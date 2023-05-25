What’s the weather to be like this weekend in the north and north-east of Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What’s the weather to be like this weekend in the north and north-east of Scotland?

Thursday is the hottest day of the year so far - but the weekend might just push up that mercury.

By Louise Glen
People lying on a beach at Loch Morlich near Aviemore as they enjoy higher temperatures in the north of Scotland.
Loch Morlich near Aviemore. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Today has proved to be the hottest day of the year so far with the warm, sunny weather expected to continue over the Bank Holiday weekend.

With the best of the weather in the west, temperatures were over 17C on Thursday in places such as Oban, and Fort William – with the Western Isles basking in sunshine.

Even the Shetland islands stayed relatively warm at around 11 or 12C.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were slightly cooler. But it will be a changed picture by Saturday afternoon, when temperatures of 17C are expected.

Mixed picture for the weather in the north of Scotland

Elgin and the Moray coast today saw soaring temperatures of 16C, and that is set to get even higher tomorrow to 17C – but it is likely to remain cloudy.

The warm, sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said that high pressure is likely to bring about settled and warm conditions through to Monday.

However, forecasters said that no “African plume” heatwave is expected any time soon, after it was reported that scorching temperatures were expected across the country before the end of May.

For warm weather to be classed as a heatwave, it has to persist for at least three days and be much hotter than expected for the time of year.

A Met Office spokesperson said that while temperatures are heating up, they are not outside of what is expected for early summer.

An area of high pressure to the west of the UK is driving the warm and sunny conditions, he said.

Here’s the forecast for the weekend:

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A young boy plays in the sand on Aberdeen beach. he has a red and green bucket and yellow and red tipper truck.
Pictured is Piter Piotr, last summer in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Friday: Any early low cloud and mist will soon clear then dry and sunny through the morning. Becoming cloudier through the afternoon, but staying mostly dry and bright.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Aberdeen: 13C, 17C on Saturday

Peterhead: 13C, 16C on Saturday

Fraserburgh: 14C, 17C on Saturday

Stonehaven: 13C, 18C on Saturday

Ballater: 18C, 17C on Saturday

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Dry and bright Saturday morning, but cloudier and breezier in afternoon with some rain in west.

Mostly dry on Sunday and Monday with bright or sunny spells and light winds.

Moray 

Friday: Any early low cloud and mist will soon clear then dry and sunny through the morning. Becoming cloudier through the afternoon, but staying mostly dry and bright.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Elgin: 17C, 16C on Saturday

Aberlour: 17C, 15C on Saturday

Lossiemouth: 17C, 16C on Saturday

Buckie: 16C, 16C on Saturday

Mostly dry on Sunday

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Dry and bright Saturday morning, but cloudier and breezier in afternoon with some rain in west. Mostly dry on Sunday and Monday with bright or sunny spells and light winds.

Argyll

The outside of the Oban Inn in Oban as people enjoy a refreshment on the street. McCaig's tower is in the background.
The warm weather will felt in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Friday: Low cloud over eastern parts soon lifting, then dry, with bright or sunny spells and cloud over Argyll and the isles will clear in morning. Warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Oban: 15C,  14C on Saturday

Appin: 15C, 14C on Saturday

Lochgilphead: 15C, 15C on Saturday

Iona: 13C, 12C on Saturday

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Cloudier and breezier on Saturday, a little rain in afternoon, but more especially in west. Cloudy start Sunday then dry with bright or sunny spells and mostly sunny on Monday.

Western Isles 

Friday: A cloudier day, but some bright or perhaps sunny spells in east. Low cloud and patchy rain or drizzle in north and west, especially towards the coast. Moderate southwest winds. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Stornoway: 14C, 12C on Saturday with rain

Castlebay: 13C, 12C on Saturday

Leverburgh: 13C, 12C on Saturday

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Cloudy and rather breezy on Saturday with some rain, but brighter with scattered showers by evening. Winds easing overnight, then mostly dry with bright or sunny spells Sunday and Monday

Highlands

Friday: A cloudier day, but some bright or perhaps sunny spells in east. Low cloud and patchy rain or drizzle in north and west, especially towards the coast. Moderate southwest winds.

A blue sky with white clouds on the river front in Aberdeen.
Temperatures are set to reach 15C in Inverness this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Inverness: 17C, 16C on Saturday

Wick: 14C, 14C on Saturday

Dingwall: 17C, 16C on Saturday

Fort William: 16C, 14C on Saturday

Portree: 14C, 13C on Saturday

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Cloudy and rather breezy on Saturday with some rain, but brighter with scattered showers by evening. Winds easing overnight, then mostly dry with bright or sunny spells Sunday and Monday.

Northern Isles

Friday: Dry and bright over Shetland into the afternoon, but cloud over Orkney will thicken to bring patchy rain and this will spread to Shetland in the afternoon. Freshening southwest winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Maximum temperatures expected:

Lerwick: 11C, 11C on Saturday

Kirkwall: 13C, 12C on Saturday

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Cloudy and rather windy on Saturday with rain, but brighter with showers later. Winds easing overnight, then bright or sunny spells on Sunday and Monday but the odd shower.

