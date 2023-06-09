Cairngorm Funicular to close once a week during summer for minor works

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s highest railway is to ground to a halt this summer as contractors add the finishing touches to the Cairngorm Funicular.

The funicular will be closed every Tuesday throughout June and July as a series of minor works are completed on the structure.

Last month, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) – owners of Cairngorm Estate – revealed that contractors Balfour Beatty would be returning to Cairngorm Mountain to complete a series of outstanding work.

Officials stressed that the project was not finished last year due to the onset of winter weather but has not affected the “safe operation of the railway.”

Visitors and skiers had been assured that disruption to funicular services would be at a minimum, with a one-day closure planned on Tuesday, June 13.

However, less than 10 days into the works, officials have announced a pattern of closures, spanning the eight-week project.

HIE bosses stress the decision was made following public safety considerations.

‘We had hoped to be able to avoid closure altogether’

The closures will take place each Tuesday until August, with the funicular to remain open the remainder of the time.

James Palmer, the development agency’s construction project manager, said: “Although these works are fairly minimal in the context of the overall reinstatement programme, they will all make a difference to the quality of the project.

“We had hoped to be able to avoid closure altogether, but unfortunately that has not been possible and we apologise to anyone whose planned visit to Cairngorm may be affected by the need to close on Tuesdays for a limited period.

“As with everything on Cairngorm, weather will play its part. However, at present, we are on course to complete these works before the end of July when normal service will resume.”

Minor improvement works get underway

The UK’s highest railway reopened to the public in January following a closure of more than 1,500 days.

A total of £25 million was invested in refurbishing the funicular following safety concerns.

The complex repair project was blamed on construction defects.

Contractors arrived on site on May 30 to begin final works on the project.

Over the course of the works, contractors will paint sections of the steelwork along the 1.2-mile-long track and tidy up mortar grouting.

To minimise disruption for visitors to the mountain resort, the majority of the work is being carried in the evenings.