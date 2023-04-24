For two friend living with MS, Inverness is a life-saver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

For two friend living with MS, Inverness is a life-saver

Anita and Helen didn't know each other before moving to the Highlands but soon found both friendship and therapy.

Helen Hamilton, left, and Anita Duffy, pictured with some of the artwork they have produced through MS therapy. Image: Supplied by MS Society Scotland
Helen Hamilton, left, and Anita Duffy, pictured with some of the artwork they have produced through MS therapy. Image: Supplied by MS Society Scotland
By Andy Morton

Ask Anita Duffy and Helen Hamilton what they think of their adopted city Inverness and they’ll tell you the same thing – it saved their lives.

The pair, who live with multiple sclerosis, both moved to the Highland capital when they were at their lowest ebbs.

For Anita, 57, it was after she was forced out of the nursing job she loved because of MS symptoms that occasionally put her in a wheelchair.

Helen, 52, came to Inverness to escape a spiraling deterioration in her mental health.

The road ahead was uncertain. But in Inverness’s wide-open spaces and fresh air they soon found their health improving.

Inverness has been a tonic for Anita and Helen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Combined with meet-ups and activities organised by their local MS Society chapter that helped cement a firm friendship between the two, their futures were transformed.

“I was in quite a dark place,” says Anita, who is originally from Glasgow.

“I remember walking down Argyle Street, something that I used to do all the time. It was with my husband and I could hardly get down that street [because of MS]. I just couldn’t do it anymore. It was just awful.”

Anita’s mum is from Inverness, so when the chance came to move, she took it. She hasn’t looked back.

“Coming up to Inverness, everything was brand new,” she says. “Everything’s close at hand, the air is clean and there is a slower pace of life. The stress was taken off me and I started to improve.”

A focus on mental well-being in MS Awareness Week

Anita and Helen are speaking out about their experiences on behalf of MS Society Scotland for MS Awareness Week (April 24-30).

For the first time, the MS Society has joined forces with six other MS charities – Shift.MS, MS Trust, MS-UK, Overcoming MS, MS Together and the MS Therapy Centres – to mark MS Awareness Week.

This year the focus is on mental wellbeing and people are being encouraged to discuss how MS makes them feel, think or act using the social media hashtag #MSMakesMe.

For Anita and Helen, the awareness week is a chance to highlight activities supported by the MS Society that make living with MS easier.

Despite their improvement, both have MS symptoms that impair everyday life.

Anita, who was diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS in 1999, has fatigue, brain fog, and bladder and bowel problems.

Helen was diagnosed in 2005 and has secondary progressive MS. Her condition is stable but she continues to have pain and muscle spasms.

Anita took up painting during the lockdown. Image: Anita Duffy

But while the physical symptoms are challenging, the mental toll can be just as demanding.

Which is why during the lockdown, the pair got involved with Creativity in Care, a Scottish community interest company that offers face-to-face and online creative programmes.

Through that, Anita rekindled an old love affair with painting and jewelry-making. Helen discovered the joy of crocheting, along with other creative arts.

Good to know ‘your brain hasn’t completely atrophied’

The new hobbies alleviate some of the stress and anxiety associated with their condition.

“I painted a picture yesterday,” Helen says with delight. “It’s always nice knowing that you can learn new things and your brain hasn’t completely atrophied.”

Anita says the arts classes have brought the two friends closer together – along with other benefits.

“We now have somebody to go to craft shops with,” she says. “And we don’t have to worry about the other person being bored.”

MS Awareness Week runs from Monday April 24 to Sunday April 30. To find out more, click on the MS Society website here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A new poll has found people are being put off seeking treatment due to the cost (Rui Vieira/PA)
One in four delay or go without NHS dental treatment ‘due to cost’
Short breaks from sitting can help people with type 1 diabetes better manage their blood sugar levels (Hugh Philpott/PA)
Short activity bouts ‘can help type 1 diabetes patients with blood sugar levels’
There is currently no cure for inherited sight loss conditions (Chris Young/PA)
More awareness is needed around genetic sight loss – expert
The use of masks and other PPE has exploded since the pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)
Researchers develop way to break down masks using fresh air and electricity
About 63,000 households in Scotland can be lifted out of poverty through people quitting tobacco, Ash Scotland has said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands can be lifted out of poverty if they quit tobacco, charity says
Nurses are preparing further industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government ‘has issued blatant threat’ by taking legal action over nurses strike
Spinners at Team Cycle's first ever session hit the pedals. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Part disco, all pain: I took a class at Aberdeen's first dedicated spin gym…
Mike Herbertson was nominated to be one of the Brave models for the 2023 Friends of Anchor fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brave grandad 'living life to the full' following cancer diagnosis
Ramsay Clark, 17, is the youngest model taking part in this year's Brave fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Triple celebrations ahead for teen Brave model Ramsay Clark
Kate Forbes (left) with community fundraiser Rhona Matheson and Elsie Normington being shown around The Haven building by site manager Greg Cooper. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Haven Centre: Inverness respite hub nearing completion ten years on

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

The houses and crofts wiill be built in Glengarry. Image GCW
'Our community is losing young, skilled people': Housing project to repopulate Glengarry gets cash…
Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039an)
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented