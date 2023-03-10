Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness inducted into Hall of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness inducted into Hall of Fame

By Sophie Goodwin
March 10, 2023, 1:20 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:42 pm
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness. Image: PA.
Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness. Image: PA.

Former World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness CBE has been inducted into the sport’s hall of fame.

Caithness, who is from Inchbare in Angus, was president of the federation for 12 years, having served as vice-president for four years prior, before retiring in 2022.

During her tenure, Caithness was the driving force in the development of wheelchair curling and it’s inclusion in the Winter Paralympic Games.

The Wheelchair World Championship trophy was renamed the Kate Caithness Salver for the 2022/23 season.

Kate Craithness acknowledged for ‘tireless work’

In September 2022, Caithness was awarded the Olympic Order for her “outstanding merit and faithfulness” of the Olympic ideal.

Beau Welling, who succeeded her as president, said: “I am delighted to see Kate Caithness has been inducted at the first opportunity for tireless work in growing our sport around the world over the years.

“Without Kate’s dedication, our sport would not be in the wonderful place we find ourselves.”

Caithness is one of three Scots who have been inducted into the hall of fame this year, with Inverness’ Euan McDonald and Perthshire’s Peter Smith also recognised for their achievements in the sport.

