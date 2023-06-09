Cairngorm Funicular to close once a week during summer for minor works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cairngorm Funicular to close once a week during summer for minor works

Balfour Beatty are currently completing a series of minor works on the 1.2-mile long Cairngorm Funicular.

By Michelle Henderson
The funicular operating amidst the vast backdrop of the Cairngorms.
Minor works are being carried out on the funicular over the next six to eight weeks. Image: HIE.

The UK’s highest railway is to ground to a halt this summer as contractors add the finishing touches to the Cairngorm Funicular.

The funicular will be closed every Tuesday throughout June and July as a series of minor works are completed on the structure.

Last month, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) – owners of Cairngorm Estate – revealed that contractors Balfour Beatty would be returning to Cairngorm Mountain to complete a series of outstanding work.

Officials stressed that the project was not finished last year due to the onset of winter weather but has not affected the “safe operation of the railway.”

Visitors and skiers had been assured that disruption to funicular services would be at a minimum, with a one-day closure planned on Tuesday, June 13.

Part of the tracks of the Cairngorm funicular railway.
The funicular was closed for more than four years due to safety concerns, prior to reopening in January. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

However, less than 10 days into the works, officials have announced a pattern of closures, spanning the eight-week project.

HIE bosses stress the decision was made following public safety considerations.

‘We had hoped to be able to avoid closure altogether’

The closures will take place each Tuesday until August, with the funicular to remain open the remainder of the time.

James Palmer, the development agency’s construction project manager, said: “Although these works are fairly minimal in the context of the overall reinstatement programme, they will all make a difference to the quality of the project.

“We had hoped to be able to avoid closure altogether, but unfortunately that has not been possible and we apologise to anyone whose planned visit to Cairngorm may be affected by the need to close on Tuesdays for a limited period.

The base station for Cairngorm Mountain.
A total of £25 million was invested in refurbishing the funicular at Cairngorm Mountain. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“As with everything on Cairngorm, weather will play its part. However, at present, we are on course to complete these works before the end of July when normal service will resume.”

Minor improvement works get underway

The UK’s highest railway reopened to the public in January following a closure of more than 1,500 days.

A total of £25 million was invested in refurbishing the funicular following safety concerns.

The complex repair project was blamed on construction defects.

Contractors arrived on site on May 30 to begin final works on the project.

Over the course of the works, contractors will paint sections of the steelwork along the 1.2-mile-long track and tidy up mortar grouting.

To minimise disruption for visitors to the mountain resort, the majority of the work is being carried in the evenings.

[[title]]

[[text]]

