Aberdeen jogging group fills 30 bags with foodbank donations on weekly run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen jogging group fills 30 bags with foodbank donations on weekly run

By Lottie Hood
December 6, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: December 6, 2022, 7:46 pm
Four groups from Fit Like Joggers helped to restock an Aberdeen foodbank on a weekly run. Image: Fit Like Joggers.
Four groups from Fit Like Joggers helped to restock an Aberdeen foodbank on a weekly run. Image: Fit Like Joggers.

A running group armed with backpacks has helped fill depleted stores at Aberdeen Cyrenian’s foodbank during their regular run.

A group of around 40 people from Fit Like Joggers overwhelmed staff at the homeless charity with donations.

Members carried toiletries and food items in backpacks as they ran to the charity’s base on Summer Street.

Greeted by Cyrenians fundraising co-ordinator Leah Brews and marketing and communications advisor Michelle Lawrie, the runners filled about 30 bags with donations before carrying out their regular run.

‘Just about doing what we can’

A group of around 40 members took part on Monday evening. Image: Fit Like Joggers.

Fit Like Joggers was founded by David Scott in 2016 to offer people the chance to get into running after realising the benefits it offered.

Now running 12 weekly groups, Mr Scott said: “You see how people, once they can run, they can do incredible things.

“It’s very satisfying to feel that you’re able to help and support people through that and encourage them with confidence that if they stick in, there’ll be able to do it.”

The 47-year-old said members from four running groups put in a “real effort” to help out on Monday evening.

“It was great,” the Aberdeen city resident said. “There was a really nice kind of feeling that everybody was turning up with bags before we set off.

Nearly every member was carrying a bank with donations. Image: Fit Like Joggers.

“Because we were all carrying things, it was a slower run down to the Cyrenians than we’d normally be running because people were carrying bags in their hands or had backpacks.”

Overwhelmed by generosity

The runners were greeted by two members of Cyrenians staff who appeared to be “quite overwhelmed” by the number of donations made.

Mr Scott implemented the idea for a foodbank run after seeing other national running groups carrying it out and wanted to give it a try.

“Charities need it at this time of year,” he added. “I think it’s more about helping where you can.

“If there are things we can do to help, then we will use what we have to support others.

“I just feel that it’s part of all of our duties to do what we can and use what we can. It just takes a call out to support and if we’ve got all these people that we can use to help then we do that.”

Around 30 full bags of toiletries and food were donated. Image: Fit Like Joggers

Emma Bellu, Aberdeen Cyrenians fundraising and communications manager, said they were very grateful for the group’s actions

She said: “When we saw Fit Like Joggers running towards Summer Street with bags of food and toiletries, we were overwhelmed by their generosity.

“Food donations are crucial as we have seen an exponential increase in demand for our services, particularly for food parcels.

“We continue to be moved by the kindness, and spirit of the north-east community in supporting vulnerable people facing crisis.”

While the donations have helped to restock their toiletry stores, the charity is still needing food donations.

They are currently in need of tinned meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, coffee, biscuits, baked beans, microwave rice and ready-made sauces. More information can be found here.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

As part of the Big Christmas Food Appeal, the Press and Journal and Evening Express have been working to highlight the work of foodbanks like Aberdeen Cyrenians.

We’ve also launched some drop-off points for donations across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin or there’s a JustGiving page donations can be made to.

We have been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis and breaking down the stigma around foodbanks, while making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need.

If you know of any initiatives going on in your community that we have not covered please let us know at livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent
24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented