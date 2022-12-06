Strep A: NHS Grampian issues advice to parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strep A: NHS Grampian issues advice to parents

By James Wyllie
December 6, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 2:23 pm
Prof Steve Turner, from NHS Grampian, has offered reassurance to parents concerned about strep A. Image: NHS Grampian/ Facebook
Prof Steve Turner, from NHS Grampian, has offered reassurance to parents concerned about strep A. Image: NHS Grampian/ Facebook

NHS Grampian has issued advice to parents concerned about the rise of Strep A in children.

At least nine youngsters in the UK have reportedly died from the infection, including a five-year-old in Belfast.

The Streptococcus bacteria is common and “lives with us in harmony” most of the time, but can cause minor illness through to the likes of impetigo and scarlet fever.

In very rare cases, it can move elsewhere in the body and cause life-threatening Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections.

Parents have been advised on the symptoms of a strep Infection. Image: Shutterstock / Vasily Deyneka
Parents have been advised on the symptoms of a strep Infection. Image: Shutterstock / Vasily Deyneka

Numbers typically rise during the colder months, and Scottish health chiefs say they’ve been increasing since the start of October.

Since then, at least 13 Scots under 10-years-old have been diagnosed with IGAS infections.

But this is a very small percentage of the approximately 1,200 total cases registered in the same period – which chiefs say is “not unusual” for this time of year.

The experts also say there’s no evidence of a “pronounced spike” in cases, adding that peaks typically happen every few years anyway.

We usually have a ‘peaceful relationship’ with Strep

Professor Steve Turner, consultant paediatrician at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, says: “Streptococcus is a common bacteria all of us have in our breathing tubes that lives with us in harmony most of time.

“If you get a cold or virus it can upset that peaceful relationship and cause a sore throat.

“More rarely, it can allow bacteria to move into the bloodstream and cause serious illness.”

What are the symptoms of a Strep infection?

Strep infections commonly turn to scarlet fever, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Its typical symptoms are:

  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • High temperature
  • Raised pink or purple spots turning into a skin rash, feeling like sandpaper
Prof Turner, speaking in 2018. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson
Prof Turner, speaking in 2018. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson

Prof Turner says more serious symptoms of a Strep illness can include:

  • Difficult to wake up
  • Cold arms and legs
  • Not passing any urine

“We’re very vigilant for it and I can understand why parents may be worried,” he said.

“But parents know their child better than anybody else and are in a really strong position to know if their child is just a bit unwell or really unwell.”

Prof Turner’s advice to parents

He is advising parents concerned about Strep A to, firstly, ensure their children are up-to-date with their vaccinations.

“If your child is unwell with a temperature, give them some paracetamol or ibuprofen to bring down their temperature and a little bit of a sugary drink such as milk or orange juice.

“After about 30-40 minutes, often the child is much better.

“If that improvement doesn’t occur then parents might need to think about calling NHS 24.”

Can you test for strep? Is there an antibiotic shortage?

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has warned against social media posts suggesting pharmacies can offer testing for Strep A.

It says this is not a routine service.

Concern has also been raised from parents about possible shortages of antibiotics used to treat infections from Strep.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says this is not the case – and has received reassuring from head pharmacists on this.

Read more:

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

Antibiotics ‘can be given to groups of children during Strep A outbreaks’

