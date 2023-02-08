Highland health staff: Council aiming to reduce £1m-a-year agency spend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North health bosses are battling “significant” agency costs, with one in seven posts needing refilled every year.

Highland Council is spending around £1 million annually on bank workers for its health and social care services.

A new report describes this as a “significant” figure, adding: “It is hard to deliver a consistent service with agency staff, regardless their skills.”

It’s also warning of recruitment difficulties, while setting out ways it can boost its workforce for the future.

Highland health staff: The current picture

This week’s council health, social care and wellbeing committee will be given an update on its workforce plan and upcoming challenges.

The high average age of workers means a lot of staff will soon be considering retirement.

And, while it has a high employee retention rate, the long-term impact of Covid and the high cost of living are causing an increase in stress-related sick days.

The key figures:

The service has around 1,000 employees – equivalent to 814 full-time

Children’s services have the largest share, followed by child health, justice and mental health officers

More than 85% of staff are female

Almost half of all workers are 51 or older

Just 110 members of staff are under 31

A turnover rate of 14.7% – approximately one in seven posts

At the same time, the council also has to consider the fact Inverness and the Highlands have a growing – and ageing – population.

This means more nationalities and cultures are being brought to the region.

“Staff will have to be prepared for this,” it says.

“Initiatives to support Ukrainian and unaccompanied young refugees are very recent examples of these changes.”

What’s the best way forward?

The report notes the service “will have to find a way to increase the quality agenda and service delivery with reduced budgets and a reduced workforce.”

So Highland Council is planning to make management easier by developing “more generic” job descriptions and reviewing the structure of senior staff.

It wants to give workers more options when it comes to developing their skills – particularly in areas where there may be shortages.

The report singles out the continued development of “emotional literacy, specialist knowledge in a number of professional areas and partnership working”.

Another aspect of the training will focus on preparing for the future, covering the likes of succession planning and leadership skills.