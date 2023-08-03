A new chapter for Andrew Scott Dental Care and 39 Queens Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A new chapter for Andrew Scott Dental Care and 39 Queens Road

We’re taking a closer look at the newly refurbished dental clinic in Aberdeen and what it means for patients.

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
The team stood outside Andrew Scott Dental Care's new clinic on Queens Road, Aberdeen.
Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic on 39 Queens Road officially opened on Monday July 31.

From unearthing mementos left by past residents to a celebratory procession on launch day, it’s been quite the journey for Andrew Scott Dental Clinic as it moves to new premises.

Andrew Scott Dental Care had been based at its old practice at 15A Victoria Street for five and a half years, but as its patient list and team of dental experts continued to grow, it was time to find a new home.

The perfect spot proved to be 39 Queens Road! Although just up the road, the building offered a lot more space and, as it was in need of refurbishment, a completely fresh start.

Renovating 39 Queens Road for Andrew Scott Dental Clinic

Andrew Scott sat reading a paper in the waiting room at Andrew Scott Dental Care.
Dentist Andrew Scott enjoying the waiting room at his new clinic.

After viewing it back in April 2022, owners Andrew and Ainslie Scott instantly knew that 39 Queens Road was the right fit.

As well as a fantastic location, the building came with parking and, importantly, the bones were good.

They bought the property and Ainslie, who managed the whole refurbishment, got to grips with putting Andrew Scott Dental Clinic’s own stamp on the space.

Floral patterned wallpaper at Andrew Scott Dental Care
Patterned wallpaper and gold details combine to create a welcoming space for patients.

As a listed building, they had to protect certain features like cornicing, but this has only added to the finished look. Throughout, there’s a 1920s feeling to the décor, with a black and gold colour theme. In the waiting room, patterned wallpaper and comfortable chairs combine to create a welcoming space for patients.

Becoming a part of Aberdeen’s history

It’s been a labour of love for Ainslie and Andrew, who were particularly delighted to find a rare bottle of whisky hidden under the floorboards by the previous builders.

It was a surprising and heartwarming glimpse into the building’s history, and the bottle will be on display in the new clinic. After all, while the new clinic is an important move for Andrew Scott Dental Care as a business, it’s also a new chapter for 39 Queens Road.

Ainslie says: “There has definitely been a feeling that we’re doing good by bringing a building that had been sat empty back into use. We’re preserving it for the future, so it’s a commitment to the city as well.”

Creating a dental clinic to suit staff and patients

Dentist treatment room at Andrew Scott Dental Care.
One of the new treatment rooms at Andrew Scott Dental Care.

Of course, while the new-and-improved Andrew Scott Dental Care clinic looks the part, it’s also been designed to suit how the dentists and hygienists work.

For example, the rooms where more intensive treatments will be done are downstairs (which is easiest for patients to enter and leave) and the dental hygienist rooms also include a table and chairs. This sitting area means there’s a neutral space for the hygienists to discuss treatment, dental care and any concerns with patients.

And, there’s also an education space on the top floor, where Andrew Scott Dental Care will run lectures and training for Continued Professional Development (CPD).

Andrew Scott Dental Care team moving to the new clinic.
The team organised a procession to the new clinic, featuring balloons and branded t-shirts, to celebrate move-in day.

It’s all part of the clinic’s commitment to the Aberdeen dental community and its focus on providing the best-in-class treatment and service to patients.

Ainslie said: “We instantly feel in love with 39 Queens Road, it feels like home.”

Celebrating Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic

Andrew and Ainslie Scott stood at the front door of Andrew Scott Dental Care new clinic.
The team are ready to welcome patients to the new Andrew Scott Dental Care clinic at 39 Queens Road.

Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic on 39 Queens Road officially opened on Monday July 31, with the whole team walking as one in a procession from the old clinic.

Now, they’re all more than ready to welcome patients, new and familiar!

Check out Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic in Aberdeen and book an appointment to find out more about the dental services on offer.

