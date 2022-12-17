Fort William weatherman speaks out as thousands of Scots wouldn’t link passing blood with sign of Crohn’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fort William weatherman speaks out as thousands of Scots wouldn’t link passing blood with sign of Crohn’s

By James Wyllie
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Calum MacColl has spoken of his experiences with Crohn's symptoms. Images: Shutterstock/ The Write Image
Calum MacColl has spoken of his experiences with Crohn's symptoms. Images: Shutterstock/ The Write Image

A Fort William TV weatherman has opened up about his experiences with Crohn’s disease, amid worrying stats that thousands of Scots would ignore a key symptom.

Calum MacColl, who was diagnosed with the condition at 13, is urging people to stay alert.

New research from charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK has found that more than 300,000 Scots would not go to their GP for more than a month if they were passing blood.

And nearly one-in-five wouldn’t make an appointment at all, for fear they’d be wasting doctors’ time.

Calum has battled Crohn's since he was a teenager. Image: Calum MacColl
Calum has battled Crohn’s since he was a teenager. Image: Calum MacColl

Before the pandemic around one-quarter of sufferers had to wait at least a year for a diagnosis, and around 40% of them would end up in A&E at least once from their symptoms.

Scotland has the highest proportion of people living with Crohn’s or Colitis in the UK, estimated at one-in-103.

Teenage battle with gut disease

Calum, now 34, is calling for people to take more notice of the possible signs to help them get on the road to recovery faster.

As a teenager he was left “thin and fatigued” from regular battles with diarrhoea, which he treated with Imodium.

Calum on the steps of Lochaber High School. Image: Calum MacColl
Calum on the steps of Lochaber High School. Image: Calum MacColl

There were times he wanted to just go to bed and sleep for an entire afternoon. His illness also had an impact on his mental health too.

“Then I remember passing blood and thinking, ‘This isn’t right at all’,” he revealed.

“Mum took me to the GP and I’ll always be thankful for that locum who didn’t beat around the bush.

“He saw the alarm bells going off there, and that’s when my diagnosis was made.”

Breakthrough helped Calum achieve his dream

Things got even worse for Calum in his early twenties – when a severe flare-up almost left him needing surgery.

But a new treatment, Infliximab, changed the course of his disease as he entered a long period of remission.

Calum received infliximab through a drip in his arm. Image: Calum MacColl
Calum received infliximab through a drip in his arm. Image: Calum MacColl

This gave him the time needed to train and start working as a meteorologist.

Calum is now facing another hurdle with his health, but is keeping a positive outlook.

He added: “Despite having recently found, after ten years, that this drug isn’t working for me any more, I am in such a better mindset in relation to my Crohn’s.

“I know there are so many options on the table nowadays with regard to further treatments, without the need to have surgery.

“However, we must continue to strive to raise awareness of this debilitating disease and the early warnings signs.

“The earlier a diagnosis is reached, the quicker a state of remission can be reached – where we take control of the disease, rather than the other way around.”

Online checker helps people contact their GP

Crohn’s & Colitis UK has launched an online symptom checker to help people find the best health advice – with tens of thousands having used it already.

It can also send people a letter for their GP to make talking about their symptoms easier.

The charity has received backing from the health secretary, other MSPs and top doctors, all keen for it to make a difference.

Sarah Sleet wants more people to be aware of the symptoms. Image: Crohn's and Colitis UK
Sarah Sleet wants more people to be aware of the symptoms. Image: Crohn’s and Colitis UK

Sarah Sleet, chief executive, said bowel conditions are “notoriously difficult” to diagnose.

“The result of delays to diagnosis is added cost to the NHS with unnecessary A&E visits and emergency surgery,” she added.

“And the cost to individual lives is even higher – lives are being put on hold for years without a diagnosis.

“None of us can afford to bear these costs any longer.”

