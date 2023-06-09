Skye campaigners call for ‘pitiful’ NHS Highland board to be sacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Skye campaigners call for ‘pitiful’ NHS Highland board to be sacked

A letter says NHS Highland managers have wasted hundreds of thousands of pounds on meetings, consultations and options appraisals.

By Cameron Roy
Portree Hospital is at the centre of the storm over NHS Highland care on Skye. Image: Hospital
Portree Hospital is at the centre of the storm over NHS Highland care on Skye. Image: Hospital

The health campaigners at SOS-NHS Skye have written a letter to the health secretary calling for the NHS Highland board to be sacked.

In the letter, it claims NHS Highland managers have wasted hundreds of thousands of pounds on meetings, consultations and options appraisals.

At the core of the group’s complaints, is the failure of the health board to implement the Ritchie recommendations.

They were made following an independent external report on the sustainability of out-of-ours care services in Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross in 2018.

It made 15 key recommendations, which included expanding urgent care at Portree Hospital from 8am to 11pm, to 24/7.

But the group says NHS Highland has instead reduced the service to 9am to 6pm on weekends and bank holidays.

The Home Farm Care Home in Portree, Skye. Image: Sandy McCook.

It also says the number of hospital and care beds available on Skye has reduced from over 100 in 2018, to around 55 in May 2023.

NHS Highland argues it has implemented “a number” of the recommendations.

‘Now is the time for those responsible to step down’

The open letter, signed by SOS-NHS Skye chairwoman Fay Thomson reads: “It is surely now time for those responsible to be asked to step down.

“We are desperately concerned that our health and care services will be further eroded if urgent action is not taken to hold NHS Highland to account.

“Far from achieving an enhancement of the services available in 2018,  NHS Highland has been responsible for dramatically reducing services.”

Health secretary Michael Matheson, who has represented Falkirk West at Holyrood since 2007, has been asked to intervene. Image: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire.

NHS Highland ‘not advertising for urgent care staff’

An example of the health board’s failure raised by SOS-NHS Skye, is the failure to hire more nurses.

The group alleges that NHS Highland does not adequately advertise vacant posts,

Its letter stated: “Over the past 5 years, we have observed NHS Highland’s recruitment practices. We can only describe them as pitiful.”

To our knowledge, NHS Highland has not advertised for urgent care staff at Portree Hospital since the service was…

Posted by Save Portree Hospital on Thursday, 8 June 2023

But the group does acknowledge, NHS Highland has faced “unprecedented challenges” in recent years.

However, they say they have watched NHS Highland managers fail to “take up opportunities to overcome these challenges”.

Now they are asking health secretary Michael Matheson to sack the board.

What does NHS Highland and the Scottish Government say?

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We have implemented a number of the Sir Lewis Ritchie recommendations and we will continue to work closely with community groups to achieve sustainable health and social care services in north Skye.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government’s department of NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care said: “The needs of the local community must come first.

“We expect NHS Highland to continue engaging with the recommendations of Sir Lewis Ritchie’s Review, the public and all relevant national and local groups, to ensure that a safe and sustainable service is provided for the local population.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Junior doctors are set to hold another 72-hour strike from 7am on Wednesday
NHS strikes must not become ‘business as usual’, health chief warns
Change is needed to ensure services can meet a surge in demand for people seeking counselling after caring for a loved one with dementia, a new study has said (John Stillwell/PA)
‘Urgent change’ needed to support dementia carers, say researchers
Officials said volunteers are crucial in supporting the health and care sector (Joe Giddens/PA)
Social care recruitment campaign costing millions branded ‘ineffectual’
The Children’s Commissioner for England has said the sale of disposable vapes should be banned (Alamy/PA)
Disposables vapes must be banned to protect children – commissioner
Phil O’Donoghue is the first patient to take part in the British Heart Foundation-funded study run by the NIHR Southampton Clinical Trials Unit (NIHR/PA)
Medics launch £1.8m trial to identify heart patients for lifesaving devices
Researchers said while national surveys of British attitudes towards same-sex relationships suggest that society has become more tolerant of people who are gay, lesbian or bisexual, there is clearly a long way to go (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Higher self-harm risk for LGB people shows society has ‘long way to go’
The Prince of Wales, in his role as President of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, talks to a patient during a visit to open the the Oak Cancer Centre research and treatment facility at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, Surrey (Kin Cheung/PA)
William meets cancer patients at opening of new research and treatment centre
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting waiting lists one of his priorities for 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)
What the latest NHS performance figures show
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry will hear its first oral evidence next week (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Covid inquiry announces first witnesses to give evidence in public
Doctor Aileen Alexander is on a mission to help women fight back against diet culture. Image: KAD Photography.
Aberdeen GP takes on women's health after leaving NHS to launch academy

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]