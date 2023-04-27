Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’

Sheltered housing manager Anna Marie Chalmers discovered that a blood clot had wrapped around her spinal cord.

By Louise Glen
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.

Friends and colleagues of a “fiercely independent” cancer and heart bypass survivor are raising money to help her to continue to live at home.

Anna Marie Chalmers, from Fraserburgh, has had more health worries than most, but her fighting spirit has inspired those around her to give her the independent life she wants.

Mc Chalmers has battled cancer in 20s and had triple heart bypass at the age 49.

But it was a recent trip to B&Q in Elgin she discovered that a blood clot had wrapped around her spinal cord.

The non-treatable condition means that she is now paralysed from the chest down.

But still she fights on, something her friends and colleagues are in awe of.

One of her colleagues Kate MacDonald said: “We all just want to raise a bit of money to make sure that Anna Marie has everything she needs when she comes home.

‘The ends of the earth’ to help others

“She has been through so much. I think she was initially embarrassed by the fundraising – but she would go to the ends of the earth to help anyone else, so we are just doing that in return.

“Anna Marie is an amazing person, she is kind, considerate, generous, beautiful, brave and has a great sense of humour, she has faced more challenges in life than anyone I know. ”

I have been told by a friend who knows this incredible woman well, that Anna Marie Chalmer’s constant positive attitude…

Posted by Kerry Hesketh on Saturday, 8 April 2023

Ms MacDonald said council sheltered housing manager Ms Chalmers’s health struggles have not stopped her, in spite of the pain that she constantly lives with.

“In her 20s she battled cancer, the treatment that enabled her to beat cancer – however aged her body.

Anna Marie – and at 49 years old – to endure a triple heart bypass, with courage and determination she fully recovered from the operation and was determined to enjoy every opportunity that life offered her with inspiration, strength and a sense of adventure.

‘Massive strength’

“Anna Marie loves her home and has put so much time and effort to refurbish it and make it a home to be proud.

“In January this year, during a trip to B&Q,  she sensed something was wrong. She called an ambulance that transferred her to the hospital.

“This shows the massive strength of character that Anna Marie is, she is larger than life and has taken her circumstances on with amazing acceptance.”

She continued: “Anna Marie will need to have adaptations to her home and a wheelchair, ideally an electric one, to assist with her mobility.

“So please if you can offer any donation large or small to help Anna Marie on her journey to learn how to live independently and get the best of out life despite her disability.

“Any money raised will go towards these adaptations and equipment to make Anna Marie’s life as easy as possible.”

In post online, Ms Chalmers explained that she had called for help herself, after taking unwell.

Ms Chalmers shared her own health update to praise the NHS, and to thank people for their support.

She encouraged her followers to “enjoy life as it can change in the blink of an eye”.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

The group have raised £7,320 of the £10,000 goal, and they plan to hold a fundraising coffee morning.

