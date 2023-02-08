Strathspey Thistle appoint new assistant manager – but search for boss continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod says they are making progress in the search for a new manager.

The Grantown Jags have appointed former Alness United manager Robert MacCormack as assistant manager, but Brian Ritchie remains in interim charge following the resignation of Charlie Brown in December.

Providing an update on their managerial situation, Seafied Park supremo McLeod said: “We are making progress in terms of appointing a manager.

“But there’s still some things to sort out.

“Whoever takes it on, it’s a difficult job. There’s no question about that.

“The team hasn’t been good enough and the table and the results we’ve had don’t lie.

“That will be the first thing for the new manager to try to improve the team and make some changes.

“Brian has been brilliant since taking charge.

“He runs a business, so he doesn’t really have the time to commit to the job going forward on a permanent basis. But he has done it in the interim period and he’s lifted the place.

“Once we get a manager appointed, Brian will stay on at the club in his head of football development role.

“He’s going to continue to run a Strathspey Welfare team in the local league, which will hopefully give the new manager players he can bring in if we’re short for whatever reason.”

New assistant boss MacCormack left Alness at the start of the month and McLeod is pleased to have him at Thistle.

The club can confirm that First Team Head Coach Robert McCormack has left the club with immediate effect. We would like to place our immense gratitude and thanks to Robert for his time at the club and wish him all the best in his new role within football pic.twitter.com/8s0Efkb9yx — Alness United FC (@AlnessUnitedFC) February 1, 2023

He added: “Rob’s very enthusiastic and keen to be involved so it’s good to bring him in.

“He’s got good contacts and seems keen to take on this new challenge with ourselves.”

Jags looking for support off the pitch

As well as seeking improvements on the pitch, Strathspey are also looking to move forward off the pitch.

McLeod is hoping to attract fresh financial support and also appealed for volunteers to join their management committee.

The Jags’ vice-chairman Ian S Anderson resigned last week, and his father and fellow committee member, Ian B Anderson, has also taken a step back.

He said: “We’re also trying to bring some more finance into the club and we’re also keen for help in terms of people joining the management committee.

“We need help both financially and in terms of people on the management committee if we are to move the club forward.

“Ian leaving was a real shock for us. He informed us that trying to manage his work commitments alongside the football was too much for him, so he was stepping away.

“It’s a big disappointment, because he has done a lot behind the scenes at the club.

“I spoke to him afterwards and hopefully he might change his mind – there’s no animosity and if he wanted to come back tomorrow I’d be delighted, but it’s difficult trying to juggle everything.

“His father is still involved, but has taken a bit of a step back as well. But they’ve both done a huge amount for the club.”

Oliver Kelly has rejoined Strathspey Thistle FC on Loan for the remainder of the Season. Good Luck Oli. pic.twitter.com/F13la4JMV6 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Elgin City goalkeeper Oliver Kelly has rejoined Strathspey on loan.

Kelly was recalled by the League Two side last month due to an injury to Daniel Hoban at Borough Briggs but has returned to Seafield Park for the rest of the season.