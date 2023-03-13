Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney’s Balfour Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The emergency department at Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall has been forced to close due to a water leak.

The department will remain operational having been moved upstairs to the day unit of the hospital.

NHS Orkney insists the measure is only “temporary” and will remain in place for 48 hours until they assess the situation and make necessary repairs.

Officials also say the water leak is currently “under control” and patients coming to the emergency department should still use the normal entrance and then head up to the day unit.

However, the public should contact NHS 24 on 111 first before attending the emergency department unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

The health board says they will update the public once the matter is resolved and the Emergency Department is moved back to its usual location.