Highland health staff: Council aiming to reduce £1m-a-year agency spend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Highland health staff: Council aiming to reduce £1m-a-year agency spend

By James Wyllie
February 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 8:23 am
Highland Council's headquarters. It has published a report into health and social care staff numbers.
A new report says rising retirement numbers are causing concern for the future. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

North health bosses are battling “significant” agency costs, with one in seven posts needing refilled every year.

Highland Council is spending around £1 million annually on bank workers for its health and social care services.

A new report describes this as a “significant” figure, adding: “It is hard to deliver a consistent service with agency staff, regardless their skills.”

It’s also warning of recruitment difficulties, while setting out ways it can boost its workforce for the future.

Highland health staff: The current picture

This week’s council health, social care and wellbeing committee will be given an update on its workforce plan and upcoming challenges.

The high average age of workers means a lot of staff will soon be considering retirement.

And, while it has a high employee retention rate, the long-term impact of Covid and the high cost of living are causing an increase in stress-related sick days.

The key figures:

  • The service has around 1,000 employees – equivalent to 814 full-time
  • Children’s services have the largest share, followed by child health, justice and mental health officers
  • More than 85% of staff are female
  • Almost half of all workers are 51 or older
  • Just 110 members of staff are under 31
  • A turnover rate of 14.7% – approximately one in seven posts

At the same time, the council also has to consider the fact Inverness and the Highlands have a growing – and ageing – population.

This means more nationalities and cultures are being brought to the region.

“Staff will have to be prepared for this,” it says.

“Initiatives to support Ukrainian and unaccompanied young refugees are very recent examples of these changes.”

What’s the best way forward?

The report notes the service “will have to find a way to increase the quality agenda and service delivery with reduced budgets and a reduced workforce.”

So Highland Council is planning to make management easier by developing “more generic” job descriptions and reviewing the structure of senior staff.

It wants to give workers more options when it comes to developing their skills – particularly in areas where there may be shortages.

The report singles out the continued development of “emotional literacy, specialist knowledge in a number of professional areas and partnership working”.

Another aspect of the training will focus on preparing for the future, covering the likes of succession planning and leadership skills.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has accused Ofgem and the Government of creating a ‘booming business’ for loan sharks after the prepayment energy meter scandal was uncovered (Alamy/PA)
Gordon Brown: Government and Ofgem are creating booming business for loan sharks
Harry in the WellChild video (WellChild/PA)
Harry shares support for WellChild families in first charity video since memoir
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness
A report suggests the recovery of children and young people’s wellbeing towards pre-pandemic levels has been ‘inconsistent’ (PA)
Anxiousness among pupils ‘may have worsened’ despite return to in-person lessons
Dentist explaining treatment to patient as part of her dental job in Aberdeen.
Need a dental job in Aberdeen? This clinic wants to hear from you
The NHS is preparing for further to disruption to services as nurses walk out again in their bitter dispute over pay (Jacob King/PA)
NHS facing ‘incredibly disrupted week’
A new study suggests a round of golf may improve health more than Nordic walking (Alamy/PA)
Playing golf may be better than Nordic walking for health, study suggests
A bride and groom sign a church marriage registration book following their wedding, as new research suggests marriage is good for blood sugar control (Alamy/PA)
Being married ‘may help prevent type 2 diabetes’
(PA)
Government accused of being ‘on strike’ over addressing NHS crisis
Women who take extra vitamin D during their pregnancy are more likely to have a ‘natural’ delivery, according to new research (Alamy/PA)
Vitamin D supplements help pregnant women have a ‘natural delivery’, says study

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.
Robust trade for first round of bull sales

Editor's Picks

Most Commented