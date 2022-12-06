Aberdeen jogging group fills 30 bags with foodbank donations on weekly run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A running group armed with backpacks has helped fill depleted stores at Aberdeen Cyrenian’s foodbank during their regular run.

A group of around 40 people from Fit Like Joggers overwhelmed staff at the homeless charity with donations.

Members carried toiletries and food items in backpacks as they ran to the charity’s base on Summer Street.

Greeted by Cyrenians fundraising co-ordinator Leah Brews and marketing and communications advisor Michelle Lawrie, the runners filled about 30 bags with donations before carrying out their regular run.

‘Just about doing what we can’

Fit Like Joggers was founded by David Scott in 2016 to offer people the chance to get into running after realising the benefits it offered.

Now running 12 weekly groups, Mr Scott said: “You see how people, once they can run, they can do incredible things.

“It’s very satisfying to feel that you’re able to help and support people through that and encourage them with confidence that if they stick in, there’ll be able to do it.”

The 47-year-old said members from four running groups put in a “real effort” to help out on Monday evening.

“It was great,” the Aberdeen city resident said. “There was a really nice kind of feeling that everybody was turning up with bags before we set off.

“Because we were all carrying things, it was a slower run down to the Cyrenians than we’d normally be running because people were carrying bags in their hands or had backpacks.”

Overwhelmed by generosity

The runners were greeted by two members of Cyrenians staff who appeared to be “quite overwhelmed” by the number of donations made.

Mr Scott implemented the idea for a foodbank run after seeing other national running groups carrying it out and wanted to give it a try.

“Charities need it at this time of year,” he added. “I think it’s more about helping where you can.

“If there are things we can do to help, then we will use what we have to support others.

“I just feel that it’s part of all of our duties to do what we can and use what we can. It just takes a call out to support and if we’ve got all these people that we can use to help then we do that.”

Emma Bellu, Aberdeen Cyrenians fundraising and communications manager, said they were very grateful for the group’s actions

She said: “When we saw Fit Like Joggers running towards Summer Street with bags of food and toiletries, we were overwhelmed by their generosity.

“Food donations are crucial as we have seen an exponential increase in demand for our services, particularly for food parcels.

“We continue to be moved by the kindness, and spirit of the north-east community in supporting vulnerable people facing crisis.”

While the donations have helped to restock their toiletry stores, the charity is still needing food donations.

They are currently in need of tinned meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, coffee, biscuits, baked beans, microwave rice and ready-made sauces. More information can be found here.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, the Press and Journal and Evening Express have been working to highlight the work of foodbanks like Aberdeen Cyrenians.

We’ve also launched some drop-off points for donations across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin or there’s a JustGiving page donations can be made to.

We have been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis and breaking down the stigma around foodbanks, while making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need.

If you know of any initiatives going on in your community that we have not covered please let us know at livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal