Elgin High School pupil celebrates some of best exam results in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Elgin High School pupil celebrates some of best exam results in Scotland

Euan Mackay is celebrating after coming within a whisker of achieving a clean sweep of A*s on results day, in the face of personal challenges

By Calum Petrie
A proud Euan Mackay with his outstanding exam results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A proud Euan Mackay with his outstanding exam results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Elgin High School pupil came within a whisker of achieving a clean sweep of A*s.

As it is, he’s had to settle simply for being one of the most successful students in the country.

Euan Mackay was one of 140,000 teenagers across Scotland to learn their fate this morning through text message, or the old-fashioned dreaded envelope.

He received six A*s and one A. He brushed off ‘only’ getting an A in English, saying he was relieved to emerge from a “terrifying” period with what, by anyone’s measure, are outstanding grades.

Countdown clocks and the pressure of being Elgin High School Dux

As well as personal challenges, Euan had to deal with the added pressure of being the reigning S4 Dux (star pupil, in layman’s terms).

Up until he opened the fateful text message this morning, he said he fretted over whether the school had appointed the wrong person.

Indeed, such was his desperation to be put out of his misery that he’d set a countdown clock upon sitting his final exam.

Eighty-three days on, Euan had a couple of hours to come down from his results success before chatting to the P&J.

Euan (back left) with fellow Elgin High School students on exam results day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s been a very nerve-wracking period. I mean it’s such an important thing, it’s hard to describe what I was feeling when I opened the envelope.

“I was excited to finally get them, but yeah, there’s been a lot of different emotions. You start thinking of the worst case scenario, and getting nervous about that.

“There was also the added pressure of being the S4 Dux.”

Euan continued: “I mean getting named Dux was awesome, but it definitely added pressure.

“I was thinking, ‘what if they’ve chosen the wrong person?’

‘Terrifying’ build-up, ‘joyous’ ending

“In all my prelims I got A’s, so I did expect to do well. But then when the build-up to the exams started, well, it was terrifying.

“My way of coping with that was when I went into each exam, I just told myself it was a paper like any other, like my prelims, like all the past papers I’d done.

“Now that it’s all worked out, I am proud of myself and all the hard work I’ve put in over the last few years. And happy that it’s paid off.

“The feeling was, well it was joyous.”

Elgin High School head teacher Hugh McCulloch with students from S4, S5 and S6 on results day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Past challenges and future plans

Euan’s outstanding results are even more impressive when set against some of the challenges he has faced in recent years.

He lost his best friend and nextdoor neighbour to suicide in October 2020, which he says left him shaken.

The healing process for Euan is ongoing. But with exam results most pupils would give their right arm for, he clearly found a way to retain focus at a crucial time in his school journey.

He sat a countdown clock on his watch to tick down the 83 days between the end of his final exam and results day.

While doing his best to enjoy the summer, he admitted that at times those 83 days felt like 83 weeks.

Do you have an inspirational story about a young person who has overcome challenges to secure the results they needed this year? Let us know in our comments section below, or email us at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk

“Whenever I was worried about my results, I tried to tell myself that I’ve done the exams now. I’ve done what I can and I can’t change anything.

“But seeing that countdown clock hit zero was nice, and even nicer when I learned my results.”

Euan is getting ready to start S5 at Elgin High School next week. And he already has his immediate future mapped out.

After getting “as many qualifications as I can” in his final two years of school, he aims to do an apprenticeship in engineering, with the end goal of becoming a mechanical engineer.

More from Education

From left: Shannon Thomson (St Machar Academy), Deya Kidder (Cults Academy), Murray Scott (Lochside Academy), Calum Angus (Aberdeen Grammar School), and Katie Watson (St Machar Academy). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exam results day: Nervous wait over for thousands of Aberdeen pupils
pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Exam results 2023: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Shetland and Argyll…
In the Night Garden Live came to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Pip-pip, onk-onk! In the Night Garden comes to Aberdeen
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students
Tasha Gardiner has had her share of shock and trauma but is coming out the other side a new person. Image: Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust
My friends abandoned me after cancer diagnosis aged 15, says Aberdeen student
With the world unrecognisable from our childhood, parents these days are in unchartered territory. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: The generational gap has never been so big
Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been investigating students for cheating with artificial intelligence. Image: Roddy Reid/ DC Thomson.
Students access artificial intelligence chatbot 2,400 times every month at RGU
Pre-school kids playing outside at ISA.
Would your child thrive using play-based learning?
Danestone School is one of three Aberdeen schools under threat of closure
New superschool could replace three closure-threatened Aberdeen primaries
Just some of the 1,000 Lochside Academy pupils who have been trained to save lives. Image: Mike Will
Lochside Academy trains 1,000th pupil in CPR

Conversation