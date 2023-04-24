Courage on Catwalk model seizes every opportunity since rare cancer diagnosis at just 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courage on Catwalk model seizes every opportunity since rare cancer diagnosis at just 27

Caitlin Taylor is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk in May.

By Lauren Taylor
Caitlin Taylor is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to raise awareness that cancer can happen at any age. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Caitlin Taylor is taking part in Courage on the Catwalk to raise awareness that cancer can happen at any age. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

When Caitlin Taylor was diagnosed with a rare cancer, she turned to her mum and said “but I’ve not done anything yet”.

At just 27, she was not prepared for such life-changing news, or the aggressive treatment she was about to embark on – which could have ended her ability to have children.

Since her diagnosis – which came in the midst of the pandemic – she has promised herself she will say “yes” to more opportunities – including signing up to become a Courage on the Catwalk model in aid of Friends of Anchor next month.

She wants to give back to the charity who made her sudden diagnosis a little bit easier, and will take to the Beach Ballroom stage with 23 other women next month.

Miss Taylor began suffering a small stitch-like pain in her side in 2021, but one night it got so bad she was struggling to breathe and felt like she had a balloon in her chest.

Unable to get an in-person appointment with her GP due to Covid, she was assured during a telephone appointment it was probably nothing to worry about and the pain would likely go away on its own.

It did not, and eventually her mum convinced her to call again.

Things then began to move quickly. From an initial in-person appointment, Miss Taylor was sent straight to hospital and kept in overnight. She was given an ultrasound, which showed a mass.

Following a biopsy, she was given the news she had Renal Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“They left us alone for a minute,” she recalled. “It was just me and my mum, I just looked at her in shock and said ‘I’ve not done anything yet, I’ve not been anywhere’.”

Aggressive treatment for rare cancer

Because it is such a rare and aggressive form of cancer, she started her chemotherapy two weeks later.

Her clinical nurse had thought ahead and booked an appointment for her at the fertility clinic to give her options.

“It was a good job she did,” Miss Taylor said. “Because of the timing of everything if I hadn’t got that booked in I wouldn’t have been able to go through the process of freezing my eggs because of how quickly chemo started.

Miss Taylor is grateful that the clinical nurse gave her the option to have her eggs frozen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I was really grateful to her for giving me that option. I was 27 and single, kids were the last thing on my mind – I’d never thought about whether or not I did want kids, but I knew I wanted the option.”

Miss Taylor, from Portlethen, has had a total of 936 hours of chemotherapy since she was diagnosed in 2021, as well as a stem cell transplant.

She was also transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for surgery to remove her kidney and part of her liver.

A long road to recovery but plenty to celebrate

When she first arrived at the Anchor Unit there was a welcome box waiting for her, including little touches like colouring books, pencils and a fan.

The Anchor nurses also supplied her with ice lollies when her treatment left her with ulcers.

She says that Friends of Anchor would do little things to brighten her day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

During her five weeks in the hematology ward for her stem cell transplant, she was not allowed visitors due to Covid rules. But again, the nurses were second-to-none – helping her mum deliver fresh clothes and care packages and giving her regular updates.

Miss Taylor’s grandparents also supported her, FaceTiming her every day to ensure she did not get lonely.

Although Miss Taylor finished treatment last March and has officially been cancer free for a year, she has taken her time to get back to full health and return to her work in recruitment – recently starting a new job at Subsea7.

She is looking forward to her 30th birthday this year and is busy making plans to travel more – with Seville next on the list.

Courage model ‘never felt alone’

Her travel plans are part of the promise she made to herself to see and do more, including Courage on the Catwalk.

At first, she was adamant she wouldn’t be involved. But, after realising it would be an opportunity to “give something back” to Friends of Anchor, and raise awareness that cancer can happen at any age, she signed up.

She also wanted to take the opportunity to be part of a community and connect with others who have shared the same experiences.

Having spent most of her time at the Anchor Unit in her own room because of her compromised immune system, she felt like she missed the chance to bond with anyone else going through what she was.

She is one year cancer free and enjoying grasping every opportunity she can, including Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s been so good,” she said. “The women are such an amazing group and everybody is just so kind and funny. You would never know that any of them have been through this hard time – they just don’t let it bring them down.

“Every time we have a rehearsal everybody is so full of positivity and light and there’s so much laughter in the room all the time.”

Miss Taylor is fundraising for the Anchored Together appeal and has raised over £900 on her JustGiving page so far.

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

