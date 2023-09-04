Braemar clings to GP hope as NHS Grampian confirms takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Braemar clings to GP hope as NHS Grampian confirms takeover

A replacement for the long-serving Dr Donald Cruickshank has not been found, but health chiefs say a re-tendering next year could bring good news for patients.

By Andy Morton
The Braemar health Centre, pictured, will be taken over by NHS Grampian, according to Janine Howie, AHSCP manager for South Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson/NHS Grampian
The Braemar health Centre, pictured, will be taken over by NHS Grampian, according to Janine Howie, AHSCP manager for South Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson/NHS Grampian

NHS Grampian is hopeful a new full-time GP can be found for Braemar despite confirming the local practice will be put under its management.

Health chiefs on Monday revealed no replacements have been found for Dr Donald Cruickshank, who last month said he was retiring after 29 years as Braemar’s sole full-time GP.

This means the Braemar practice’s contract will be handed back to the NHS to Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) from December 5 when Dr Cruickshank exits.

The process of handing back the contract, known as 2C, usually means hiring locums to run GP services.

AHSCP already handles services for six Aberdeenshire surgeries.

Struggle to secure 24-hour GP service for Braemar

Despite the decision to take over Braemar, NHS Grampian said the move could still lead to a new GP being found for the town.

The practice will be re-tendered in the new year, with the hope that interested GPs can offer the same 24-hour service as Dr Cruickshank.

Unlike many GPs, Dr Cruickshank, 60, runs his own out-of-hours surgery for the 700 patients at Braemar Health Centre.

Dr Cruickshank, far right, with Braemar residents at a recent celebration. Image: Supplied by Geva Blackett

This means people in the area don’t have to travel 40 miles to Banchory or wait for an ambulance to reach them from Ballater if they require care outside of practice hours.

In a letter to colleagues seen by the Press and Journal, Janine Howie, AHSCP manager for South Aberdeenshire, said: “We continue to actively look at alternative out of hours solutions which may allow a more sustainable GP service going forward.

“We are absolutely clear that this needs to be done in partnership with the Braemar community and look forward to doing so.”

However, she added that 24-hour resident GP cover “has been difficult to find and that seems likely to remain so after December” when NHS Grampian takes over the practice.

Braemar Health Centre, pictured, is due to go under control of NHS Grampian from December 5. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

MSP calls for more engagement with residents over GP departure

Braemar’s Scottish Conservative MSP, Alexander Burnett, called the decision a “setback” because the town wanted Dr Cruickshank to continue serving as its GP.

Last month, Dr Cruickshank told the P&J he is willing to stay.

However, the impending loss of 70-year-old part-time associate doctor Douglas Glass, who aids Dr Cruickshank but will retire in November, means he is unable to carry on.

MSP Alexander Burnett was disappointed NHS Grampian failed to send a representative to a recent community meeting about the GP shortage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Mr Burnett criticised NHS Grampian for failing to attend a community meeting in Braemar last week to discuss the situation.

He said: “I’m sure AHSCP will do a fine job in the circumstances, hopefully aided by the fact a 2C arrangement has been decided on so quickly.

“But there should have been real engagement with the community ahead of the decision.

“And that’s a shame because there were a number of positive ideas expressed at the meeting last week, like finding extra resources in the community to attract and retain another GP.”

‘Delighted’ to retain Dr Cruickshank

In a statement to the P&J, Ms Howie said: “Our team has been working closely with Dr Cruickshank and we are fully supportive of his continued drive with the community to recruit, and we would be delighted if he was successful in securing a new GP to the practice.

Janine Howie, AHSCP manager for South Aberdeenshire. Image: Supplied by NHS Grampian

“I hope that by communicating our intention to take the practice under our management at this stage of the contract hand-back process, we will provide assurance to the Braemar community about the future provision of in-hours healthcare. It will also allow us to continue working with Dr Cruickshank along with the wider Braemar community.

“The people of Braemar are at the heart of our thinking and we are very much looking forward to working with them over the coming months.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Martha Mills died after doctors failed to admit her to intensive care (Mills/Laity family photograph/PA)
Government considering call to implement ‘Martha’s rule’ to boost patient safety
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Lady Justice Thirlwall will lead the statutory inquiry into serial killer Lucy Letby’s crimes (Ministry of Justice/Crown Copyright/PA)
Judge to lead Letby inquiry announced by Health Secretary
The North American grey squirrel has pushed the native red squirrel to the fringes of the British Isles (PA)
Invasive alien species ‘travelling around the world at unprecedented rates’
Martha Mills died from sepsis (Family handout/PA)
Bereaved parents call for right to a second opinion after mistakes in NHS care
Caroline Lucas handed a copy of the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill into 10 Downing Street in February alongside Rosamund Kissi-Debrah (PA)
MPs call on Coffey to back Clean Air Bill
The Health Secretary wants to help economically inactive people back into work (Alamy/PA)
Health Secretary pledges support for back problems to get people back to work
Wegovy has been shown to speed up weight loss in obese people (PA)
Wegovy weight-loss jab to launch in the UK
Professor Claude Wischik is the co-founder of TauRX and leads the Aberdeen company's world-class Alzheimer's treatment research
TauRx: Aberdeen's world-beating Alzheimer's drug shown to boost brain function
A leading doctor has warned babies will be hospitalised due to a delay in a vaccine for RSV (PA)
More babies will need hospital treatment over RSV vaccine delay, says top doctor