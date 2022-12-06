Strep A: NHS Grampian issues advice to parents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian has issued advice to parents concerned about the rise of Strep A in children.

At least nine youngsters in the UK have reportedly died from the infection, including a five-year-old in Belfast.

The Streptococcus bacteria is common and “lives with us in harmony” most of the time, but can cause minor illness through to the likes of impetigo and scarlet fever.

In very rare cases, it can move elsewhere in the body and cause life-threatening Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections.

Numbers typically rise during the colder months, and Scottish health chiefs say they’ve been increasing since the start of October.

Since then, at least 13 Scots under 10-years-old have been diagnosed with IGAS infections.

But this is a very small percentage of the approximately 1,200 total cases registered in the same period – which chiefs say is “not unusual” for this time of year.

The experts also say there’s no evidence of a “pronounced spike” in cases, adding that peaks typically happen every few years anyway.

We usually have a ‘peaceful relationship’ with Strep

Professor Steve Turner, consultant paediatrician at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, says: “Streptococcus is a common bacteria all of us have in our breathing tubes that lives with us in harmony most of time.

“If you get a cold or virus it can upset that peaceful relationship and cause a sore throat.

“More rarely, it can allow bacteria to move into the bloodstream and cause serious illness.”

What are the symptoms of a Strep infection?

Strep infections commonly turn to scarlet fever, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Its typical symptoms are:

Headache

Sore throat

High temperature

Raised pink or purple spots turning into a skin rash, feeling like sandpaper

Prof Turner says more serious symptoms of a Strep illness can include:

Difficult to wake up

Cold arms and legs

Not passing any urine

“We’re very vigilant for it and I can understand why parents may be worried,” he said.

“But parents know their child better than anybody else and are in a really strong position to know if their child is just a bit unwell or really unwell.”

Prof Turner’s advice to parents

He is advising parents concerned about Strep A to, firstly, ensure their children are up-to-date with their vaccinations.

“If your child is unwell with a temperature, give them some paracetamol or ibuprofen to bring down their temperature and a little bit of a sugary drink such as milk or orange juice.

“After about 30-40 minutes, often the child is much better.

“If that improvement doesn’t occur then parents might need to think about calling NHS 24.”

Can you test for strep? Is there an antibiotic shortage?

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has warned against social media posts suggesting pharmacies can offer testing for Strep A.

It says this is not a routine service.

Concern has also been raised from parents about possible shortages of antibiotics used to treat infections from Strep.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says this is not the case – and has received reassuring from head pharmacists on this.

