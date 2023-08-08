Inspection reveals Huntly care home staff give patients stress medication over support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspection reveals Huntly care home staff give patients stress medication over support

The Care Inspectorate issued a report which noted several weak areas at The Meadows Care Home in Huntly.

By Ross Hempseed
Exterior view from the street of Meadows Care Home in Huntly.
Meadows Care Home recently had an visit from the Care Inspectorate - who marked the leadership as weak. Image: Google Maps

A Huntly care home has been heavily criticised after care inspectors found staff giving out medication rather than deal with patient problems.

The Meadows Care Home received low grades in several areas, including “unsatisfactory” leadership.

It also was graded weak on supporting people’s well-being, the staff, the setting and planning.

Inspectors visited the 43-bed care home on July 7 and reported problems in the staff’s ability to respond to patients’ needs, especially those with dementia.

The report read: “At times people were given medication for stress and distress rather than following good practice and trying other strategies first.”

Some patients who suffer from dementia were not properly supported and at times were put at risk due to lack of oversight.

Leadership was heavily criticised, with the report noting management “did not make checking on the quality of people’s care experiences an essential part of their day-to-day work”.

Staff gave out medication instead of solving the patient’s issues.

There was inconsistency in the personal grooming of patients with some receiving no assistance until after midday.

Inspectors also noted some patients did not receive help to make the most of their day with very little to do, such as watch TV or listen to the radio as these items remained switched off in rooms.

Staff were also found to lack “understanding in their role of providing dignified and respectful care”.

Care worker helps elderly woman on zimmer frame.
The Meadows Care Home says it is “sorry” for falling short of standards expected. Image: Shutterstock.

They failed to address patients who had lost weight by increasing their calorie intake, while inspectors had to step in to alert staff that patients needed food.

Inspectors also found management to be insufficient at recognising, preventing and documenting patients who fall.

Unexplained bruising was rarely investigated or documented by staff, therefore, other agencies were unaware of the risks patients faced.

The report follows previous warnings from the Care Inspectorate to make improvements or risk their licence being revoked.

‘We are sorry that the home has fallen short’

A spokesperson for The Meadows Care Home said: “We take our responsibilities as a provider of care extremely seriously and we are sorry that the home has fallen short of the standards we want and that residents and their loved ones rightly expect.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the team at The Meadows to address areas of concern.

“We are confident that the issues raised by the Care Inspectorate will be quickly resolved within the timescales in our action plan.

“The health, well-being and safety of our residents is our absolute priority, and we will continue to work closely with stakeholders to ensure we are providing the highest quality care for every resident.”

