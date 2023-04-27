Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends and colleagues of a “fiercely independent” cancer and heart bypass survivor are raising money to help her to continue to live at home.

Anna Marie Chalmers, from Fraserburgh, has had more health worries than most, but her fighting spirit has inspired those around her to give her the independent life she wants.

Mc Chalmers has battled cancer in 20s and had triple heart bypass at the age 49.

But it was a recent trip to B&Q in Elgin she discovered that a blood clot had wrapped around her spinal cord.

The non-treatable condition means that she is now paralysed from the chest down.

But still she fights on, something her friends and colleagues are in awe of.

One of her colleagues Kate MacDonald said: “We all just want to raise a bit of money to make sure that Anna Marie has everything she needs when she comes home.

‘The ends of the earth’ to help others

“She has been through so much. I think she was initially embarrassed by the fundraising – but she would go to the ends of the earth to help anyone else, so we are just doing that in return.

“Anna Marie is an amazing person, she is kind, considerate, generous, beautiful, brave and has a great sense of humour, she has faced more challenges in life than anyone I know. ”

Ms MacDonald said council sheltered housing manager Ms Chalmers’s health struggles have not stopped her, in spite of the pain that she constantly lives with.

“In her 20s she battled cancer, the treatment that enabled her to beat cancer – however aged her body.

“Anna Marie – and at 49 years old – to endure a triple heart bypass, with courage and determination she fully recovered from the operation and was determined to enjoy every opportunity that life offered her with inspiration, strength and a sense of adventure.

‘Massive strength’

“Anna Marie loves her home and has put so much time and effort to refurbish it and make it a home to be proud.

“In January this year, during a trip to B&Q, she sensed something was wrong. She called an ambulance that transferred her to the hospital.

“This shows the massive strength of character that Anna Marie is, she is larger than life and has taken her circumstances on with amazing acceptance.”

She continued: “Anna Marie will need to have adaptations to her home and a wheelchair, ideally an electric one, to assist with her mobility.

“So please if you can offer any donation large or small to help Anna Marie on her journey to learn how to live independently and get the best of out life despite her disability.

“Any money raised will go towards these adaptations and equipment to make Anna Marie’s life as easy as possible.”

In post online, Ms Chalmers explained that she had called for help herself, after taking unwell.

Ms Chalmers shared her own health update to praise the NHS, and to thank people for their support.

She encouraged her followers to “enjoy life as it can change in the blink of an eye”.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

The group have raised £7,320 of the £10,000 goal, and they plan to hold a fundraising coffee morning.