of glamour tie

Everyone at Fraserburgh is well aware of the magic of the Scottish Cup.

In the 2017-18 season the Buchan outfit reached round four and landed a plum tie against Rangers.

That was before Butcher joined the club but he aspires to experience something similar.

He added: “Everyone at Fraserburgh knows what can happen in the Scottish Cup after the Rangers game.

“Since then we’ve probably underachieved slightly in the competition so to get through and have that opportunity would be great.

“I signed the season after the club played Rangers so that gives me extra motivation to try to be involved in a tie like that.

“It’s something I’d like to experience against the likes of Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen.

“Hopefully we can get a result on Saturday and get a step closer to that.”

Broch supporter turnout

Butcher believes home advantage increases Fraserburgh’s chances of causing an upset against a Stranraer side sitting seventh in League Two.

He expects a big turnout of Broch supporters and hopes they can spur Mark Cowie’s side on to victory.

Butcher said: “Home advantage is massive in the Scottish Cup. I don’t imagine many, if any, of their players will have been to Bellslea before.

“When they see how tight pitch is and how the crowd can get behind us I think it will be difficult for them.

“You also have the conditions, the pitch is in great shape and the ground staff do a great job, but some days you can have all four seasons in one day at Bellslea.

“The wind can play a big part as well if it gets up.

“The crowd usually turns up in big numbers, the town gets behind us and I think we’ll give it a good go.”