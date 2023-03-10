Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness inducted into Hall of Fame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness CBE has been inducted into the sport’s hall of fame.

Caithness, who is from Inchbare in Angus, was president of the federation for 12 years, having served as vice-president for four years prior, before retiring in 2022.

During her tenure, Caithness was the driving force in the development of wheelchair curling and it’s inclusion in the Winter Paralympic Games.

The Wheelchair World Championship trophy was renamed the Kate Caithness Salver for the 2022/23 season.

Kate Craithness acknowledged for ‘tireless work’

In September 2022, Caithness was awarded the Olympic Order for her “outstanding merit and faithfulness” of the Olympic ideal.

Beau Welling, who succeeded her as president, said: “I am delighted to see Kate Caithness has been inducted at the first opportunity for tireless work in growing our sport around the world over the years.

“Without Kate’s dedication, our sport would not be in the wonderful place we find ourselves.”

Caithness is one of three Scots who have been inducted into the hall of fame this year, with Inverness’ Euan McDonald and Perthshire’s Peter Smith also recognised for their achievements in the sport.