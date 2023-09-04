GALLERY: Scorching heat hits the north and north-east today.

It was a scorching day across the north and north-east today, with temperatures of over 25C bringing people out doors to enjoy the sunshine.

People came out to beaches and parks to enjoy the sunny day.

Despite summer officially ending last week and autumn upon us, the weather hit 26C in both Aberdeen and Stonehaven, while there were highs of 24C in both Peterhead and Wick, 23C in Elgin, 22C in Inverness, while Kirkwall reached 21C.

Take a look at the pictures our photographers got of people enjoying the fine weather.