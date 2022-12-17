What a week: Science, sausage rolls and the Sussexes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

What a week: Science, sausage rolls and the Sussexes

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
The proposed Greggs drive-thru in Westhill.
The proposed Greggs drive-thru in Westhill.

There’s been cause for celebration in the quest for new sources of energy – first a breakthrough in nuclear fusion and then approval for a Greggs drive-thru at Westhill.

A near limitless supply of clean energy is now within reach, as is a chicken and mushroom bake and regular cappuccino without anyone having to get out of a car.

I’m glad about the nuclear fusion innovation but I worry about the traffic tailbacks when everyone has to wait eight minutes for the sausage rolls to come out of the oven.

A major scientific breakthrough in fusion research is announced at the Department of Energy in Washington DC. Image: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock.

The research in California has been hailed as a “momentous achievement” after scientists found a way to get more energy out of a reaction than they put in.

Funnily enough the same thing happened with the Harry and Meghan series in which they managed to spin out another three episodes by saying little more than they have said before.

It must be a California thing and my hope for both the scientists and the Sussexes is that they will move forward from this landmark moment and get on with the productive and positive work that we know they are all capable of.

Harry and Meghan vented more grievances against the Royal Family in their Netflix series. Image: Peter Dejong/AP/Shutterstock.

The duke and duchess are believed to have struck a deal with Netflix worth more than 100 million US dollars to deliver content for several years.

They might want a new agent when they find out that Boris Johnson has made more than £1 million from speaking engagements in just three months.

An update to the MPs’ register of interests revealed how much he has been paid to talk since being ousted as prime minister.

It is not yet clear how much he’s been offered to shut up.

Also making their voices heard were striking workers across a range of sectors.

Jenny McGee, the nurse who cared for Johnson when he contracted Covid-19, said that nurses have “had enough” and feel under “so much pressure every single shift”.

Nurse Jenny McGee, who has now resigned, at a Downing Street garden party with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson who she looked after while he was in hospital with Covid. Image: Andrew Parsons/Downing Street/PA Wire.

On the day that tens of thousands of nurses went on strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, John Swinney raised higher income tax rates to fund a £1 billion boost for the NHS in Scotland.

The SNP finance chief called it “a penny for patient care” in his budget which coincided perfectly with the sight of nurses on the picket line south of the border – you couldn’t schedule those optics could you?

In the same speech he pledged £50 million next year for the Just Transition Fund to help the north-east and Moray move away from a reliance on North Sea oil and gas which was welcomed in the region.

Nurses on the picket line outside St Thomas Hospital in London on Thursday. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

In other news from Holyrood, 16 and 17-year-olds may be able to stand as candidates in elections as part of a series of reforms being considered.

I’m all for letting teenagers run the country – it worked out well for Harry Potter and infiltrating the Ministry of Magic is surely a much tougher gig than taking a seat in the Scottish Parliament.

Plus, given the SNP’s efforts to conjure some sort of independence referendum after the Supreme Court ruling, it might need a Department of Magical Law Enforcement.

On Tuesday a poll found that the Slytherins – I mean the Tories – face electoral annihilation all over Scotland and may lose nearly 300 seats at Westminster.

Cornelius Fudge, played by Rishi Sunak, this week tried to whip up a potion for power-sharing in Stormont, but with Professor Umbridge as his home secretary he’s never going to look good.

“Have you seen Dobby? He’s this high,” asks Home Secretary Suella Braverman aka Professor Dolores Umbridge. Image: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Someone who has given up on any attempt to look good is Donald Trump who has launched a range of digital cards featuring himself in various guises.

The trading cards resemble Pokemon collectibles and depict him as a superhero in cape and tights, an astronaut, a sheriff and a Top Gun-style fighter pilot in Aviator sunglasses and flying suit.

For the purposes of research I had a look at the website and wish I hadn’t.

I had been looking forward to streaming Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise over Christmas, but now that big orange buffoon has ruined it for me – there are some things you can’t un-see.

Donald Trump depicted as a fighter pilot on the collectible cards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented