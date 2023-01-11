A scientific approach on how to get the perfect night’s sleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

A scientific approach on how to get the perfect night’s sleep

In partnership with Person Centred Solutions
January 11, 2023, 10:58 am
Roma Gibb and volunteer testing the Bed Band in a hospital setting.
Volunteers are needed to test the Bed Band.

A night of tossing and turning, waking up tangled up in the sheets and still feeling tired – sound familiar? How to get a good night’s sleep is a formula that eludes many – especially if you are suffering from mobility issues.

We are often told that a magical 6 – 8 hours is all we need to wake up in the morning feeling refreshed. But what if the perfect night’s sleep is determined by more than number of hours slept? What if you could volunteer to help people in hospital beds or with mobility issues achieve the perfect night’s sleep?

Sleep habits: how to get the perfect night’s sleep

Create a bedtime routine that cultivates calm

When settling down for bed, it’s good to stick to a routine that is conducive to a good night’s sleep. Waking up and going to sleep at the same time every day helps regulate your body’s internal clock. Regular daytime exercise also helps induce natural tiredness at the end of the day.

Healthier daytime habits

Healthier daytime habits can help regulate your body’s clock and naturally induce sleepiness at bedtime. Regular exercise, eating healthy, and exposure to sunlight have all been deemed important when experts have researched how to get the perfect night’s sleep.

Avoid stimulants

It is important to avoid screens and blue light for at least an hour before you go to bed. Put down the coffee and put out that last cigarette – stimulants must absolutely be avoided if you are seeking the perfect night’s sleep.

Sleep in a bed scientifically crafted for a perfect night’s sleep

Temperature, light, a cosy space – all these conditions make a difference, of course, but perhaps the most important factor in your sleep hygiene is the mattress and bed itself. Whether it’s too soft, or too hard or too lumpy – it’s important that each night your bed feels just right. For people with mobility issues, this was a problem that was seemingly unsolvable – until now.

The Bed Band helps people in hospital style beds or with mobility issues

Has the code finally been cracked in developing the ideal bed for a perfect night’s sleep?

Roma Gibb, a student nurse from Evanton, is currently embarking on a scientific journey to discover how to get the perfect night’s sleep, especially for people with mobility issues.

Roma saw her service users growing increasingly anxious and frustrated with their inability to get a perfect night’s sleep while in a hospital bed. She was sure that there had to be a better solution than aimlessly manoeuvring stubborn pillows for her mobility-limited patients. And so, she invented the Bed Band, an attachment to beds that helps to facilitate sleep and comfort.

Roma said: “I recognised there was a problem that was affecting people with a range of conditions.

“For such a prevalent issue, there was a poor solution which was just piling up pillows.

“Over time, more and more pillows were being used. Patients were getting anxious and we were feeling we weren’t doing a good enough job as we weren’t getting them comfortable.

“I just felt it could be done much better.

“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come in three years. But the amount of support I’ve received has been outstanding.”

Indeed, Roma’s work has received significant positive feedback. Her recent study, called BEACON, was recently awarded £41,000 for its research. This follows funding of over £30,000 through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal health and life sciences innovation fund. Furthermore, Roma was also recently named as runner-up in the Converge Kickstart Challenge where she received a further £7,500 to help develop her product. Feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and Roma hopes that the Bed Band will be eventually used by the NHS and health care providers abroad.

Volunteer to trial the Bed Band

Currently, Roma and her team of healthcare professionals and researchers are seeking 30-40 people to take part in their research project, funded by innovation agency Innovate UK.

Volunteers are needed for the 4-6 weeks trial. To participate, you need to be over 18 and struggle with staying comfortable in a hospital or adjustable bed.

The Bed Band, which is expected to cost about £100, is fixed to a hospital bed or similar bed by a base unit.

The patient then lies on the base which has two foam triangular-shaped wedges fixed by Velcro on either side of the torso, enabling support while allowing free arm movement.

Sounds easy enough? Then help the scientific journey to discover how to get the perfect night’s sleep and sign up to volunteer with Roma and the Bed Band today. With your help, scientists can help people with mobility issues and discover how to get the perfect night’s sleep.

Learn more about the Bed Band and how you can help today. To sign up as a volunteer, you can get in touch with Roma’s team at 07947 690301 or email info@personcentredsolutionsltd.com. Follow along on the latest developments on social media so you don’t miss a thing.

Editor's Picks