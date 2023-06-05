Whisky bottles under Aberdeen dentist’s floors give a glimpse of the past

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to refurbish a new dental practice in Aberdeen has uncovered a tipple that would have at one time been enjoyed by the builders.

A rare bottle of whisky was uncovered as Andrew Scott Dental Care prepare the former office units at 39 Queens Road as its new surgery.

Owner Ainslie Scott now wants to find out about the history of the building and about the whisky itself.

The whisky’s label reads: “Fine Old Whisky, George Reid, Wine and Spirit Merchant, 40 St Swithin Street Aberdeen”.

It was found with a packet of Gold Flake cigarettes in a bright yellow and red packet, two packets of matches and a label from T.Henley’s Telegraph Works in London.

The new dentist’s surgery is likely to be open as soon as early July, with a few surprises in store for the grand opening.

Mrs Scott said: “It was exciting and nice to find something under the floorboards.

“The builders have been in converting the offices into our surgery, and there has been a fair amount of upheaval and work going on.

“There are various services that need to go, as you can imagine, and the builders were lifting floorboards when they made the discovery.”

The dentist practice is moving from Victoria Street.

The practice manager continued: “When we found I could not believe it. The builders told me that they often find things like cigarette boxes and matches – but that this was a good find.

“But they were not as excited as I was.”

Mrs Scott now wants to find out more about the whisky bottle and where it came from.

She said: “I tried not to touch it too much as I liked all the dust on it, so we have been very careful to keep it the way we found it.

“The bottle was originally from just around the corner. So it is a real piece of local history.”

Mrs Scott says that she is now planning to find out more about the bottle and she hopes that it will be displayed in the new shop when it opens.

“In the meantime,” she said, “I would like to find out more about the whisky and where it came from, and if anyone has a clue to who it was that worked on the building.

“It is a great piece of local history, and it tells the story of our new building.”