A new chapter for Andrew Scott Dental Care and 39 Queens Road

From unearthing mementos left by past residents to a celebratory procession on launch day, it’s been quite the journey for Andrew Scott Dental Clinic as it moves to new premises.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Andrew Scott Dental Care had been based at its old practice at 15A Victoria Street for five and a half years, but as its patient list and team of dental experts continued to grow, it was time to find a new home.

The perfect spot proved to be 39 Queens Road! Although just up the road, the building offered a lot more space and, as it was in need of refurbishment, a completely fresh start.

Renovating 39 Queens Road for Andrew Scott Dental Clinic

After viewing it back in April 2022, owners Andrew and Ainslie Scott instantly knew that 39 Queens Road was the right fit.

As well as a fantastic location, the building came with parking and, importantly, the bones were good.

They bought the property and Ainslie, who managed the whole refurbishment, got to grips with putting Andrew Scott Dental Clinic’s own stamp on the space.

As a listed building, they had to protect certain features like cornicing, but this has only added to the finished look. Throughout, there’s a 1920s feeling to the décor, with a black and gold colour theme. In the waiting room, patterned wallpaper and comfortable chairs combine to create a welcoming space for patients.

Becoming a part of Aberdeen’s history

It’s been a labour of love for Ainslie and Andrew, who were particularly delighted to find a rare bottle of whisky hidden under the floorboards by the previous builders.

It was a surprising and heartwarming glimpse into the building’s history, and the bottle will be on display in the new clinic. After all, while the new clinic is an important move for Andrew Scott Dental Care as a business, it’s also a new chapter for 39 Queens Road.

Ainslie says: “There has definitely been a feeling that we’re doing good by bringing a building that had been sat empty back into use. We’re preserving it for the future, so it’s a commitment to the city as well.”

Creating a dental clinic to suit staff and patients

Of course, while the new-and-improved Andrew Scott Dental Care clinic looks the part, it’s also been designed to suit how the dentists and hygienists work.

For example, the rooms where more intensive treatments will be done are downstairs (which is easiest for patients to enter and leave) and the dental hygienist rooms also include a table and chairs. This sitting area means there’s a neutral space for the hygienists to discuss treatment, dental care and any concerns with patients.

And, there’s also an education space on the top floor, where Andrew Scott Dental Care will run lectures and training for Continued Professional Development (CPD).

It’s all part of the clinic’s commitment to the Aberdeen dental community and its focus on providing the best-in-class treatment and service to patients.

Ainslie said: “We instantly feel in love with 39 Queens Road, it feels like home.”

Celebrating Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic

Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic on 39 Queens Road officially opened on Monday July 31, with the whole team walking as one in a procession from the old clinic.

Now, they’re all more than ready to welcome patients, new and familiar!

Check out Andrew Scott Dental Care’s new clinic in Aberdeen and book an appointment to find out more about the dental services on offer.