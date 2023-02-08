Strathspey Thistle appoint new assistant manager – but search for boss continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strathspey Thistle appoint new assistant manager – but search for boss continues

By Callum Law
February 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 8:26 am
Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod says they have made progress in the hunt for a new manager.
Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod says they have made progress in the hunt for a new manager.

Strathspey Thistle chairman Donly McLeod says they are making progress in the search for a new manager.

The Grantown Jags have appointed former Alness United manager Robert MacCormack as assistant manager, but Brian Ritchie remains in interim charge following the resignation of Charlie Brown in December.

Providing an update on their managerial situation, Seafied Park supremo McLeod said: “We are making progress in terms of appointing a manager.

“But there’s still some things to sort out.

“Whoever takes it on, it’s a difficult job. There’s no question about that.

“The team hasn’t been good enough and the table and the results we’ve had don’t lie.

“That will be the first thing for the new manager to try to improve the team and make some changes.

“Brian has been brilliant since taking charge.

“He runs a business, so he doesn’t really have the time to commit to the job going forward on a permanent basis. But he has done it in the interim period and he’s lifted the place.

“Once we get a manager appointed, Brian will stay on at the club in his head of football development role.

“He’s going to continue to run a Strathspey Welfare team in the local league, which will hopefully give the new manager players he can bring in if we’re short for whatever reason.”

New assistant boss MacCormack left Alness at the start of the month and McLeod is pleased to have him at Thistle.

He added: “Rob’s very enthusiastic and keen to be involved so it’s good to bring him in.

“He’s got good contacts and seems keen to take on this new challenge with ourselves.”

Jags looking for support off the pitch

As well as seeking improvements on the pitch, Strathspey are also looking to move forward off the pitch.

McLeod is hoping to attract fresh financial support and also appealed for volunteers to join their management committee.

The Jags’ vice-chairman Ian S Anderson resigned last week, and his father and fellow committee member, Ian B Anderson, has also taken a step back.

He said: “We’re also trying to bring some more finance into the club and we’re also keen for help in terms of people joining the management committee.

“We need help both financially and in terms of people on the management committee if we are to move the club forward.

“Ian leaving was a real shock for us. He informed us that trying to manage his work commitments alongside the football was too much for him, so he was stepping away.

“It’s a big disappointment, because he has done a lot behind the scenes at the club.

“I spoke to him afterwards and hopefully he might change his mind – there’s no animosity and if he wanted to come back tomorrow I’d be delighted, but it’s difficult trying to juggle everything.

“His father is still involved, but has taken a bit of a step back as well. But they’ve both done a huge amount for the club.”

Meanwhile, Elgin City goalkeeper Oliver Kelly has rejoined Strathspey on loan.

Kelly was recalled by the League Two side last month due to an injury to Daniel Hoban at Borough Briggs but has returned to Seafield Park for the rest of the season.

