Home Lifestyle Society

Out of this world floating experiences launched in Aberdeen

For £55 you can experience weightlessness so relaxing that you may fall asleep while floating on water.

By Rosemary Lowne
Society writer Rosie Lowne says she felt like she was in space during her first float experience. Photo by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.
Society writer Rosie Lowne says she felt like she was in space during her first float experience. Photo by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.

Floating in darkness, body as light as a feather as all thoughts, feelings and senses vanish into a silent oblivion.

This weightless journey used to be something only earth orbiting astronauts could experience.

But a gravity-defying trip to outer space can now be enjoyed via Aberdeen’s Great Western Road.

And the launch pad for this deep body, mind and spiritual exploration is Meraki Health, a flotation therapy centre opened by globe-trotting Aberdeen native Anna Davie.

Anna Davie was inspired to open her own flotation centre in Aberdeen after experiencing the benefits of the weightless therapy in Australia. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Good for the mind, body and soul

Inspired to take the plunge after experiencing the mental and physical benefits of flotation therapy, also known as sensory deprivation therapy, while living in Australia, the 33-year-old says it has really taken off in the Granite City.

“When I float, I get a surreal experience where I feel I am floating in space, detached from gravity, and looking down on my body and myself,” says Anna.

“It allows me to deeply connect with my body, feel where I hold tension and hear my own heartbeat.

“In today’s world, where we often feel disconnected from ourselves, a float session forces me to pay attention to my thoughts and body, making it an incredibly healing and rejuvenating experience.

“I want to help other people experience this which is why I opened the centre in Aberdeen.”

Anna Davie says floating is for everyone with so many physical and mental benefits. Image by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Globe-trotting

From Spain and Egypt to Australia, Anna has travelled the world since graduating from university with a degree in marketing and management.

Before the Covid crisis, Anna was living in Panama and working in logistics for an American shipping company.

“Living in Panama was a completely different world,” says Anna.

“I was actually in the process of applying for my American Visa so I could work for the company over there but Covid came along so it slowed everything down and the company’s office in Panama shut down so I moved back to Aberdeen.”

The float tank is like a portal into a world of relaxation. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mindfulness

Initially Anna continued to work part-time with the company remotely before manifesting her dreams of owning her own business.

As someone who lives and breathes health and wellbeing, Anna discovered floatation therapy three years ago and says it changed her life.

“The first time I floated was amazing,” says Anna.

“I felt great afterwards, more present and more controlled over my mind and thoughts.

“When I’m floating I almost feel like I leave my body and I look down on the world, it’s a really nice sense of relief and contentment.”

Anna says everyone from CEOs to middle-aged mums come to experience the flotations tanks. Image by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mind and muscle relief

Floatation therapy involves floating in a tank which is filled with roughly 10 inches of skin temperature water filled with over 500kg of Epsom Salt.

The high level of salt makes the water buoyant, allowing the body to float effortlessly allowing all tension to be relieved from the bones, joints and muscles.

“I feel like people are really disconnected with themselves these days,” says Anna.

“But with the float tank you can go in and let all the tension go.

“There’s nothing in the tank except you and your body so you almost get forced to look inside yourself.”

Stepping through the door of Meraki Health is instantly calming. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Sleeping while floating

In fact it’s so relaxing that many people often fall asleep mid float.

“Quite a few people fall asleep but there’s 500 kilograms of Epsom Salts so you can’t sink.”

As well as being physically soothing, flotation therapy is also a calm tonic for the mind.

“Floating has been shown to improve mental health by reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression and promoting a positive sense of well-being,” says Anna.

“The deep state of relaxation achieved during a float session improves sleep and overall health.

“Floating also encourages mindfulness and introspection, helping to improve mental clarity, creativity, and self-awareness.”

Meraki Health is located in Great Western Road in Aberdeen. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

From CEOs and oil execs to athletes and people who suffer from chronic pain, Anna says her client base is vast.

“I have a mix of clients including a lot of people with stressful jobs and middle-aged women with arthritis,” says Anna.

“A lot of guys are starting to come now too which is great – it’s really for everyone.”

Open seven days a week, Anna is putting her heart and soul into her new venture.

But as a health and wellbeing advocate, Anna makes sure she still has time to relax herself.

Anna has her sights set on the future. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“I love spending time outdoors and in nature,” says Anna.

“It always grounds, helps me get out of my head and makes me feel grateful to be alive.

“I am starting to go on longer hikes now the weather is getting better.”

Visualising her future, Anna sees her business expanding perhaps into hot and cold therapy.

“I’m very interested in sauna and cold plunge because I think they have massive health benefits,” she adds.

The floating lowdown….

Rosie floats all her worries away in the float tank. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

As someone who loves a lilo on holiday, the thought of being able to float on water without the fear of being swept out to sea or chucked off by a family member was instantly appealing.

Chasing my tail to meet deadlines in the morning, my blood pressure was undoubtedly high when I walked through the door of Meraki Health.

Super friendly and with a calming aura about her, Anna quickly made me feel at ease as she showed me to the floatation room, taking time to run through a checklist of dos and don’ts.

Soothing water

After showering in the wet room style bathroom and popping some ear plugs in, I opened a door into the flotation tank and breathed in a sigh of relief.

Beautifully lit with lights twinkling like stars above, I stepped down into the warm and soothing shallow water.

Lying back in the water was like nothing I had ever experienced before – I was actually floating and there wasn’t a lilo in sight.

For the first 10 minute’s, the lights stayed on as relaxing music played in the background.

Rosie felt like she was floating through space during the experience. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Closing my eyes, I felt all the tension in my body melt away in the warm water.

Anna had explained beforehand that after 10 minutes the lights and music would go our for 45 minutes.

Slightly distracted with thoughts of the days events swirling round my head, my brain eventually slowed down and a deep sense of relaxation washed over me.

Floating through space

Suddenly I was no longer on water, I was floating through space.

I’ve never had an out-of-body experience before but all I can say is, I loved it.

It felt like I was a galaxy away from all the stresses and strains of every day life.

In fact, it was probably one of the most relaxing experiences of my life.

Walking out the door, I literally felt that a weight had been lifted not just off my shoulder but off my mind.

Wellbeing check-in with Anna Davie

Anna has shared her top health and wellbeing tips. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

What are your top three tips for health and wellbeing?

1:Getting up and get moving. I notice if I lie in bed especially on my phone it, I feel worse. I have stopped taking my phone into the bedroom.

2:I love cold and heat exposure. I start my day with a two minute cold shower and I try to use the sauna three to four times a week for 25 minutes. There is lots of data coming out showing the amazing effects of both of these on mental and physical health. I am addicted to both.

3:If you mess up or get off track, don’t beat yourself up as that only makes the situation worse. Every day, every moment is a chance for you to change and be the person you want to become.
What are your favourite wellbeing products?

Fish Oil – high dose 1-2g EPA. There are now numerous studies showing how beneficial high doses of EPA are good for the body and improving mood.

Creatine – for the enhanced cognitive performance and energy level.

Hydrolysed collagen – for improved skin and reducing inflammation and arthritis.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing in your diet?

Yes, I am always looking to improve my health and wellbeing and it’s a huge part of my life. Dietary wise I always drink lots of water, take electrolytes and supplements, try eating health most the time (80/20 as I do love cookies and burgers). I eat a high protein diet. I am starting to learn about how important our gut microbiome health is and how it’s often the cause of chronic disease and low mood. This has helped motivate me to eat healthier.

Is exercise important to you?

Very, I love exercise and it’s essential to my happiness. If I ever feel down as soon as I work out, I feel a million times better (even though sometimes it’s a struggle to start the work out sometimes). I love weight training, yoga and CrossFit. I go to CrossFit Aberdeen and it has such a great community.

Do you have any favourite work-out brands?

For leggings I love Alphalete and NVTGN. I feel their leggings don’t slip down like other many brands. For tops I love Gymshark and Nike.

 

Are there any other ways you like to switch off and de-stress?

I love reading and walking.

 

Is there anyone who inspired you when it comes to health and wellbeing?

I love Andrew Humberman, Peter Attia and Tim Ferris. They all have amazing podcasts on how we can improve and optimise our lives.

For more information about Meraki Health, check out their website www.merakihealth.co.uk, Facebook @merakihealth and Instagram @merakihealthuk.

